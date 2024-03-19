Eurasian Bistro - Downtown Pensacola 3 W Main St.
Beverages
Specialty Drinks
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee - Cà Phê Sữa Đá$6.50
Dark roast coffee balanced with condensed milk
- Milk Tea - Trà Sữa$7.50
Black, Thai, Thai green, green tea, or taro with heavy cream
- Flavored Tea - Trà Trái Cây$7.50
Taro, lychee, strawberry, mango, peach, passion fruit, watermelon, pink guava, kumquat-lemon flavored tea
- Slushie - Nước Đá Xay$7.50
Lychee, strawberry, mango, peach, watermelon, passion fruit slushie
- Smoothie - Sinh Tố$7.50
Lychee, strawberry, mango, peach, winter melon, watermelon, passion fruit, taro, avocado smoothie
- Flavored Yogurt Drink$7.50
Fresh Brewed Tea
Bottle Drinks
Beers
Wines
- Pinot Grigio - LaudatoOut of stock
- Sauvignon Blanc - Mohua
- Chardonnay - Stags Leap
- Pinot Noir - Ernesto Catena Padrillos
- Merlot - Robert Hall
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Hess Maverick Ranches
- Rosso - Di Montalcino DOC Corte Dei Venti 2020
- Chanti - DOCG Casa Di Monte 2020
- Pinot Bianco - IGP Pecorari 2020
- Moscato - D'Asti DOCG 2021 Vallebello
- Prosecco - Emma Brut Conegliano Valdobbiadene
- Barolo Le Coste Di Monforte DOCG Guidobono 2016
- Etna Rosso - Nireddu
- Etna Bianco - Ginestra
Sake
FOOD
Appetizers
- Basil Popcorn Chicken - Gà Viên Chiên Húng Quế$8.25
Delicious fried chicken nuggets with basil leaves
- Baby Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls$7.95
Delicious mini-shrimp spring rolls crisply fried.
- Tangy Popcorn Shrimp$7.95
Crispy fried shrimps tossed in our creamy spicy sauce
- Grilled Sliders$7.75
Sweet rolls with fresh cucumber and grilled chicken and/or pork
- Crispy Gyoza - Bánh Xếp Nhân Thịt Kiểu Nhật$7.00
Japanese style chicken & vegetables dumplings crisply fried
- Wings - Cánh Gà Chiên$8.50
Delicious fried wings bbq, lemon pepper, sweet chili, or house special flavor
- Vietnamese Egg Rolls - Chả Giò$7.50
Crispy fried shell wrap with pork, veggies, mung bean thread, and taro
- Rocket Shrimps - Tôm Hoả Tiển$7.25
Crispy fried jumbo shrimp wrapped in egg roll shell
- Seafood Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn ̣Đồ Biển$7.75
Crab Stick wrapped in rice paper with fresh avocado, cucumber, vermicelli, & Yum Yum sauce
- Vietnamese Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn$7.75
Boiled shrimp & pork, grilled chicken, beef, or pork wrapped in rice paper with fresh vegetables and herbs
- Fried Tofu - Đậu Hủ Chiên$7.25
Savory crispy fried tofu
- Vietnamese Mini Savory Pancakes - Bánh Khọt$8.25
Miniature pancakes served with herbs and vegetables and spicy sweet fish sauce for dipping.
Salads
Sandwiches
- Grilled Pork Sandwich - Bánh Mì Thịt Heo Nướng$11.50
Sliced charbroiled pork with cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno pepper, and pickled carrot in a demi baguette
- Grilled Beef Sandwich - Bánh Mì Thịt Bò Nướng$12.50
Sliced charbroiled beef with cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno pepper, and pickled carrot in a demi baguette
- Boom Boom Shrimp Sandwich - Bánh Mì Tôm Chiên Giòn$11.50
Large crisply fried shrimps infused with creamy tangy sauce, topped with cilantro and cucumber in a demi baguette
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich - Bánh Mì Thịt Gà Nướng$11.50
Grilled chicken with cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno pepper, and pickled carrot in a demi baguette
- Vietnamese Beef Stew - Bánh Mì Bò Kho$13.50
Vietnamese beef stew served with a demi baguette
Noodle & Soup
- Chicken Pho - Phở Gà$15.75
Richly-seasoned chicken broth is ladled over rice noodles and chicken breast meat
- Brisket Beef Pho - Phở Bò Nạm$16.75
Richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and sliced beef brisket
- Rare Steak Beef Pho - Phở Bò Tái$16.75
Richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and sliced steak
- Beef Stew Pho - Phở Bò Kho$16.50
Vietnamese beef stew over rice noodles
- Meatball Beef Pho - Phở Bò Viên$15.25
Richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and beef meatballs
- Special Combination Pho - Phở Đặc Biệt$18.75
Richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and sliced steak, meat ball, and brisket
- Crispy Noodle - Mì Xào Giòn$18.50
Egg noodles crispy fried with vegetables and your choice of protein (Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp).
- Stir Fry Noodle - Hủ Tiếu/Mì Xào$17.50
Rice noodles or egg noodles stir-fry with vegetables and your choice of protein (Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp).
- Spicy Beef Noodle - Bún Bò Huế$16.25
Originated from the Vietnam Central region, this spicy beef noodle is a combination of thick vermicelli noodles and sliced beef brisket, shank, and Vietnamese bologna.
- Garlic Noodles$16.50
Your choice of beef, chicken, lobster or shrimps on top a bed of stir-fried garlic noodles.
Rice, Vermicelli, etc.
- Rice with Grilled Meat - Cơm Thịt Nu'o'ng$15.50
Grilled meat (shrimp, chicken, pork, or beef) with rice and fresh herbs
- Vermicelli with Grilled Meat - Bún Thịt Nướng$16.50
Grilled meat (shrimp, chicken, pork, or beef) with vermicelli and fresh herbs
- Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên$16.50
Fried rice with eggs, vegetables, with your choice of protein (chicken, shrimp, or beef).
- Shaking Beef Rice - Cơm Bò Lúc Lắc$17.95
Diced petite tender steaks with steamed rice or tomato based rice
- Savory Vietnamese Crêpe - Bánh Xèo$13.95
Crispy crepe filled with shrimp, pork and vegetables.
- Steamed broken Rice w/ grilled pork, egg cake, & shredded pork - Cơm Tấm$18.50
Steamed rice with grilled pork, egg cake, and shredded pork.
- Vietnamese Sausage & Eggroll with Weaved Vermicelli$20.50
Desserts
- Fried Cheesecake - Bánh Phô Mai Chiên$5.50
Cheesecake wrapped in crispy shell
- Crème Caramel - Bánh Flan$5.50
Custard with a layer of clear caramel sauce
- Vietnamese Bake Banana Cake - Bánh Chuối Nướng$5.50
Moist banana bread-based cake
- Pandan Waffle - Bánh Kẹp Lá Dứa$6.50Out of stock
Waffle with sweet aroma of pandan, chewy center, and a crispy outer texture served with a scoop of ice cream (dine in)
- Fried Banana$6.50
Crispy fried banana sprinkled with powder sugar and lightly drizzled with caramel served with a scoop of ice cream (dine in)