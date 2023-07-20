Lunch/Dinner Food Menu

Appetizer

Ethan’s Famous Double Dune Fries, GF

$9.00

Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Kunzler Bacon, Scallions

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp, GF

$13.00

Shrimp Wrapped with Kunzler Bacon, Mango-Peach Chutney

2 lbs of Whole Chicken Wings, GF

$12.00

Honey Garlic,!HOT! Chile, Buffalo, or Dry Rub

Ethan’s Nachos, GF, V

$8.00

Fresh Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, House-Made Fresh Salsa, Queso Dip

Grande Ethan’s Nachos, GF, V

$14.00

Fresh Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, House-Made Fresh Salsa, Queso Dip with Beef or Chicken

Soup

Cup New England Clam Chowder, GF

$5.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder, GF

$8.00

Cup of Soup of the Week

$4.00

Bowl of Soup of the Week

$7.00

Salad

Clearfield Salad

$9.00

Carrots, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Shoestring Fries, & Cheddar-Jack Cheese

Ethan's Signature Cobb, GF

$10.00

Kunzler Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Guacamole, Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Cranberry Pecan Salad, GF, V

$9.00

Toasted Pecans, Onion, Mushrooms, Parmesan

Chef Salad

$12.00

Tomato, Carrots, Cucumber, Onion, Ham, Fresh Roasted Turkey, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar-Jack Cheese

Sandwiches/ Wraps

Grobbels Roast Beef Sandwich

$17.00

Peppers and Onions, Sauteed Cremini Mushrooms, Cheddar-Jack Cheese on Telera Bread

House-Made Smash Burger

$13.00

House Baked Roll, Fresh Beef, White American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato

Heart Stopper Smash Burger

$17.00

Fresh Beef, Kunzler Scrapple and Bacon, Cheddar- Jack Cheese, House Baked Roll, Pickles, Fried Egg

Reuben Melt on Rye

$14.00

Hearty Rye, Grobbels Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1,000 Island

Ethan’s Chicken Melt

$14.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, House Baked Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Honey Dijon or Buffalo Sauce

Toasted BLT

$11.00

Sourdough, Kunzler Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, House-Made Aioli (Add Salmon* $10, Grilled Chicken $6, Crispy Chicken $5)

Grilled Veggie Melt, V

$13.00

Grilled Seasonal Veggies, Fresh Tomato, Provolone, House-Made Aioli, Telera Ciabatta (Add Salmon* $10, Grilled Chicken $6, Crispy Chicken $5)

Turkey Bacon Club Panini

$14.00

House Roasted Turkey, Smoked Ham, House Aioli, American Cheese

Tuna & Dill Salad

$9.00

Tex Mex

Beef Molida Tacos

$13.00

Chicken Asado Tacos

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Black Bean & Corn Tacos

$9.00

Beef Molida Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Asado Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Black Bean & Corn Quesadilla

$9.00

Beef Molida Burrito

$12.00

Chicken Asado Burrito

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Black Bean & Corn Burrito

$9.00

Beef Molida Taco Salad

$13.00

Chicken Asado Taco Salad

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad

$14.00

Black Bean & Corn Taco Salad

$9.00

Platters

Beef Filet Tips Platter

$17.00

Served with Any Two Sides

Atlantic Salmon Platter

$18.00

Served with Any Two Sides

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$15.00

Served with Any Two Sides

Grilled Chicken Platter

$14.00

Served with Any Two Sides

Chicken Tenders Platter

$14.00

Served with Any Two Sides

Sides

House Fried Potato Chips, GF, V

$5.00

Corn Tortilla Chips & Salsa, GF, V

$5.00

Fruit Salad, GF, V

$5.00

French Fries, GF, V

$5.00

Dune Fries

$7.00

Side Salad, GF, V

$5.00

Daily Cup of Soup, GF

$4.00

Daily Bowl of Soup, GF

$7.00

Rice, Roasted Corn, and Beans, GF, V

$5.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Cup of Clam Chowder

$5.00

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$8.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side

Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side

Kids Beef & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side

Kids Chicken Tacos

$7.00

12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side

Kids Beef Tacos

$7.00

12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side

Kids Griddled PB & J

$7.00

12 and Under Please. Each Meal Includes One Side

Taco Tuesday

Beef Tacos

$6.50

Chicken Tacos

$6.00

Shrimp Tacos

$7.00

Black Bean and Corn Tacos

$4.50

Beef Taco Salad

$6.50

Chicken Taco Salad

$6.00

Shrimp Taco Salad

$7.00

Black Bean and Corn Taco Salad

$4.50

Prime Rib Night

King Cut 16 oz.

$24.00

Queen Cut 12 oz.

$19.00

Wing Night

Chicken Wings

$6.00

Susu's Sweets

Dessert

Brioche Bread Pudding

$7.00

From Scratch, In-House with Golden Raisins, Brown Sugar Vanilla Anglaise, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Toasted Pecans

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$7.00

From Scratch, In-House with Oreo Crust, Peanut Butter Cream Cheese Pie, Vanilla Chantilly, Chocolate Sauce

Featured Weekly Dessert

$7.00

From Scratch, In-House. Call for Details

Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened or Flavor of the Day

Lemonade

$3.00

Regular, Raspberry, or Strawberry

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Black & White, Milk Chocolate, Dulce de Leche, White Chocolate, Salted Caramel-Chocolate

Medium Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Black & White, Milk Chocolate, Dulce de Leche, White Chocolate, Salted Caramel-Chocolate

Large Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Black & White, Milk Chocolate, Dulce de Leche, White Chocolate, Salted Caramel-Chocolate

Soda

$3.00

Coca-Cola Products

Small Chai Tea

$4.00

Black Tea and Spices with Steamed Milk and Cinnamon

Medium Chai Tea

$5.00

Black Tea and Spices with Steamed Milk and Cinnamon

Large Chai Tea

$6.00

Black Tea and Spices with Steamed Milk and Cinnamon

Hot Tea

$3.00

Regular Lipton, Decaf Lipton, Ginger-Peach, Earl Grey, Blueberry, Decaf Apricot, Green, Chamomile Lemon, Organic Mint, Orange Blossom White

Drip Coffee (In House)

$3.00

Small Drip Coffee (To Go)

$2.00

Medium Drip Coffee (To Go)

$3.00

Large Drip Coffee (To Go)

$4.00

Small Latte

$4.00

Espresso and Creamy Steamed Milk

Medium Latte

$5.00

Espresso and Creamy Steamed Milk

Large Latte

$6.00

Espresso and Creamy Steamed Milk

Small Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso with Steamed Milk

Medium Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso with Steamed Milk

Large Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso with Steamed Milk

Small Mocha

$5.00

Chocolate, Coffee, and Cream

Medium Mocha

$6.00

Chocolate, Coffee, and Cream

Large Mocha

$7.00

Chocolate, Coffee, and Cream

Small Americano

$3.00

Espresso with Hot Water

Medium Americano

$4.00

Espresso with Hot Water

Large Americano

$5.00

Espresso with Hot Water

Espresso (Single)

$2.00

Strong Black Coffee from Freshly Ground Beans

Espresso (Double)

$3.00

Strong Black Coffee from Freshly Ground Beans

Small Caramello

$3.00

House Coffee with caramel Syrup, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream

Medium Caramello

$4.00

House Coffee with caramel Syrup, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream

Large Caramello

$5.00

House Coffee with caramel Syrup, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream

Small Angry Eye

$4.00

House Blend Coffee with 1 Shot of Espresso

Medium Angry Eye

$5.00

House Blend Coffee with 2 Shots of Espresso

Large Angry Eye

$6.00

House Blend Coffee with 3 Shots of Espresso

Small Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Caramel, Vanilla, Espresso & Steamed Milk

Medium Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Caramel, Vanilla, Espresso & Steamed Milk

Large Caramel Macchiato

$7.00

Caramel, Vanilla, Espresso & Steamed Milk

Small Mocha Latte

$5.00

Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso

Medium Mocha Latte

$6.00

Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso

Large Mocha Latte

$7.00

Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso

Small Angry Mocha Latte

$5.00

Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso Plus Spice

Medium Angry Mocha Latte

$6.00

Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso Plus Spice

Large Angry Mocha Latte

$7.00

Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Espresso Plus Spice

Small Manic Mocha Latte

$6.00

Mocha Latte with Extra Espresso

Medium Manic Mocha Latte

$7.00

Mocha Latte with Extra Espresso

Large Manic Mocha Latte

$8.00

Mocha Latte with Extra Espresso

Bubble Tea

$7.00

Monster Energy Spritzer

$7.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

