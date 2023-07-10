Eurasia Cedar Park
Popular Items
Main Menu
SUSHI & SASHIMI
Scottish Salmon Nigiri
2 pc Scottish salmon nigiri
Bluefin Tuna Nigiri
2 pc Bluefin Tuna Nigiri
Otoro Nigiri
2 pc Bluefin Tuna Belly Nigiri
Unagi Nigiri
2 pc japanese unagi nigiri
Ebi Nigiri
Scottish Salmon Sashimi
3 Slice Scottish Salmon
Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
3 Slice Bluefin Tuna
Otoro Sashimi
3 Slice Bluefin Tuna Belly
Dynamite Shrimp HR
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Daikon Sprout and Crunchy Flakes wrapped with Soy Paper
Dynamite Crawfish HR
Eurasia Style Crawfish, Spicy Mayo, Daikon Sprout and Crunchy Flakes wrapped with Soy Paper
CHEF SPECIAL
183 Roll (served on fire)
Spicy salmon, asparagus tempura and avocado topped with bluefin tuna, avocado and mayo (torched), Scallions, garlic, masago, hot oil, sweet soy, and chef sauce
Burnet Roll
Spicy tuna, crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeno and cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado and mayo (torched), habanero masago, scallions, garlic, and sweet soy
Cedar Park Roll
avocado, crab mix, cucumber topped with salmon (torched) spicy tuna, garlic, mayo, spicy mayo, sweet soy, serrano, masago, sriracha and scallions
Dragon Roll
Snow Crab mix, Avocado, Cucumber topped with smoked eel, avocado and sweet soy
Hot Mama Roll
Tempura fried (smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado) topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallions, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and sweet soy)
King Shaggy Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese topped with kanikama, masago, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Mr. Orange Roll
Spicy salmon and avocado (tempura fried), topped with Scottish salmon poke, scallions, masago, chili thread, wasabi soy, and chef sauce
New Hope Roll
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with Scottish salmon, avocado, crunchy flakes, and spicy mayo
Rainbow
California roll topped with bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and avocado
So Dang Good Roll
Tempura fried roll, spicy salmon, avocado, topped with scallions, roasted garlic, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Tiger On Fire (served on fire)
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and asparagus topped with ebi shrimp, layered avocado, mayo, Sriracha, furikake, and sweet soy
UT Roll
Shredded snow crab and cream cheese (tempura fried) topped with scallions, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Whitestone Roll
California roll topped with baked crawfish, white mushroom, onions, scallions, masago, crunchy flakes, and sweet soy
CLASSIC
All In One Roll
Tuna, salmon, crab mix, masago, avocado, cucumber, and kaiware
Avocado Roll
Buddha
Vegetable tempura (asparagus, sweet potatoes, taro) with sweet soy
California
Crab mix, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds
Crunchy California
Snow crabmix, cucumber, avocado topped with crunchy flakes and sweet soy.
Cucumber Roll
Futomaki Roll
Philadelphia
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and sesame seeds
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, masago, and daikon sprout with sweet soy
Spicy Classic
Your choice of spicy tuna, or salmon, or crab mix with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds
Spider
Soft shell crab tempura, crab mix, masago, avocado, cucumber, gobo, daikon sprout, and sweet soy
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
Unagi Roll
Smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds and sweet soy
Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, carrot pickle, asparagus, radish pickle and daikon sprouts
POKE & PLATE
California Poke
Snow crab mix, spicy mayo, house sweet soy, avocado, cucumber, masago, crunchy, nori, and scallions
Maguro Poke
Bluefin tuna, house soy wasabi, onions, avocado, cucumber, chuka, masago, and scallions
Scottish Poke
Scottish Salmon, house sesame dressing, ponzu, edamame, avocado, cucumber, and scallions
Spicy Tuna Poke
Ground Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Chuka, Spicy Mayo, Scallions and Crunchy Flakes
Crispy Rice Plate - Chicken Karaage (original or cajun)
Chicken karaage (original or cajun) , Mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Crispy Rice Plate - Chicken Katsu
Chicken katsu, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Crispy Rice Plate - Jumbo Shrimp Tempura
Jumbo shrimp tempura, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Crispy Rice Plate - Vegetable Tempura
Vegetable tempura , mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Teriyaki Rice Plate - Bee Rib
Beef rib, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions
Teriyaki Rice Plate - Chicken
Chicken, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions
Teriyaki Rice Plate - Gyudon
Teriyaki Rice Plate - Pork Belly
Pork belly, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions
Vegetarian Rice Plate - Avocado
Avocado, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions
Vegetarian Rice Plate - Tofu (fried or steamed)
Tofu (fried or steamed), mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions
KIDS MENU (12 and under)
COLD SMALL PLATES
Sashimi Salad
Bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and Kanikama served over spring mix, and house special dressing
Pepper Tuna
4 pieces of seared Bluefin tuna with black pepper, served over mix greens with citrus ponzu, roasted garlic and scallions
Spicy Tuna Tacos
2 pieces spicy tuna, lettuce, masago, and scallions served in wonton shell with spicy mayo and sweet soy
Ika San Sai
Marinated squid salad with Japanese veggies
Chuka Salad
Assorted marinated seaweed salad with sesame
HOT SMALL PLATES
Agedashi Tofu
Crispy fried tofu topped with bonito flakes, nori and scallions, served with tempura sauce
Avocado Bomb
Tempura fried hass Avocado stuffed with snow crab topped with scallions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Bella Spring Roll
Japanese style vegetable egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce
Brussel Sprouts
Garlic butter brussel sprouts and balsamic vinegar
Chicken Kushi
Grilled chicken on skewer with special sauce
Crispy Calamari
Tempura fried squid served with remoulade sauce
Crispy Karaage
6 pieces of crispy chicken tenders tossed with homemade cajun or original style
Edamame
Classic style steamed soybeans with kosher salt
Eurasia Style Wings
4 pieces of chicken wings tossed with ( your choice) homemade spicy teriyaki, garlic parmesan sauce, or spicy killer sauce
Fritto Misto
2 pieces of crispy shrimp tempuras and 4 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with side tempura sauce
Krab Puffs
Japanese crab stick, cream cheese, and scallions wrapped, served with remoulade sauce
Miso Shiru
Traditional Japenese soup with seaweed, silken tofu, and scallions
Mussel Dynamite
Baked mussel topped with creamy spicy sauce, smelt fish caviar, scallions, and sweet soy
Pork Kushi
Grilled pork jowl (toro part) on skewer with special sauce
Sakura Shumai
Steamed open face shrimp dumplings
Salmon Mango
Japanese seaweed tempura topped with spicy tuna, salmon mango salsa, onions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Delicately sautéed soybeans with kosher salt, crushed pepper, and fresh garlic
Spicy Shisito
Delicately sautéed fresh shishito peppers with sea salt, crushed peppers, and fresh garlic
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
Crunchy Japanese rice, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, strawberry, masago, spicy mayonnaise, and sweet soy
Takoyaki
Octopus balls made of tempura bits, green onion, bonito flakes with Okonomi sauce
Tempura Shisito
Tempura fried fresh shishito peppers served with remoulade sauce
Vegetable Tempura
5 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with a side of tempura sauce
Yokohama Gyoza
Pan fried or steamed Japanese style your choice of pork or chicken dumpling served with homemade chef sauce
SIDES
RAMEN
Back 2 Classic
Light chicken broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, Fish Cake, Spinach and nori (available without pork)
Beef Ramen
Creamy pork broth, japanase beef, ajitama, kikurage, menma, scallions and nori
Black Tonkotsu (thin noodle)
Original tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, black garlic oil, menma, and nori
Bonito Yuzu (thin noodle)
Creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, shaved bonito, yuzu spice, and nori
Creamy Vegetarian
Creamy vegetarian broth, ajitama, kikurage, bean sprout, spinach, butter corn kernel, scallions, menma, Napa Cabbage and nori
Curry Moz
Creamy curry chicken broth, ground pork, ajitama, menma, kikurage, mozarella, scallions
Gluten Free Vegan
Creamy vegetable broth, kikurage, spring mix, sweet corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori
Impossible Vegan (kale noodle)
Vegan creamy broth, kikurage, scallions, menma, corn, Japanese style beyond ground pork, and nori
Killer Beef Ramen
Spicy creamy pork broth, beef rib, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, asparagus, menma, and nori
Miso
Rich pork broth, soy bean paste, pork chashu, ajitama, butter corn kernel, scallions, Bean Sprout, menma, and nori
Miso-Hot (thin noodle)
Rich pork broth, soybean paste, ground pork, ajitama, butter corn kernel, kikurage, Bean Sprout, scallions, menma, and nori
Reaper Ramen
Spicy creamy pork broth, topped with jumbo shrimp tempura, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, Corn, Bean Sprout, menma, and nori
Red Tonkotsu (thin noodle)
Spicy tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, hot oil, menma, and nori
Spicy Chicken
Creamy chicken broth, grilled chicken, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, napa cabbage, Bean Sprout and nori
Spicy Karaka (thin noodle)
Spicy creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, yuzu spice. and nori
Tan-Tan
Spicy sesame dashi broth, topped with ground pork, ajitama, kikurage, bean sprout, Spinach, scallions, menma, and nori
Plain Light Ramen
DESSERT
Ice Cream
Single scoop of your choice of red bean, green tea, vanilla or chocolate ice cream
Mochi Ice Cream
Flavorful creamy ice cream of your choice of strawberry, mango, or matcha green tea flavors wrapped in a sweetened soft rice confection
Cheese Cake Tempura
Original style cheesecake tempura served with whipped cream, and chocolate syrup
Banana Tempura
Lightly battered banana, served with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, berries, and single scoop of vanilla, green tea or red bean ice cream
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
Bottle of Water
Fountain Drink (refillable)
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Sierra Mist Lemon Lime Soda, Dr Pepper, Crush Orange, Mug Root Beer, Tropicana Lemonade
Golden Oolong Green Tea
Ice Tea
Japanese Coffee
Japanese Creamy Soda
Mango or Melon
Japanese Green Tea
Japanese Ocha
Hot green tea
Japanese Soda
Ramune Strawberry or Original