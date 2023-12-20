EuroGyro Lakewood
PIZZA
Build Your Own Pizza
Small Specialty
- SM EuroGyro Pizza$11.99
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano
- SM BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.99
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce
- SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
- SM Honey Gold Chicken Pizza$11.99
Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce
- SM Greek Pizza$11.99
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano
- SM Loaded JoJos Pizza$11.99
Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢
- SM Hawaiian Pizza$11.99
Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple
- SM Veggie Pizza$11.99
Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives
- SM Deluxe Pizza$11.99
Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers
- SM Meat Lovers Pizza$11.99
Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat
- SM Philly Steak Pizza$12.99
Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese
Large Specialty
- LG EuroGyro Pizza$15.99
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano
- LG BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.99
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce
- LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
- LG Honey Gold Chicken Pizza$15.99
Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce
- LG Greek Pizza$15.99
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano
- LG Loaded JoJos Pizza$15.99
Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢
- LG Hawaiian Pizza$15.99
Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple
- LG Veggie Pizza$15.99
Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives
- LG Deluxe Pizza$15.99
Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers
- LG Meat Lovers Pizza$15.99
Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat
- LG Philly Steak Pizza$16.99
Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese
X-Large Specialty
- XL EuroGyro Pizza$19.99
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano
- XL BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.99
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce
- XL Honey Gold Pizza$19.99
Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce
- XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
- XL Greek Pizza$19.99
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano
- XL Loaded JoJos Pizza$19.99
Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢
- XL Hawaiian Pizza$19.99
Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple
- XL Veggie Pizza$19.99
Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives
- XL Deluxe Pizza$19.99
Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers
- XL Meat Lovers Pizza$19.99
Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat
- XL Philly Steak Pizza$20.99
Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese
Foldovers
- Sm Calzone$9.99
Our pizza sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with your choice of toppings folded in dough
- Sm Pepperoni Roll$10.99
Provolone & mozzarella topped with pepperoni folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side
- Sm Stromboli$12.49
Provolone & mozzarella topped with ham, salami folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side
- Lg Calzone$10.99
Our pizza sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with your choice of toppings folded in dough
- Lg Pepperoni Roll$13.99
Provolone & mozzarella topped with pepperoni folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side
- Lg Stromboli$14.99
Provolone & mozzarella topped with ham, salami folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side
SANDWICHES
Gyros
- Gyro$6.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
- Veggie Gyro$5.49
Grilled onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, melted provolone cheese. Topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of our homemade cucumber sauce.
- EuroGyro$7.49
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes, lettuce, black olives, feta cheese, banana peppers and a side of homemade cucumber sauce
- Chicken Gyro$6.99
Tender chicken breast with fresh onions, tomatoes & lettuce and a side of homemade cucumber sauce. Add Cheese for 75 cents
- Cajun Gyro$6.99
Lamb meat grilled in our spicy sauce topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade cucumber sauce Add Cheese for 75 cents
- Cajun Chicken Gyro$6.99
Marinated chicken grilled in our spicy sauce topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade cucumber sauce
- Sonyas Chicken Gyro$6.99
Tender chicken breast with grilled onions and bacon smothered in our famous honey gold sauce topped with melted provolone cheese.
- Teriyaki Chicken Gyro$6.99
Tender chicken breast with grilled onions, mushroom and green peppers sautéed in our teriyaki sauce
- Cheesy BBQ Chicken Gyro$6.99
Tender chicken breast with grilled onions and green peppers sauteed in our BBQ sauce then smothered with provolone cheese
- Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Gyro$6.99
Tender chicken breast with grilled onions and green peppers sauteed in our hot sauce then smothered with provolone cheese
- Gyro Sauce$0.75
The fancy word is tzatziki sauce!
- Extra Pita$1.00
One piece of our delicious pita bread
Pizza Pitas
- Gyro Pizza Pita$4.99
Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with lamb meat, mushrooms and banana peppers
- White Pizza Pita$3.99
Our garlic spread with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese
- Bacon Cheese Pita$4.49
Our garlic spread with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with bacon
- Veggie Pita$3.99
Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes
- Hawaiian Pita$4.49
Melted mozzarella & provolone cheese topped with bacon, ham and pineapple
- Double Cheese Pita$3.99
Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese
- Deluxe Pita$5.29
Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
- Pepperoni Pita$4.49
Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni
Subs
- Guy On The Couch$9.49
Sirloin steak with grilled onions, mushrooms & green pepper sautéed in our BBQ and hot sauce. Melted American & provolone cheese all on a toasted garlic bun with mayo (Served with fork) Served on an 8" seeded bun
- Philly Steak Sub$8.99
Sirloin steak with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers topped with melted provolone cheese and mayo Served on an 8" seeded bun
- Chicken Hoagie Sub$8.99
2 chicken breasts with grilled onions, mushrooms, melted provolone cheese and mayo Served on an 8" seeded bun
- Chicken Hoagie Deluxe$9.49
2 chicken breasts with grilled onions and mushrooms, sautéed in our honey gold and teriyaki sauce topped with melted American & provolone cheese all on a toasted garlic bun with mayo (Served with fork) Served on an 8" seeded bun
- Italian Sub$7.99
Smoked ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese topped with fresh onions, tomatoes, and lettuce. Served on an 8" seeded bun with a side of creamy Italian dressing
Burgers
- TJ Burger$7.49
1/3 pound grilled beef patty with melted American cheese, topped with fresh onions, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo
- 1/3 Pound Mush & Onion Burger$6.49
1/3 pound grilled beef patty topped with melted provolone, grilled onions, mushrooms and mayo.
- 1/3 Lb Bacon Bbq Burger$7.99
1/3 pound grilled beef patty smothered in our BBQ sauce with melted American cheese topped with bacon and an onion ring.
SALAD/BOWLS
Salads
- Sm. Garden Salad$4.99
- Sm. Greek Salad$6.99
- Sm. Antipasto$6.99
- Sm. Grilled Chicken Salad$6.99
- Sm. Gyro Salad$6.99
- Sm. Chicken Tender Salad$6.99
- Sm. Buffalo Chicken Salad$6.99
- Lg. Garden Salad$6.99
- Lg. Greek Salad$9.99
- Lg. Antipasto$9.99
- Lg. Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
- Lg. Gyro Salad$9.99
- Lg. Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
- Lg. Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Bowls
SIDES/DESSERT
Side Orders
- JoJos$3.99
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
- Loaded JoJos$5.99
- French Fries$2.49
- Onion Rings$4.49
- Fried Mushrooms$4.49
- Cheddar Cheese Poppers (5)$4.49
- Mozzarella Stix (4)$4.99
- Mac N Cheese Bites (5)$4.49
- Fried Cheese Ravioli (6)$4.49
- Cheese Curds$4.99
- Pickle Chips$3.99
- Mini Corn Dogs (8)$4.49
- Cheesy Bread$7.99
- Pita Bread$1.00
One extra piece of pita bread
- Side of gyro meat$3.50
Desserts
- Cinnamon Melt Bites$3.99Out of stock
Bite-sized donut treats glazed with cinnamon sugar and served with icing
- Homemade Baklava$1.99
A rich, sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup. Our authentic Macedonian recipe
- Rosie's Apple Pizza$7.49
Umm a dessert pizza anyone!? Sweet apple pie filling topped with cinnamon and served with icing!
- Churros Bavarian Cream$1.99Out of stock
Extra Sauces/Dressings
SPECIALS
- 12 Wings & JoJos$15.99
One sauce only.
- 3 Gyro Special$17.49
3 Regular Gyros
- GyroJoJo Combo PickUp Or DineIn Only$9.99
Regular gyro, jojos, and a soft drink. Pick up only!
- Large 1 Topping Pizza & 12 Wings$23.99
- Large 2 item Pizza$14.49
- 2 Large Pizzas Special 1 Item$20.99
- Happy Hour Gyro+ Bottle Beer$8.99
- Pepperoni Pita Combo$6.99
- Double Cheese Pita Combo$6.99
- Deluxe Pita Combo$6.99
- Veggie Pita Combo$6.99
- Gyro Pizza Pita Combo$6.99
- White Pizza Pita Combo$6.99
- Bacon Cheese Pita Combo$6.99
- Hawaiian Pita Combo$6.99