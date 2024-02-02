Et Voila Restaurant 5120 Macarthur Blvd NW
Appetizers
- FLUKE FISH TARTARE$19.95
Fluke Diced, Shallots, Chives, Kalamansi dressing, Nappa Cabbage Salad Crispy Rice, Pickled Pineapple Jelly
- FRENCH ONION SOUP$14.50
Baked Gruyère Cheese
- CORN SOUP$11.00
- Endive Salad Lunch$13.50
Bleu & Chimay Cheese /Shallots/ Roasted Pecan Nuts / Gala Apples CONTAINS NUTS
- CAESAR SALAD LUNCH$11.05
Boquerón Anchovies / Parmesan / Country Bread Crisp
- WARM GOAT CHEESE SALAD LUNCH$12.50
Mesclun, Balsamic Dressing, Shallots, Liege Syrup PECAN AND CHESTNUT BRIOCHE
- RED HEIRLOOM BEET SALAD LUNCH$12.50
Feta/Grapefruit/Cashew Nuts/ Citrus Dressing *Contain nuts
LUNCH ENTREES
- BURGER "MEYER GROUND BEEF’’$20.00
Chimay Cheese/ Bacon / Confit Tomato / OnionsCocktail SauceServed with Belgian Fries, Mixed Greens
- BEEF FILET TARTARE$29.95
Mixed Greens / Belgian Fries
- 14oz BEEF RIBEYE ALLEN BROTHER ANGUS$58.00
Smoked Fleur De Sel & Sarawak Pepper Butter. Served with Belgian Fries & Mixed Green Salad.
- HANGER STEAK With Peppercorn sauce (10 OZ)$32.95
ORIGIN: CREEK STONE FARM. Hanger Steak / Green Peppercorn Sauce/ Belgian Fries / Green Salad
- Flemish Beef Stew$31.95
Flemish Beef Stew Simmered In Dark Beer / Mashed Potatoes
- NORTH CAROLINA GRILLED TROUT$29.95
Champagne Sauce, Mashed Potatoe Sautéed Spinash with Keros Olive Oil, shallots and garlic.
- RIGATONI BOLOGNAISE$24.95
Ground Beef / Carrot / Garlic / Tomatoes Sauce / 24-month aged parmigiano Reggiano Cheese
- CHEESE OMELET$15.85
Choice of Spinach or Mushrooms or Ham, Served with Belgian Fries.
- FRIED CHICKEN$26.00
Fried Chicken Tighs served with Tartare Sauce, Frisée Salad and Belgian Fries
- ENDIVE MAIN$20.00
Bleu & Chimay Cheese /Shallots/ Roasted Pecan Nuts / Gala Apples CONTAINS NUTS
- CEASAR MAIN$19.95
Boquerón Anchovies / Parmesan / Country Bread Crisp
- GOAT MAIN$19.00
Mesclun, Balsamic Dressing, Shallots, Liege Syrup PECAN AND CHESTNUT BRIOCHE
- BEET MAIN$19.50
Feta/Grapefruit/Cashew Nuts/ Citrus Dressing *Contain nuts
SIDES
DESSERTS
- PROFITEROLES$12.00
Choux Pastry Puffs/ Vanilla Ice Cream/Chocolate Sauce/ Sliced Almonds *Contain nuts
- BELGIAN DARK CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$10.00
*Contain nuts
- ALEX CAKE (Chef's Favorite Cake)$13.00
Dark and Milk Chocolate Mousse Almonds Biscuit/ Raspberry Coulis *Contain nuts
- FLOATING ISLAND$11.00
Hard Meringue floating over Custard cream
- BRUSSELS CHOCOLATE WAFFLE$12.00
CHOCOLATE WAFFLE /WHITE CHOCOLATE WHIP CREAM/CHOCOLATE SAUCE/ Sliced Almonds *Contain nuts
- BRUSSELS BERRIES WAFFLE$12.00
Berries, Homemade Vanilla Whipped Cream, Belgian Waffle Red Fruit Coulis *Contain nuts
- CHEESE DESSERT$12.00