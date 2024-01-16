Eurasian Bistro Express Perdido Key
FOOD
Light Fares
- Baby Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls
Delicious mini-shrimp spring rolls crisply fried.$7.95
- Grilled Sliders
Sweet rolls with fresh cucumber and grilled chicken and/or pork$7.75
- Crispy Gyoza - Bánh Xếp Nhân Thịt Kiểu Nhật
Japanese style chicken & vegetables dumplings crisply fried$7.00
- Wings - Cánh Gà Chiên
Delicious fried wings bbq, lemon pepper, sweet chili, or house special flavor$8.50
- Vietnamese Egg Rolls - Chả Giò
Crispy fried shell wrap with pork, veggies, mung bean thread, and taro$7.50
- Rocket Shrimp - Tôm Hoả Tiển
Crispy fried jumbo shrimp wrapped in egg roll shell$7.25
- Fries$3.95
Sandwiches
- Grilled Pork Sandwich - Bánh Mì Thịt Heo Nướng
Sliced charbroiled pork with cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno pepper, and pickled carrot in a demi baguette$11.50
- Grilled Beef Sandwich - Bánh Mì Thịt Bò Nướng
Sliced charbroiled beef with cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno pepper, and pickled carrot in a demi baguette$12.50
- Boom Boom Shrimp Sandwich - Bánh Mì Tôm Chiên Giòn
Large crisply fried shrimps infused with creamy tangy sauce, topped with cilantro and cucumber in a demi baguette$11.50
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich - Bánh Mì Thịt Gà Nướng
Grilled chicken with cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno pepper, and pickled carrot in a demi baguette$11.50