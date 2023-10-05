Eurasia Fusion Sushi Spring Branch
A - Kitchen Appetizers
Beef Lettuce Cup
Beef sirloin, mint, cilantro, lime juice, Thai chili dressing
Crab Puff
Crab meat mixed with cream cheese and green onions.
Crispy Calamari
Lightly fried squid served with house-made sweet chili sauce.
Edamame
Steamed soy green bean. Option house spicy.
Eggroll-Harumaki
Fried egg rolls with house-made sweet chili sauce. Choice of Pork or vegetables
Fried Oysters Appetizer
Panko oysters served with ranch dressing.
Gyoza
Your choice of pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings.
Shrimp Shu Mai
Japanese style dumpling, shrimp, ginger, and onion, wrapped. Choice of steamed or fried.
Shrimp Tempura App
Three pieces of lightly fried shrimp served with tempura sauce.
Stuffed Jalapeno
Spicy. Fresh jalapeño stuffed with peanut butter, cream cheese, and mixed crab meat, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Takoyaki Octopus Balls
Octopus puffs topped with Japanese mayo, BBQ sauce, scallions, seasonings, and bonito flakes.
Veggie Tempura App
Five pieces of lightly fried fresh vegetables served with tempura sauce.
Yakitori Appetizer
Two bamboo skewers with your choice of meat.
B - Sushi Appetizers
Sake de Charlotte
Salmon seared, scallop, orange, drizzled with yuzu, olive oil
Eurasia Ahi Tower
marinated rice, imitation mixed crab, avocado, ahi tuna, tobiko, wasabi mayo, sriracha, spicy mayo
The Lauren App
Chef’s choice. Five pieces of seared pepper tuna stuffed with crab-meat, avocado, bean sprouts, crispy garlic, and spicy ponzu seasoning sauce.
Tuna Tartare
Ahi tuna, jalapeno, scallions, avocado, spicy mayo, ponzu sauce, wasabi tobiko, served with wonton chips
Hamachi Carpaccio
Spicy. Five pieces of thin cut hamachi, jalapeño, spicy ponzu sauce, cilantro, and sizzle shichimi togarashi spice.
Short Rib Nigiri
Short rib, quail egg, sushi rice, top with sauce
C - Kitchen Entrees
Bento Box Dinner
Daily fresh fruit, spring salad, California roll, shrimp & veggies tempura, steamed rice. Choice of: Chicken Teriyaki, Ny Beef Teriyaki, Shrimp Teriyaki or Tempura, Katsu Chicken Curry, Salmon Teriyaki, Sushi (Chef Choice), Sashimi (Chef Choice)
Vegetarian Bento Box Dinner
Daily fresh fruit, spring mix, avocado roll, veggies tempura, choice of tofu or veggie fish teriyaki with steamed rice.
Full Fried Rice
It is cooked with carrots, onions, scallions, and eggs. Choice of: Chicken, NY beef, Shrimp, Smoked Salmon, and Combo (Chicken+Beef+Shrimp)
Half Fried Rice
It is cooked with carrots, onions, scallions, and eggs. Choice of: Chicken, NY beef, Shrimp, Smoked Salmon, and Combo (Chicken+Beef+Shrimp)
Katzu Dinner
Cutlet fried in Japanese panko breadcrumbs, with carrots, broccoli, katzu BBQ sauce, and your choice of meat.
Tempura Dinner
Daily fresh veggies tempura with your choice of Chicken or Shrimp
Teriyaki Dinner
Daily fresh vegetables saute, sea salt, soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, steamed rice. Choice of: Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, NY Beef,Grilled Salmon
Yaki Soba Dinner
Stir-fried noodles, zucchini, carrots, onions, broccoli, and yaki sauce. Choice of: Chicken, Combo, NY Beef, Shrimp, Tofu
Yaki Udon Dinner
Stir-fried noodles with vegetables and house yaki sauces.
Hamachi Kama Dinner
Grilled hamachi cheek, salad, steamed rice, spicy ponzu
D - Sushi Bar Entree
Chirachi Bowl
Chef selection of eight pieces of sashimi over rice, with Tamago, shitake, and garnish
Sake Bowl
Chunk salmon, served over sushi rice | Add Spicy +$1.00
Sashimi King Platter
Chef selection of fifteen pieces of assorted sashimi
Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe
Chef's selection of five nigiri, five pieces of assorted sashimi, and salmon maki
Sushi Platter
Chef selection of ten nigiri and salmon maki
Teka Bowl
Chunk tuna served over sushi rice | Add Spicy +$1.00
Trio Lover Maki
Three favorite cooked rolls, tiger eye, rock'roll, and shrimp crunchy roll
Unagi Bowl
BBQ eel served sushi rice and garnish
Sushi Vegetarian Platter
Chef selection of five nigiri and avocado roll
Desserts
Tempura Banana
Tempura banana drizzled with melted chocolate. Served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry.
Fried Cheesecake
Cheesecake wrapped with a thin crust and drizzled with cinnamon powder and brown sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream.
Ice Cream Scoop
Choice of green tea, vanilla, coconut
Mochi
Rice skin stuffed with ice cream. Your choice of mango, green tea, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or red bean.
Tempura Ice Cream
Vanilla or green tea ice cream wrapped with cake and fried with tempura.
Hand Rolls
California Handroll
Crazy Handroll
Hawaiian Handroll
Philadelphia Handroll
Rock’N Roll Handroll
Salmon Handroll
Shrimp Crunchy Handroll
Sp Salmon Handroll
Sp Tuna Handroll
Sp Hamachi Handroll
Spider Handroll
Tuna Handroll
Tiger Eyes Handroll
Unagi/Eel Handroll
Hamachi Handroll
Kids Menu
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni pasta in a creamy cheese sauce.
Chicken Stick
Lightly breaded chicken tenders katzu style served with ketchup and your choice of sides.
Kids Shrimp Tempura and Broccoli
Two pieces of shrimp tempura served with broccoli, carrots, and rice.
Chicken Mini Udon
Grilled chicken breast served with broccoli and gluten free Japanese noodles in tomato sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki Kids
Grilled chicken served with teriyaki sauce on the side and your choice of sides.
Kids Salmon Teriyaki with French fries
Grilled salmon served with fries and teriyaki sauce on the side.
Nigiri
Albacore (N)
Avocado (N)
Crab Stick (N)
Eel (N)
Fatty Tuna (N)
Flying Fish Roe - Tobiko (N)
Mackerel (N)
Monkfish Liver (N)
Mushroom (N)
Octopus (N)
Pepper Tuna (N)
Pickled Radish (N)
Salmon (N)
Salmon Roe (N)
Scallop (N)
Sea Bass (N)
Sea Bream (N)
Sea Urchin (N)
Seaweed (N)
Shrimp (N)
Smelt Roe - Masago (N)
Surf Clam (N)
Sweet Shrimp (N)
Tofu Skin (N)
Tuna (N)
Yellow Tail (N)
Regular Rolls
Avocado Roll
Avocado wrapped in rice and seaweed.
California Roll
Crabstick, avocado, masago, and cucumber
Crazy Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, and masago.
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed.
Hamachi Roll
Hawaiian Roll
Coconut shrimp and avocado inside topped with shredded coconut drizzled on Japanese mayo.
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado inside.
Rock’N Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, snow crab, and avocado inside.
Salmon Roll
Salmon wrapped in rice and seaweed.
Shrimp Crunchy Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside topped with crunchy flakes and eel sauce.
Spicy Hamachi Roll
Spicy yellowtail and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon wrapped in rice and seaweed.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, sprouts, cucumber, and masago inside topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Tuna Roll
Tuna wrapped in rice and seaweed.
Unagi Roll
Eel and avocado or cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed.
Veggie Roll
Spring mixed, avocado, cucumber, Japanese carrot, rice, seaweed
Yammy Roll
Tempura yam, cucumber, avocado, seaweed, rice, yuzu sauce
Salads
Chikin Salad
Spring mixed, avocado, dried grape, sesame seeds, tomatoes, cucumber, choice of grilled or fried chicken
House Salad
Vegetarian. Fresh iceberg, romaine, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, and cucumber tossed in our housemade creamy miso dressing. Choice of small or large
Poke Salad
Sushi rice, salmon, soy bean, seaweed paper, sesame seeds, avocado, cucumber, carrot, scallion, poke sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Vegetarian. House marinated seaweed.
Eurasia Salad
Spring mixed, grape tomatoes, walnuts, cucumber, wonton chips, choice of creamy miso, ginger, or sherry vinaigrette dressing
Papaya Salad
papaya sliced, Thai chili, cherry tomato, cilantro, tamarind, cashews, ginger, sprouts | Add shrimp +$5.00
Sm Miso Dressing (16oz)
Lg Miso Dressing (32oz)
Sm Ginger Dressing (16oz)
Lg Ginger Dressing (32oz)
Sm Spicy Ponzu (16oz)
Lg Spicy Ponzu (32oz)
Sm Spicy Mayo (16oz)
Lg Spicy Mayo (32oz)
Sashimi
Albacore (SA)
Avocado (SA)
Scallop (SA)
Crab Stick (SA)
Eel (SA)
Fatty Tuna (SA)
Flying Fish Roe - Tobiko (SA)
Mackerel (SA)
Monkfish Liver (SA)
Mushroom (SA)
Octopus (SA)
Pepper Tuna (SA)
Pickled Radish (SA)
Salmon (SA)
Salmon Roe (SA)
Sea Urchin (SA)
Seaweed (SA)
Smelt Roe - Masago (SA)
Sea Bream (SA)
Sea Bass (SA)
Surf Clam (SA)
Sweet Shrimp (SA)
Tofu Skin (SA)
Tuna (SA)
Yellow Tail (SA)
Sides
Side Asparagus(4pcs)
Side Avocado
Side Beef Teriyaki(3.5OZ)
Side Brown Rice(1bowl)
Side Butter Udon
Side Chicken Teriyaki(4OZ)
Side French Fries
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Onion Tempura(5pcs)
Side Salmon Teiyaki(3.5OZ)
Side Shrimp Tempura(1pc)
Side Shrimp Teriyaki(1pc)
Side Steamed Broccoli(8pcs)
Side Steamed Rice(1bowl)
Side Sushi Rice(1bowl)
Side Tempura Sweet Potatoes(5pcs)
Side Wonton Chips(4pc)
Side Veggie Fried Rice(1bowl)
Side Spicy Ponzu Sauce
Side Spicy Mayo Sauce
Side Eel Sauce
Side Wasabi Mayo Sauce
Side Yuzu Sauce
Side Sriracha Sauce
Side Crispy Garlic
Side Spicy Oil Sauce
Side Teriyaki Sauce
Side Tempura Sauce
Side Sweet Chili Sauce
Side Japanese Mayo
Side Regular Mayo
Side Japanese BBQ Sauce
Side Miso Dressing 2 OZ
Side Miso Dressing 4OZ
Side Jalapeno
Add Honey
Side Onion Soup
Marinated Boiled Egg
Soup/Ramen
Gyoza Soup
Chef's choice. Dumplings and vegetables.
Nabeyaki Udon Soup
Chef's choice. Noodle soup with carrots, zucchini, shiitake mushrooms, fish cake, chicken, egg, and shrimp tempura.
Sm Miso Soup
Miso paste and soybean broth with seaweed, tofu, and onion.
Large Tamanegi/Onion Soup
Fried onions, scallions, and mushrooms with chicken broth.
Tomatoes Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
Braised pork belly, garlic, spring onions, ginger, corn, seaweed, kombu, and red pickle in a pork broth base.
Special Rolls
1330 Fahrenheit
Spicy. Peppered tuna and jalapeño topped with spicy tuna, crab meat, wasabi mayo.
Alaska
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado, and snow crab wrapped with soy paper.
Amy Roll
Spicy tuna and snow crab topped with smoked salmon, crunchy, and eel sauce.
Austin Roll
Spicy. Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with shrimp and French crispy onion. Drizzled with spicy mayo, poke sauce, and eel sauce.
Bell Tower Roll
Spicy. Soft shell crab, smoked salmon, avocado, shrimp tempura with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Boba Fett Roll
Crab-meat and shrimp tempura topped with eel, avocado, black tobiko, and eel sauce.
Caterpillar Roll
Eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce.
Chucky Roll
Spicy albacore, jalapeño, and avocado topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, wasabiko, masago, and spicy ponzu sauce.
Eller Roll
Soy paper, pepper tuna, avocado and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, white tuna, albacore, wasabi yuzu, and masago.
Energy Roll
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with freshwater eel, avocado, and eel sauce.
Eurasia Roll
Kani, shrimp tempura, soft shell crab, avocado, masago, cucumber, and Japanese mayo topped with pepper tuna and avocado special ponzu sauce.
Fame Roll
Shrimp tempura, jalapeño, and pepper tuna topped with salmon, scallops, yuzu sauce, and togarashi pepper.
Firecracker Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos®, then drizzled with eel and spicy mayo sauce.
Geisha Roll
Asparagus, crunchy, crab meat and avocado topped with tuna, garlic seasoning sauce, and ponzu sauce.
Houston Roll
Spicy. Shrimp tempura, avocado, and crab meat topped with crab stick, bacon, spicy mayo, eel, and sriracha with yuzu sauce.
Jordan Roll
Gluten Free. Salmon, kani, ebi, and avocado wrapped in cucumber.
Keto Salmon Roll
Seaweed, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber
Lady Dragon Roll
Rolled with soy paper. Boiled shrimp, smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, and octopus drizzled with eel and wasabi yuzu sauce.
Las Vegas Roll
Mixed fish, snow crab and crabstick inside. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and marinated shredded crab.
Let's Do This Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno and crunchy topped with salmon, avocado, tobikos (red/black), and spicy mayo.
Love in Genova
Crab meat and avocado topped with salmon, salmon roe, chef's olive oil sauce, Parmesan cheese, and pine nuts.
Mexican Roll
Spicy tuna, crab meat, and cilantro. Topped with albacore tuna, crispy garlic, jalapeno, sriracha and spicy ponzu sauce.
Monkey Roll
Spicy. Crab meat and avocado topped with salmon, spicy tuna, and wasabiko.
NY Beef Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with avocado and grilled NY beef.
Osaka Sonata
Gluten-free. Spicy tuna, green onions, wasabi tobiko, jalapenos inside. Topped with yellowtail, avocado, and green onions.
Pink Lady Roll
Snow crab, shrimp tempura, and avocado topped with crab stick, crunchy flakes, and eel sauce.
Plantain Roll
Seaweed, crab mixed, shrimp tempura, avocado, braised plantain, crunchy, eel sauce
Pokemon Roll
Crab stick, shrimp tempura, and avocado topped with snow crab, crunchy flakes with white mayo.
Rainbow Roll
A California roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellow tail, white fish, and shrimp.
San Antonio Roll
Spicy. Mixed crab meat topped with avocado and drizzled with eel and spicy mayo sauce.
Shaggy Dog Roll
Spicy. Shrimp tempura topped with crab stick and drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Skinny Bo Roll
Rolled with soy paper. Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, avocado, cucumber, and imitation crab meat.
Sunset & Sunrise Roll
Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, black tobikos, and masago drizzled with yuzu and spicy ponzu sauce.
Thanksgiving Roll
Spicy. Shrimp Tempura, crab meat, and avocado inside topped with tuna and shredded crabstick marinated in chef spicy sauces.
Tiger Roll
Tuna and salmon topped with tuna, salmon, eel, eel sauce, and crunchy.
Zouk Roll
Super white tuna, Japanese carrots, avocado, and cucumber topped with yellow tail, cilantro, and wasabi yuzu sauce.
Sake by the Bottle
BTL Hana Lychee
750mL
BTL Hana Pineapple
750mL
BTL Hana White Peach
BTL Mio Sparkling
Gentle, sweet, pleasant | 300 ml
BTL Rei Junmai Daiginjo
Soft, rich in flavor | 300 ml
BTL Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Ginjo
Fruity, dry, delicate | 300 ml
BTL Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Silk
Unfiltered, smooth | 375 ml
BTL Takara Plum Wine
Ripe plum and cherry blossom | 750 ml