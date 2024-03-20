Euphoria Bar and Grill 1130 South Ridgewood Avenue
FOOD
Appetizers
- chipotle lettuce wraps$14.00
diced chicken, carrot , cilantro lime aioli
- crab cakes$18.00
caramelized onions house sauce
- bruschetta$10.00
diced tomatoes ,basil, garlic, goat cheese ,balsamic dressing, parmesan
- Coconut shrimp$12.00
(8)sweet chili sauce
- wings$15.00
(8 wings)tossed in mild, hot, garlic warm, hot honey, saucy lemon pepper, Carolina reaper
- breaded Brussel sprouts (vegan)$12.00
Salads
handhelds
Dinner
- euphoric chicken$20.00
grilled chicken, euphoric sauce(brandy herd and cream sauce), butternut squash puree
- 12oz ribeye$28.00
ribeye grilled to temp, brown sugar compound butter
- grilled lamb chops$36.00
mint garlic puree, demi glaze
- chicken fettuccine Alfredo$23.00
- Quesadilla chicken$18.00
- Steak Quesadilla$22.00
- Surf & turf 10oz steak 4 colossal shrimp$32.00
Premium Sides
Euphoria Bar and Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 988-1535
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM