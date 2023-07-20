Ethan’s Cafe 237 E Market St.
Lunch/Dinner Food Menu
Appetizer
Ethan’s Famous Double Dune Fries, GF
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Kunzler Bacon, Scallions
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp, GF
Shrimp Wrapped with Kunzler Bacon, Mango-Peach Chutney
2 lbs of Whole Chicken Wings, GF
Honey Garlic,!HOT! Chile, Buffalo, or Dry Rub
Ethan’s Nachos, GF, V
Fresh Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, House-Made Fresh Salsa, Queso Dip
Grande Ethan’s Nachos, GF, V
Fresh Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, House-Made Fresh Salsa, Queso Dip with Beef or Chicken
Soup
Salad
Clearfield Salad
Carrots, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Shoestring Fries, & Cheddar-Jack Cheese
Ethan's Signature Cobb, GF
Kunzler Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Guacamole, Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles
Cranberry Pecan Salad, GF, V
Toasted Pecans, Onion, Mushrooms, Parmesan
Chef Salad
Tomato, Carrots, Cucumber, Onion, Ham, Fresh Roasted Turkey, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar-Jack Cheese
Sandwiches/ Wraps
Grobbels Roast Beef Sandwich
Peppers and Onions, Sauteed Cremini Mushrooms, Cheddar-Jack Cheese on Telera Bread
House-Made Smash Burger
House Baked Roll, Fresh Beef, White American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato
Heart Stopper Smash Burger
Fresh Beef, Kunzler Scrapple and Bacon, Cheddar- Jack Cheese, House Baked Roll, Pickles, Fried Egg
Reuben Melt on Rye
Hearty Rye, Grobbels Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1,000 Island
Ethan’s Chicken Melt
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, House Baked Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Honey Dijon or Buffalo Sauce
Toasted BLT
Sourdough, Kunzler Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, House-Made Aioli (Add Salmon* $10, Grilled Chicken $6, Crispy Chicken $5)
Grilled Veggie Melt, V
Grilled Seasonal Veggies, Fresh Tomato, Provolone, House-Made Aioli, Telera Ciabatta (Add Salmon* $10, Grilled Chicken $6, Crispy Chicken $5)
Turkey Bacon Club Panini
House Roasted Turkey, Smoked Ham, House Aioli, American Cheese
Tuna & Dill Salad
Tex Mex
Beef Molida Tacos
Chicken Asado Tacos
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Black Bean & Corn Tacos
Beef Molida Quesadilla
Chicken Asado Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
Black Bean & Corn Quesadilla
Beef Molida Burrito
Chicken Asado Burrito
Grilled Shrimp Burrito
Black Bean & Corn Burrito
Beef Molida Taco Salad
Chicken Asado Taco Salad
Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad
Black Bean & Corn Taco Salad
Platters
Sides
House Fried Potato Chips, GF, V
Corn Tortilla Chips & Salsa, GF, V
Fruit Salad, GF, V
French Fries, GF, V
Dune Fries
Side Salad, GF, V
Daily Cup of Soup, GF
Daily Bowl of Soup, GF
Rice, Roasted Corn, and Beans, GF, V
Guacamole
Cup of Clam Chowder
Bowl of Clam Chowder
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders
12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side
Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side
Kids Beef & Cheese Quesadilla
12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side
Kids Chicken Tacos
12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side
Kids Beef Tacos
12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side
Kids Grilled Cheese
12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side
Kids Griddled PB & J
12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side
Taco Tuesday
Prime Rib Night
Wing Night
Susu's Sweets
Dessert
Brioche Bread Pudding
From Scratch, In-House with Golden Raisins, Brown Sugar Vanilla Anglaise, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Toasted Pecans
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie
From Scratch, In-House with Oreo Crust, Peanut Butter Cream Cheese Pie, Vanilla Chantilly, Chocolate Sauce
Featured Weekly Dessert
From Scratch, In-House. Call for Details
Beverages
Iced Tea
Unsweetened or Flavor of the Day
Lemonade
Regular, Raspberry, or Strawberry
Small Hot Chocolate
Black & White, Milk Chocolate, Dulce de Leche, White Chocolate, Salted Caramel-Chocolate
Medium Hot Chocolate
Black & White, Milk Chocolate, Dulce de Leche, White Chocolate, Salted Caramel-Chocolate
Large Hot Chocolate
Black & White, Milk Chocolate, Dulce de Leche, White Chocolate, Salted Caramel-Chocolate
Soda
Coca-Cola Products
Small Chai Tea
Black Tea and Spices with Steamed Milk and Cinnamon
Medium Chai Tea
Black Tea and Spices with Steamed Milk and Cinnamon
Large Chai Tea
Black Tea and Spices with Steamed Milk and Cinnamon
Hot Tea
Regular Lipton, Decaf Lipton, Ginger-Peach, Earl Grey, Blueberry, Decaf Apricot, Green, Chamomile Lemon, Organic Mint, Orange Blossom White
Drip Coffee (In House)
Small Drip Coffee (To Go)
Medium Drip Coffee (To Go)
Large Drip Coffee (To Go)
Small Latte
Espresso and Creamy Steamed Milk
Medium Latte
Espresso and Creamy Steamed Milk
Large Latte
Espresso and Creamy Steamed Milk
Small Cappuccino
Espresso with Steamed Milk
Medium Cappuccino
Espresso with Steamed Milk
Large Cappuccino
Espresso with Steamed Milk
Small Mocha
Chocolate, Coffee, and Cream
Medium Mocha
Chocolate, Coffee, and Cream
Large Mocha
Chocolate, Coffee, and Cream
Small Americano
Espresso with Hot Water
Medium Americano
Espresso with Hot Water
Large Americano
Espresso with Hot Water
Espresso (Single)
Strong Black Coffee from Freshly Ground Beans
Espresso (Double)
Strong Black Coffee from Freshly Ground Beans
Small Caramello
House Coffee with caramel Syrup, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream
Medium Caramello
House Coffee with caramel Syrup, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream
Large Caramello
House Coffee with caramel Syrup, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream
Small Angry Eye
House Blend Coffee with 1 Shot of Espresso
Medium Angry Eye
House Blend Coffee with 2 Shots of Espresso
Large Angry Eye
House Blend Coffee with 3 Shots of Espresso
Small Caramel Macchiato
Caramel, Vanilla, Espresso & Steamed Milk
Medium Caramel Macchiato
Caramel, Vanilla, Espresso & Steamed Milk
Large Caramel Macchiato
Caramel, Vanilla, Espresso & Steamed Milk
Small Mocha Latte
Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso
Medium Mocha Latte
Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso
Large Mocha Latte
Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso
Small Angry Mocha Latte
Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso Plus Spice
Medium Angry Mocha Latte
Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso Plus Spice
Large Angry Mocha Latte
Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso Plus Spice
Small Manic Mocha Latte
Mocha Latte with Extra Espresso
Medium Manic Mocha Latte
Mocha Latte with Extra Espresso
Large Manic Mocha Latte
Mocha Latte with Extra Espresso
Bubble Tea
Monster Energy Spritzer
Cold Brew Coffee
Raspberry Lemonade (Deep Copy)
Strawberry Lemonade (Deep Copy)
Unsweetened/ Regular (Deep Copy)
Iced Tea (Deep Copy)
Unsweetened or Flavor of the Day
Lemonade (Deep Copy)
Regular, Raspberry, or Strawberry
Soda (Deep Copy)
Coca-Cola Products
Fountain Coke
Fountain Sprite
Fountain Cherry Coke
Fountain Root Beer
Fountain Diet Coke
Fountain Ginger Ale
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Mexican Fanta
Sweetened Peak Tea
1/2 and 1/2 (Iced Tea Lemonade Blend) Peak Tea
XXX Acai Vitamin Water
Smart Water
Sugar Free Monster White
Original Monster Energy Drink
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Drip Coffee (In House) (Deep Copy)
Small Drip Coffee (To Go) (Deep Copy)
Medium Drip Coffee (To Go) (Deep Copy)
Large Drip Coffee (To Go) (Deep Copy)
Small Latte (Deep Copy)
Espresso and Creamy Steamed Milk
Medium Latte (Deep Copy)
Espresso and Creamy Steamed Milk
Large Latte (Deep Copy)
Espresso and Creamy Steamed Milk
Small Cappuccino (Deep Copy)
Espresso with Steamed Milk
Medium Cappuccino (Deep Copy)
Espresso with Steamed Milk
Large Cappuccino (Deep Copy)
Espresso with Steamed Milk
Small Mocha (Deep Copy)
Chocolate, Coffee, and Cream
Medium Mocha (Deep Copy)
Chocolate, Coffee, and Cream
Large Mocha (Deep Copy)
Chocolate, Coffee, and Cream
Small Americano (Deep Copy)
Espresso with Hot Water
Medium Americano (Deep Copy)
Espresso with Hot Water
Large Americano (Deep Copy)
Espresso with Hot Water
Espresso (Single) (Deep Copy)
Strong Black Coffee from Freshly Ground Beans
Espresso (Double) (Deep Copy)
Strong Black Coffee from Freshly Ground Beans
Small Caramello (Deep Copy)
House Coffee with caramel Syrup, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream
Medium Caramello (Deep Copy)
House Coffee with caramel Syrup, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream
Large Caramello (Deep Copy)
House Coffee with caramel Syrup, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream
Small Angry Eye (Deep Copy)
House Blend Coffee with 1 Shot of Espresso
Medium Angry Eye (Deep Copy)
House Blend Coffee with 2 Shots of Espresso
Large Angry Eye (Deep Copy)
House Blend Coffee with 3 Shots of Espresso
Small Caramel Macchiato (Deep Copy)
Caramel, Vanilla, Espresso & Steamed Milk
Medium Caramel Macchiato (Deep Copy)
Caramel, Vanilla, Espresso & Steamed Milk
Large Caramel Macchiato (Deep Copy)
Caramel, Vanilla, Espresso & Steamed Milk
Small Mocha Latte (Deep Copy)
Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso
Medium Mocha Latte (Deep Copy)
Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso
Large Mocha Latte (Deep Copy)
Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso
Small Angry Mocha Latte (Deep Copy)
Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso Plus Spice
Medium Angry Mocha Latte (Deep Copy)
Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso Plus Spice
Large Angry Mocha Latte (Deep Copy)
Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso Plus Spice
Small Manic Mocha Latte (Deep Copy)
Mocha Latte with Extra Espresso
Medium Manic Mocha Latte (Deep Copy)
Mocha Latte with Extra Espresso
Large Manic Mocha Latte (Deep Copy)
Mocha Latte with Extra Espresso