Eurasia Cedar Park

Popular Items

Back 2 Classic

$14.00

Light chicken broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, Fish Cake, Spinach and nori (available without pork)

Yokohama Gyoza

$6.00

Pan fried or steamed Japanese style your choice of pork or chicken dumpling served with homemade chef sauce

Spicy Chicken

$14.00

Creamy chicken broth, grilled chicken, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, napa cabbage, Bean Sprout and nori

Bento Box

Chashu Bento

$17.00

Grilled pork belly

Chicken Katsu Bento

$16.00

Breaded chicken breast

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$16.00

Grilled chicken teriyaki

Nigiri Bento

$17.00

4 pieces of assorted nigiri

Sashimi Bento

$17.00

4 pieces of assorted sashimi

Tempura Shrimp Bento

$17.00

3 pieces of jumbo shrimp tempura

Main Menu

SUSHI & SASHIMI

Scottish Salmon Nigiri

$9.00

2 pc Scottish salmon nigiri

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

$10.00

2 pc Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

Otoro Nigiri

$16.00

2 pc Bluefin Tuna Belly Nigiri

Unagi Nigiri

$9.00

2 pc japanese unagi nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$9.00
Scottish Salmon Sashimi

$13.50

3 Slice Scottish Salmon

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

3 Slice Bluefin Tuna

Otoro Sashimi

$25.00

3 Slice Bluefin Tuna Belly

Dynamite Shrimp HR

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Daikon Sprout and Crunchy Flakes wrapped with Soy Paper

Dynamite Crawfish HR

$7.00

Eurasia Style Crawfish, Spicy Mayo, Daikon Sprout and Crunchy Flakes wrapped with Soy Paper

CHEF SPECIAL

183 Roll (served on fire)

$20.00

Spicy salmon, asparagus tempura and avocado topped with bluefin tuna, avocado and mayo (torched), Scallions, garlic, masago, hot oil, sweet soy, and chef sauce

Burnet Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeno and cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado and mayo (torched), habanero masago, scallions, garlic, and sweet soy

Cedar Park Roll

$19.00

avocado, crab mix, cucumber topped with salmon (torched) spicy tuna, garlic, mayo, spicy mayo, sweet soy, serrano, masago, sriracha and scallions

Dragon Roll

$19.00

Snow Crab mix, Avocado, Cucumber topped with smoked eel, avocado and sweet soy

Hot Mama Roll

$18.00

Tempura fried (smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado) topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallions, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and sweet soy)

King Shaggy Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese topped with kanikama, masago, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Mr. Orange Roll

$20.00

Spicy salmon and avocado (tempura fried), topped with Scottish salmon poke, scallions, masago, chili thread, wasabi soy, and chef sauce

New Hope Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with Scottish salmon, avocado, crunchy flakes, and spicy mayo

Rainbow

$16.00

California roll topped with bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and avocado

So Dang Good Roll

$14.00

Tempura fried roll, spicy salmon, avocado, topped with scallions, roasted garlic, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Tiger On Fire (served on fire)

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and asparagus topped with ebi shrimp, layered avocado, mayo, Sriracha, furikake, and sweet soy

UT Roll

$14.00

Shredded snow crab and cream cheese (tempura fried) topped with scallions, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Whitestone Roll

$20.00

California roll topped with baked crawfish, white mushroom, onions, scallions, masago, crunchy flakes, and sweet soy

CLASSIC

All In One Roll

$11.00

Tuna, salmon, crab mix, masago, avocado, cucumber, and kaiware

Avocado Roll

$6.00
Buddha

$9.00

Vegetable tempura (asparagus, sweet potatoes, taro) with sweet soy

California

$8.00

Crab mix, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds

Crunchy California

$11.00

Snow crabmix, cucumber, avocado topped with crunchy flakes and sweet soy.

Cucumber Roll

$5.00
Futomaki Roll

$10.00
Philadelphia

$8.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and sesame seeds

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00
Salmon Roll

$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, masago, and daikon sprout with sweet soy

Spicy Classic

$10.00

Your choice of spicy tuna, or salmon, or crab mix with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds

Spider

$15.00

Soft shell crab tempura, crab mix, masago, avocado, cucumber, gobo, daikon sprout, and sweet soy

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00
Tuna Roll

$8.00

Unagi Roll

$9.50

Smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds and sweet soy

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Avocado, cucumber, carrot pickle, asparagus, radish pickle and daikon sprouts

POKE & PLATE

California Poke

$17.00

Snow crab mix, spicy mayo, house sweet soy, avocado, cucumber, masago, crunchy, nori, and scallions

Maguro Poke

$20.00

Bluefin tuna, house soy wasabi, onions, avocado, cucumber, chuka, masago, and scallions

Scottish Poke

$20.00

Scottish Salmon, house sesame dressing, ponzu, edamame, avocado, cucumber, and scallions

Spicy Tuna Poke

$18.00

Ground Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Chuka, Spicy Mayo, Scallions and Crunchy Flakes

Crispy Rice Plate - Chicken Karaage (original or cajun)

$15.00

Chicken karaage (original or cajun) , Mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Crispy Rice Plate - Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Chicken katsu, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Crispy Rice Plate - Jumbo Shrimp Tempura

$17.00

Jumbo shrimp tempura, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Crispy Rice Plate - Vegetable Tempura

$14.00

Vegetable tempura , mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Teriyaki Rice Plate - Bee Rib

$20.00

Beef rib, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions

Teriyaki Rice Plate - Chicken

$15.00

Chicken, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions

Teriyaki Rice Plate - Gyudon

$16.00
Teriyaki Rice Plate - Pork Belly

$15.00

Pork belly, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions

Vegetarian Rice Plate - Avocado

$14.00

Avocado, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions

Vegetarian Rice Plate - Tofu (fried or steamed)

$14.00

Tofu (fried or steamed), mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions

KIDS MENU (12 and under)

Kids Menu (12 and under)

$12.00

Crispy chicken strips, french fries, a bowl of mini ramen, lollipop, and kid size soda

COLD SMALL PLATES

Sashimi Salad

$14.00

Bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and Kanikama served over spring mix, and house special dressing

Pepper Tuna

$14.00

4 pieces of seared Bluefin tuna with black pepper, served over mix greens with citrus ponzu, roasted garlic and scallions

Spicy Tuna Tacos

$8.00

2 pieces spicy tuna, lettuce, masago, and scallions served in wonton shell with spicy mayo and sweet soy

Ika San Sai

$8.00

Marinated squid salad with Japanese veggies

Chuka Salad

$6.00

Assorted marinated seaweed salad with sesame

HOT SMALL PLATES

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Crispy fried tofu topped with bonito flakes, nori and scallions, served with tempura sauce

Avocado Bomb

$9.00

Tempura fried hass Avocado stuffed with snow crab topped with scallions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Bella Spring Roll

$5.00

Japanese style vegetable egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Garlic butter brussel sprouts and balsamic vinegar

Chicken Kushi

$8.00

Grilled chicken on skewer with special sauce

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

Tempura fried squid served with remoulade sauce

Crispy Karaage

$8.00

6 pieces of crispy chicken tenders tossed with homemade cajun or original style

Edamame

$5.00

Classic style steamed soybeans with kosher salt

Eurasia Style Wings

$9.00

4 pieces of chicken wings tossed with ( your choice) homemade spicy teriyaki, garlic parmesan sauce, or spicy killer sauce

Fritto Misto

$10.00

2 pieces of crispy shrimp tempuras and 4 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with side tempura sauce

Krab Puffs

$9.00

Japanese crab stick, cream cheese, and scallions wrapped, served with remoulade sauce

Miso Shiru

$3.00

Traditional Japenese soup with seaweed, silken tofu, and scallions

Mussel Dynamite

$9.00

Baked mussel topped with creamy spicy sauce, smelt fish caviar, scallions, and sweet soy

Pork Kushi

$8.00

Grilled pork jowl (toro part) on skewer with special sauce

Sakura Shumai

$8.00

Steamed open face shrimp dumplings

Salmon Mango

$12.00

Japanese seaweed tempura topped with spicy tuna, salmon mango salsa, onions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Delicately sautéed soybeans with kosher salt, crushed pepper, and fresh garlic

Spicy Shisito

$9.00

Delicately sautéed fresh shishito peppers with sea salt, crushed peppers, and fresh garlic

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$13.00

Crunchy Japanese rice, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, strawberry, masago, spicy mayonnaise, and sweet soy

Takoyaki

$8.00

Octopus balls made of tempura bits, green onion, bonito flakes with Okonomi sauce

Tempura Shisito

$8.00

Tempura fried fresh shishito peppers served with remoulade sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$5.00

5 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with a side of tempura sauce

Yokohama Gyoza

$6.00

Pan fried or steamed Japanese style your choice of pork or chicken dumpling served with homemade chef sauce

SIDES

Ajitama Egg half

$2.00
Corn

$3.00
Asparagus

$5.00
Chashu

$5.00
Chicken Teriyaki

$5.00
French Fries

$5.00

Extra Broth

$5.00
Thin Noodle

$5.00
Thick Noodle

$5.00
Mix Greens Salad

$5.00
Kids Plain Ramen

$5.00
Beef Rib 1 piece

$14.00

1 pc grilled beef ribs

Rice

$4.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura 1pc

$10.00

Tempura Style Soft Shell Crab

RAMEN

Back 2 Classic

$14.00

Light chicken broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, Fish Cake, Spinach and nori (available without pork)

Beef Ramen

$15.00

Creamy pork broth, japanase beef, ajitama, kikurage, menma, scallions and nori

Black Tonkotsu (thin noodle)

$15.00

Original tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, black garlic oil, menma, and nori

Bonito Yuzu (thin noodle)

$15.00

Creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, shaved bonito, yuzu spice, and nori

Creamy Vegetarian

$13.50

Creamy vegetarian broth, ajitama, kikurage, bean sprout, spinach, butter corn kernel, scallions, menma, Napa Cabbage and nori

Curry Moz

$15.00

Creamy curry chicken broth, ground pork, ajitama, menma, kikurage, mozarella, scallions

Gluten Free Vegan

$15.00

Creamy vegetable broth, kikurage, spring mix, sweet corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori

Impossible Vegan (kale noodle)

$15.00

Vegan creamy broth, kikurage, scallions, menma, corn, Japanese style beyond ground pork, and nori

Killer Beef Ramen

$20.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, beef rib, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, asparagus, menma, and nori

Miso

$14.00

Rich pork broth, soy bean paste, pork chashu, ajitama, butter corn kernel, scallions, Bean Sprout, menma, and nori

Miso-Hot (thin noodle)

$15.00

Rich pork broth, soybean paste, ground pork, ajitama, butter corn kernel, kikurage, Bean Sprout, scallions, menma, and nori

Reaper Ramen

$16.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, topped with jumbo shrimp tempura, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, Corn, Bean Sprout, menma, and nori

Red Tonkotsu (thin noodle)

$15.00

Spicy tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, hot oil, menma, and nori

Spicy Chicken

$14.00

Creamy chicken broth, grilled chicken, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, napa cabbage, Bean Sprout and nori

Spicy Karaka (thin noodle)

$15.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, yuzu spice. and nori

Tan-Tan

$14.00

Spicy sesame dashi broth, topped with ground pork, ajitama, kikurage, bean sprout, Spinach, scallions, menma, and nori

Plain Light Ramen

$9.00

DESSERT

Ice Cream

$4.00

Single scoop of your choice of red bean, green tea, vanilla or chocolate ice cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

Flavorful creamy ice cream of your choice of strawberry, mango, or matcha green tea flavors wrapped in a sweetened soft rice confection

Cheese Cake Tempura

$6.00

Original style cheesecake tempura served with whipped cream, and chocolate syrup

Banana Tempura

$9.00

Lightly battered banana, served with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, berries, and single scoop of vanilla, green tea or red bean ice cream

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

Bottle of Water

$1.50
Fountain Drink (refillable)

$3.00

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Sierra Mist Lemon Lime Soda, Dr Pepper, Crush Orange, Mug Root Beer, Tropicana Lemonade

Golden Oolong Green Tea

$4.25
Ice Tea

$3.00

Japanese Coffee

$4.50
Japanese Creamy Soda

$5.50

Mango or Melon

Japanese Green Tea

$4.50
Japanese Ocha

$4.00

Hot green tea

Japanese Soda

$4.00

Ramune Strawberry or Original

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25
Topo Chico

$3.00