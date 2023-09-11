EuroGyro Cuyahoga Falls
PIZZA
Cheese Pizza
Small Specialty
SM EuroGyro Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
SM Honey Gold Chicken Pizza
Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce
SM Greek Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano
SM Loaded JoJos Pizza
Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢
SM Hawaiian Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple
SM Veggie Pizza
Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives
SM Deluxe Pizza
Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers
SM Meat Lovers Pizza
Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat
SM Philly Steak Pizza
Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese
Large Specialty
LG EuroGyro Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
LG Honey Gold Chicken Pizza
Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce
LG Greek Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano
LG Loaded JoJos Pizza
Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢
LG Hawaiian Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple
LG Veggie Pizza
Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives
LG Deluxe Pizza
Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat
LG Philly Steak Pizza
Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese
X-Large Specialty
XL EuroGyro Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce
XL Honey Gold Pizza
Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
XL Greek Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano
XL Loaded JoJos Pizza
Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢
XL Hawaiian Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple
XL Veggie Pizza
Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives
XL Deluxe Pizza
Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers
XL Meat Lovers Pizza
Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat
XL Philly Steak Pizza
Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese
Foldovers
Sm Calzone
Our pizza sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with your choice of toppings folded in dough
Sm Pepperoni Roll W/2 Marinara
Provolone & mozzarella topped with pepperoni folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side
Sm Stromboli W/2 Marinara
Provolone & mozzarella topped with ham, salami folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side
Lg Calzone
Our pizza sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with your choice of toppings folded in dough
Lg Pepperoni Roll W/3 Marinara
Provolone & mozzarella topped with pepperoni folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side
Lg Stromboli W/3 Marinara
Provolone & mozzarella topped with ham, salami folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side
SANDWICHES
Gyros
Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
Veggie Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce
Grilled onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, melted provolone cheese. Topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of our homemade cucumber sauce.
EuroGyro W/1 Gyro Sauce
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes, lettuce, black olives, feta cheese, banana peppers and a side of homemade cucumber sauce
Chicken Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce
Tender chicken breast with fresh onions, tomatoes & lettuce and a side of homemade cucumber sauce. Add Cheese for 75 cents
Cajun Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce
Lamb meat grilled in our spicy sauce topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade cucumber sauce Add Cheese for 75 cents
Cajun Chicken Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce
Marinated chicken grilled in our spicy sauce topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade cucumber sauce
Sonyas Chicken Gyro
Tender chicken breast with grilled onions and bacon smothered in our famous honey gold sauce topped with melted provolone cheese.
Teriyaki Chicken Gyro
Tender chicken breast with grilled onions, mushroom and green peppers sautéed in our teriyaki sauce
Cheesy BBQ Chicken Gyro
Tender chicken breast with grilled onions and green peppers sauteed in our BBQ sauce then smothered with provolone cheese
Gyro Sauce
The fancy word is tzatziki sauce!
Extra Pita
One piece of our delicious pita bread
Pizza Pitas
Gyro Pizza Pita
Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with lamb meat, mushrooms and banana peppers
White Pizza Pita
Our garlic spread with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese
Bacon Cheese Pita
Our garlic spread with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with bacon
Veggie Pita
Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes
Hawaiian Pita
Melted mozzarella & provolone cheese topped with bacon, ham and pineapple
Double Cheese Pita
Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese
Deluxe Pita
Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
Pepperoni Pita
Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni
Subs
Guy On The Couch
Sirloin steak with grilled onions, mushrooms & green pepper sautéed in our BBQ and hot sauce. Melted American & provolone cheese all on a toasted garlic bun with mayo (Served with fork) Served on an 8" seeded bun
Philly Steak Sub
Sirloin steak with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers topped with melted provolone cheese and mayo Served on an 8" seeded bun
Chicken Hoagie Sub
2 chicken breasts with grilled onions, mushrooms, melted provolone cheese and mayo Served on an 8" seeded bun
Chicken Hoagie Deluxe
2 chicken breasts with grilled onions and mushrooms, sautéed in our honey gold and teriyaki sauce topped with melted American & provolone cheese all on a toasted garlic bun with mayo (Served with fork) Served on an 8" seeded bun
Italian Sub
Smoked ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese topped with fresh onions, tomatoes, and lettuce. Served on an 8" seeded bun with a side of creamy Italian dressing
Burgers
TJ Burger
1/3 pound grilled beef patty with melted American cheese, topped with fresh onions, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo
1/3 Pound Mush & Onion Burger
1/3 pound grilled beef patty topped with melted provolone, grilled onions, mushrooms and mayo.
1/3 Lb Bacon Bbq Burger
1/3 pound grilled beef patty smothered in our BBQ sauce with melted American cheese topped with bacon and an onion ring.
SALAD/BOWLS
Salads
Sm. Garden Salad
Sm. Greek Salad
Sm. Antipasto
Sm. Grilled Chicken Salad
Sm. Gyro Salad
Sm. Chicken Tender Salad
Sm. Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lg. Garden Salad
Lg. Greek Salad
Lg. Antipasto
Lg. Grilled Chicken Salad
Lg. Gyro Salad
Lg. Crispy Chicken Salad
Lg. Buffalo Chicken Salad
Bowls
SIDES/DESSERT
Side Orders
JoJos
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
Fries
Fried Mushrooms
Cheddar Cheese Poppers (5)
Mozzarella Stix (4) W/Marinara
Loaded JoJos
Loaded Fries
Mac N Cheese Bites (5)
Cheese Curds
Cheesy Bread W/2 Marinara
Large Order Of JoJos
Mini Corn Dogs (8) W/Honey Gold
Pita Bread
One extra piece of pita bread
Pound Of Gyro Meat
Half Pound Gyro Meat
Pickle chips w/ ranch
Fried Cheese Ravioli (6) W/Marinara
Onion Rings
Desserts
Cinnamon Melt Bites
Bite-sized donut treats glazed with cinnamon sugar and served with icing
Homemade Baklava
A rich, sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup. Our authentic Macedonian recipe
Rosie's Apple Pizza
Umm a dessert pizza anyone!? Sweet apple pie filling topped with cinnamon and served with icing!
Extra Sauces/Dressings
Nacho Cheese
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Honey Gold
Marinara
Hot Sauce
Bbq
Gyro Sauce
The fancy word is tzatziki sauce!
Ketchup
Bbq fire
Mild sauce
Spicy Gold
Spicy Garlic
Garlic Parmesan
Teriyaki
Garlic butter
Creamy Italian
Oil And Vinegar
Italian
Mayo
SPECIALS & COUPONS
12 Wings & JoJos
One sauce only.
3 Gyro Special
3 Regular Gyros
Gyro JoJo Combo- Pick Up Only
Regular gyro, jojos, and a soft drink. Pick up only!