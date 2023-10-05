Popular Items

Salmon (N)

Salmon (N)

$3.50
Crazy Roll

Crazy Roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, and masago.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

Your choice of pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings.

Products

Souvenier

Chopstick Souvenir

$3.00

Website Order

A - Kitchen Appetizers

Beef Lettuce Cup

Beef Lettuce Cup

$14.00

Beef sirloin, mint, cilantro, lime juice, Thai chili dressing

Crab Puff

Crab Puff

$9.00

Crab meat mixed with cream cheese and green onions.

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

Lightly fried squid served with house-made sweet chili sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed soy green bean. Option house spicy.

Eggroll-Harumaki

Eggroll-Harumaki

$6.00

Fried egg rolls with house-made sweet chili sauce. Choice of Pork or vegetables

Fried Oysters Appetizer

Fried Oysters Appetizer

$8.00

Panko oysters served with ranch dressing.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

Your choice of pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings.

Shrimp Shu Mai

Shrimp Shu Mai

$8.00Out of stock

Japanese style dumpling, shrimp, ginger, and onion, wrapped. Choice of steamed or fried.

Shrimp Tempura App

Shrimp Tempura App

$6.00

Three pieces of lightly fried shrimp served with tempura sauce.

Stuffed Jalapeno

Stuffed Jalapeno

$10.00

Spicy. Fresh jalapeño stuffed with peanut butter, cream cheese, and mixed crab meat, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Takoyaki Octopus Balls

Takoyaki Octopus Balls

$7.20Out of stock

Octopus puffs topped with Japanese mayo, BBQ sauce, scallions, seasonings, and bonito flakes.

Veggie Tempura App

Veggie Tempura App

$5.00

Five pieces of lightly fried fresh vegetables served with tempura sauce.

Yakitori Appetizer

Yakitori Appetizer

$7.50

Two bamboo skewers with your choice of meat.

B - Sushi Appetizers

Sake de Charlotte

Sake de Charlotte

$19.00

Salmon seared, scallop, orange, drizzled with yuzu, olive oil

Eurasia Ahi Tower

Eurasia Ahi Tower

$18.00

marinated rice, imitation mixed crab, avocado, ahi tuna, tobiko, wasabi mayo, sriracha, spicy mayo

The Lauren App

The Lauren App

$15.00

Chef’s choice. Five pieces of seared pepper tuna stuffed with crab-meat, avocado, bean sprouts, crispy garlic, and spicy ponzu seasoning sauce.

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Ahi tuna, jalapeno, scallions, avocado, spicy mayo, ponzu sauce, wasabi tobiko, served with wonton chips

Hamachi Carpaccio

Hamachi Carpaccio

$15.00

Spicy. Five pieces of thin cut hamachi, jalapeño, spicy ponzu sauce, cilantro, and sizzle shichimi togarashi spice.

Short Rib Nigiri

$17.00

Short rib, quail egg, sushi rice, top with sauce

C - Kitchen Entrees

Bento Box Dinner

Bento Box Dinner

$10.00

Daily fresh fruit, spring salad, California roll, shrimp & veggies tempura, steamed rice. Choice of: Chicken Teriyaki, Ny Beef Teriyaki, Shrimp Teriyaki or Tempura, Katsu Chicken Curry, Salmon Teriyaki, Sushi (Chef Choice), Sashimi (Chef Choice)

Vegetarian Bento Box Dinner

$10.00

Daily fresh fruit, spring mix, avocado roll, veggies tempura, choice of tofu or veggie fish teriyaki with steamed rice.

Full Fried Rice

Full Fried Rice

$5.00

It is cooked with carrots, onions, scallions, and eggs. Choice of: Chicken, NY beef, Shrimp, Smoked Salmon, and Combo (Chicken+Beef+Shrimp)

Half Fried Rice

Half Fried Rice

$3.00

It is cooked with carrots, onions, scallions, and eggs. Choice of: Chicken, NY beef, Shrimp, Smoked Salmon, and Combo (Chicken+Beef+Shrimp)

Katzu Dinner

Katzu Dinner

$19.00

Cutlet fried in Japanese panko breadcrumbs, with carrots, broccoli, katzu BBQ sauce, and your choice of meat.

Tempura Dinner

Tempura Dinner

$10.00

Daily fresh veggies tempura with your choice of Chicken or Shrimp

Teriyaki Dinner

Teriyaki Dinner

$10.00

Daily fresh vegetables saute, sea salt, soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, steamed rice. Choice of: Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, NY Beef,Grilled Salmon

Yaki Soba Dinner

Yaki Soba Dinner

$6.50

Stir-fried noodles, zucchini, carrots, onions, broccoli, and yaki sauce. Choice of: Chicken, Combo, NY Beef, Shrimp, Tofu

Yaki Udon Dinner

Yaki Udon Dinner

$6.50

Stir-fried noodles with vegetables and house yaki sauces.

Hamachi Kama Dinner

$20.00

Grilled hamachi cheek, salad, steamed rice, spicy ponzu

D - Sushi Bar Entree

Chirachi Bowl

$28.00

Chef selection of eight pieces of sashimi over rice, with Tamago, shitake, and garnish

Sake Bowl

$22.00

Chunk salmon, served over sushi rice | Add Spicy +$1.00

Sashimi King Platter

$45.00

Chef selection of fifteen pieces of assorted sashimi

Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe

$42.00

Chef's selection of five nigiri, five pieces of assorted sashimi, and salmon maki

Sushi Platter

$35.00

Chef selection of ten nigiri and salmon maki

Teka Bowl

$22.00

Chunk tuna served over sushi rice | Add Spicy +$1.00

Trio Lover Maki

Trio Lover Maki

$22.00

Three favorite cooked rolls, tiger eye, rock'roll, and shrimp crunchy roll

Unagi Bowl

$22.00

BBQ eel served sushi rice and garnish

Sushi Vegetarian Platter

$15.00

Chef selection of five nigiri and avocado roll

Desserts

Tempura Banana

$7.00

Tempura banana drizzled with melted chocolate. Served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry.

Fried Cheesecake

$8.00

Cheesecake wrapped with a thin crust and drizzled with cinnamon powder and brown sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Choice of green tea, vanilla, coconut

Mochi

$5.00

Rice skin stuffed with ice cream. Your choice of mango, green tea, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or red bean.

Tempura Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla or green tea ice cream wrapped with cake and fried with tempura.

Hand Rolls

California Handroll

$4.50

Crazy Handroll

$5.00

Hawaiian Handroll

$5.00

Philadelphia Handroll

$5.00

Rock’N Roll Handroll

$5.00

Salmon Handroll

$5.00

Shrimp Crunchy Handroll

$4.50

Sp Salmon Handroll

$6.00
Sp Tuna Handroll

Sp Tuna Handroll

$6.00

Sp Hamachi Handroll

$6.00
Spider Handroll

Spider Handroll

$6.00

Tuna Handroll

$5.00

Tiger Eyes Handroll

$5.00

Unagi/Eel Handroll

$5.00

Hamachi Handroll

$5.00

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Macaroni pasta in a creamy cheese sauce.

Chicken Stick

Chicken Stick

$7.00

Lightly breaded chicken tenders katzu style served with ketchup and your choice of sides.

Kids Shrimp Tempura and Broccoli

$6.00

Two pieces of shrimp tempura served with broccoli, carrots, and rice.

Chicken Mini Udon

Chicken Mini Udon

$7.00

Grilled chicken breast served with broccoli and gluten free Japanese noodles in tomato sauce.

Chicken Teriyaki Kids

Chicken Teriyaki Kids

$8.00

Grilled chicken served with teriyaki sauce on the side and your choice of sides.

Kids Salmon Teriyaki with French fries

$10.75

Grilled salmon served with fries and teriyaki sauce on the side.

Nigiri

Albacore (N)

$3.50
Avocado (N)

Avocado (N)

$2.50

Crab Stick (N)

$2.50
Eel (N)

Eel (N)

$3.80

Fatty Tuna (N)

$12.00

Flying Fish Roe - Tobiko (N)

$3.50

Mackerel (N)

$3.50

Monkfish Liver (N)

$3.90

Mushroom (N)

$2.50

Octopus (N)

$3.50

Pepper Tuna (N)

$4.50

Pickled Radish (N)

$2.50Out of stock
Salmon (N)

Salmon (N)

$3.50
Salmon Roe (N)

Salmon Roe (N)

$5.00
Scallop (N)

Scallop (N)

$4.00+
Sea Bass (N)

Sea Bass (N)

$3.50

Sea Bream (N)

$4.50Out of stock
Sea Urchin (N)

Sea Urchin (N)

$12.00

Seaweed (N)

$2.50

Shrimp (N)

$2.80

Smelt Roe - Masago (N)

$3.00

Surf Clam (N)

$3.00

Sweet Shrimp (N)

$8.00

Tofu Skin (N)

$2.00
Tuna (N)

Tuna (N)

$3.50

Yellow Tail (N)

$3.50

Regular Rolls

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Avocado wrapped in rice and seaweed.

California Roll

California Roll

$6.50

Crabstick, avocado, masago, and cucumber

Crazy Roll

Crazy Roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, and masago.

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.20

Cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed.

Hamachi Roll

$9.00
Hawaiian Roll

Hawaiian Roll

$9.00

Coconut shrimp and avocado inside topped with shredded coconut drizzled on Japanese mayo.

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado inside.

Rock’N Roll

Rock’N Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, snow crab, and avocado inside.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon wrapped in rice and seaweed.

Shrimp Crunchy Roll

Shrimp Crunchy Roll

$8.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside topped with crunchy flakes and eel sauce.

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$10.00

Spicy yellowtail and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Spicy salmon wrapped in rice and seaweed.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed.

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$10.00

Soft shell crab, sprouts, cucumber, and masago inside topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna wrapped in rice and seaweed.

Unagi Roll

$9.00

Eel and avocado or cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed.

Veggie Roll

$9.00

Spring mixed, avocado, cucumber, Japanese carrot, rice, seaweed

Yammy Roll

Yammy Roll

$8.00

Tempura yam, cucumber, avocado, seaweed, rice, yuzu sauce

Salads

Chikin Salad

$15.00

Spring mixed, avocado, dried grape, sesame seeds, tomatoes, cucumber, choice of grilled or fried chicken

House Salad

House Salad

Vegetarian. Fresh iceberg, romaine, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, and cucumber tossed in our housemade creamy miso dressing. Choice of small or large

Poke Salad

$13.00

Sushi rice, salmon, soy bean, seaweed paper, sesame seeds, avocado, cucumber, carrot, scallion, poke sauce.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Vegetarian. House marinated seaweed.

Eurasia Salad

Eurasia Salad

$10.00

Spring mixed, grape tomatoes, walnuts, cucumber, wonton chips, choice of creamy miso, ginger, or sherry vinaigrette dressing

Papaya Salad

$9.00Out of stock

papaya sliced, Thai chili, cherry tomato, cilantro, tamarind, cashews, ginger, sprouts | Add shrimp +$5.00

Sm Miso Dressing (16oz)

$7.00

Lg Miso Dressing (32oz)

$14.00

Sm Ginger Dressing (16oz)

$8.00

Lg Ginger Dressing (32oz)

$16.00

Sm Spicy Ponzu (16oz)

$8.00

Lg Spicy Ponzu (32oz)

$16.00

Sm Spicy Mayo (16oz)

$9.00

Lg Spicy Mayo (32oz)

$18.00

Sashimi

Albacore (SA)

$7.00

Avocado (SA)

$5.00

Scallop (SA)

$9.00+

Crab Stick (SA)

$5.00

Eel (SA)

$7.60

Fatty Tuna (SA)

$26.00

Flying Fish Roe - Tobiko (SA)

$7.00

Mackerel (SA)

$7.00

Monkfish Liver (SA)

$8.00

Mushroom (SA)

$5.00
Octopus (SA)

Octopus (SA)

$7.00
Pepper Tuna (SA)

Pepper Tuna (SA)

$9.00

Pickled Radish (SA)

$5.00Out of stock
Salmon (SA)

Salmon (SA)

$9.00

Salmon Roe (SA)

$11.00

Sea Urchin (SA)

$24.00Out of stock

Seaweed (SA)

$5.00

Smelt Roe - Masago (SA)

$6.00

Sea Bream (SA)

$10.00Out of stock

Sea Bass (SA)

$7.00

Surf Clam (SA)

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp (SA)

$16.00

Tofu Skin (SA)

$4.00

Tuna (SA)

$9.00
Yellow Tail (SA)

Yellow Tail (SA)

$9.00

Sides

Side Asparagus(4pcs)

$4.80

Side Avocado

$2.40

Side Beef Teriyaki(3.5OZ)

$10.80

Side Brown Rice(1bowl)

$2.50

Side Butter Udon

$6.00

Side Chicken Teriyaki(4OZ)

$8.40

Side French Fries

$3.60

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.60

Side Onion Tempura(5pcs)

$4.20

Side Salmon Teiyaki(3.5OZ)

$10.80

Side Shrimp Tempura(1pc)

$2.40

Side Shrimp Teriyaki(1pc)

$1.80
Side Steamed Broccoli(8pcs)

Side Steamed Broccoli(8pcs)

$4.80
Side Steamed Rice(1bowl)

Side Steamed Rice(1bowl)

$1.80
Side Sushi Rice(1bowl)

Side Sushi Rice(1bowl)

$2.40

Side Tempura Sweet Potatoes(5pcs)

$4.56

Side Wonton Chips(4pc)

$1.20

Side Veggie Fried Rice(1bowl)

$3.60

Side Spicy Ponzu Sauce

$1.20

Side Spicy Mayo Sauce

$1.20

Side Eel Sauce

$1.20

Side Wasabi Mayo Sauce

$1.20

Side Yuzu Sauce

$1.20

Side Sriracha Sauce

$1.50

Side Crispy Garlic

$1.20

Side Spicy Oil Sauce

$1.20

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$1.20

Side Tempura Sauce

$1.20

Side Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.20

Side Japanese Mayo

$1.20

Side Regular Mayo

$1.20

Side Japanese BBQ Sauce

$1.20

Side Miso Dressing 2 OZ

$1.20

Side Miso Dressing 4OZ

$2.40

Side Jalapeno

$1.20

Add Honey

$1.00
Side Onion Soup

Side Onion Soup

$3.50

Marinated Boiled Egg

$2.00

Soup/Ramen

Gyoza Soup

Gyoza Soup

$8.00

Chef's choice. Dumplings and vegetables.

Nabeyaki Udon Soup

$15.00

Chef's choice. Noodle soup with carrots, zucchini, shiitake mushrooms, fish cake, chicken, egg, and shrimp tempura.

Sm Miso Soup

$2.50

Miso paste and soybean broth with seaweed, tofu, and onion.

Large Tamanegi/Onion Soup

Large Tamanegi/Onion Soup

$6.50

Fried onions, scallions, and mushrooms with chicken broth.

Tomatoes Ramen

$13.00Out of stock
Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.00

Braised pork belly, garlic, spring onions, ginger, corn, seaweed, kombu, and red pickle in a pork broth base.

Special Rolls

1330 Fahrenheit

1330 Fahrenheit

$14.00

Spicy. Peppered tuna and jalapeño topped with spicy tuna, crab meat, wasabi mayo.

Alaska

Alaska

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado, and snow crab wrapped with soy paper.

Amy Roll

Amy Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna and snow crab topped with smoked salmon, crunchy, and eel sauce.

Austin Roll

Austin Roll

$14.00

Spicy. Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with shrimp and French crispy onion. Drizzled with spicy mayo, poke sauce, and eel sauce.

Bell Tower Roll

Bell Tower Roll

$18.00

Spicy. Soft shell crab, smoked salmon, avocado, shrimp tempura with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Boba Fett Roll

$15.00

Crab-meat and shrimp tempura topped with eel, avocado, black tobiko, and eel sauce.

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$14.00

Eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce.

Chucky Roll

Chucky Roll

$18.00

Spicy albacore, jalapeño, and avocado topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, wasabiko, masago, and spicy ponzu sauce.

Eller Roll

Eller Roll

$17.00

Soy paper, pepper tuna, avocado and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, white tuna, albacore, wasabi yuzu, and masago.

Energy Roll

Energy Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with freshwater eel, avocado, and eel sauce.

Eurasia Roll

$22.00

Kani, shrimp tempura, soft shell crab, avocado, masago, cucumber, and Japanese mayo topped with pepper tuna and avocado special ponzu sauce.

Fame Roll

Fame Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, jalapeño, and pepper tuna topped with salmon, scallops, yuzu sauce, and togarashi pepper.

Firecracker Roll

Firecracker Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos®, then drizzled with eel and spicy mayo sauce.

Geisha Roll

Geisha Roll

$15.00

Asparagus, crunchy, crab meat and avocado topped with tuna, garlic seasoning sauce, and ponzu sauce.

Houston Roll

Houston Roll

$15.00

Spicy. Shrimp tempura, avocado, and crab meat topped with crab stick, bacon, spicy mayo, eel, and sriracha with yuzu sauce.

Jordan Roll

$14.00

Gluten Free. Salmon, kani, ebi, and avocado wrapped in cucumber.

Keto Salmon Roll

$14.00

Seaweed, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber

Lady Dragon Roll

$15.00

Rolled with soy paper. Boiled shrimp, smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, and octopus drizzled with eel and wasabi yuzu sauce.

Las Vegas Roll

$18.90

Mixed fish, snow crab and crabstick inside. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and marinated shredded crab.

Let's Do This Roll

Let's Do This Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno and crunchy topped with salmon, avocado, tobikos (red/black), and spicy mayo.

Love in Genova

Love in Genova

$16.00

Crab meat and avocado topped with salmon, salmon roe, chef's olive oil sauce, Parmesan cheese, and pine nuts.

Mexican Roll

Mexican Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, crab meat, and cilantro. Topped with albacore tuna, crispy garlic, jalapeno, sriracha and spicy ponzu sauce.

Monkey Roll

Monkey Roll

$17.00

Spicy. Crab meat and avocado topped with salmon, spicy tuna, and wasabiko.

NY Beef Roll

NY Beef Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with avocado and grilled NY beef.

Osaka Sonata

Osaka Sonata

$16.00

Gluten-free. Spicy tuna, green onions, wasabi tobiko, jalapenos inside. Topped with yellowtail, avocado, and green onions.

Pink Lady Roll

Pink Lady Roll

$14.00

Snow crab, shrimp tempura, and avocado topped with crab stick, crunchy flakes, and eel sauce.

Plantain Roll

Plantain Roll

$14.00

Seaweed, crab mixed, shrimp tempura, avocado, braised plantain, crunchy, eel sauce

Pokemon Roll

Pokemon Roll

$14.00

Crab stick, shrimp tempura, and avocado topped with snow crab, crunchy flakes with white mayo.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

A California roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellow tail, white fish, and shrimp.

San Antonio Roll

San Antonio Roll

$12.00

Spicy. Mixed crab meat topped with avocado and drizzled with eel and spicy mayo sauce.

Shaggy Dog Roll

Shaggy Dog Roll

$13.00

Spicy. Shrimp tempura topped with crab stick and drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Skinny Bo Roll

Skinny Bo Roll

$15.00

Rolled with soy paper. Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, avocado, cucumber, and imitation crab meat.

Sunset & Sunrise Roll

$15.00

Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, black tobikos, and masago drizzled with yuzu and spicy ponzu sauce.

Thanksgiving Roll

Thanksgiving Roll

$16.00

Spicy. Shrimp Tempura, crab meat, and avocado inside topped with tuna and shredded crabstick marinated in chef spicy sauces.

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$16.00

Tuna and salmon topped with tuna, salmon, eel, eel sauce, and crunchy.

Zouk Roll

Zouk Roll

$16.00

Super white tuna, Japanese carrots, avocado, and cucumber topped with yellow tail, cilantro, and wasabi yuzu sauce.

Sake by the Bottle

BTL Hana Lychee

$29.00

750mL

BTL Hana Pineapple

$29.00

750mL

BTL Hana White Peach

$29.00Out of stock

BTL Mio Sparkling

$19.00

Gentle, sweet, pleasant | 300 ml

BTL Rei Junmai Daiginjo

$26.00

Soft, rich in flavor | 300 ml

BTL Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Ginjo

$21.00

Fruity, dry, delicate | 300 ml

BTL Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Silk

$17.00

Unfiltered, smooth | 375 ml

BTL Takara Plum Wine

$28.00

Ripe plum and cherry blossom | 750 ml

BTL Yuki Strawberry Nigori

$26.00Out of stock

Seltzer

Cliche Lemon Blueberry

$3.00

Kim Crawford Lemon IT Spritz

$3.00

Kim Crawford Peach IT Spritz

$9.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

(1) Water

Bottle Juice