Evano's Family Kitchen 6617 North Socrum Loop Road
BEVERAGE
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
- Reg Coke$2.49
- Sprite$2.49
- Coke Zero$2.49
- Orange Fanta$2.49
- Mello-Yello$2.49
- Root Beer$2.49
- Mr Pibb$2.49
- Caffeine free Diet Coke$2.49
- Fresh Lemonade$2.49
- Sweet Tea$2.49
- UnSweet Tea$2.49
- Half & Half: Sweet Tea/ Lemonade$2.49
- Half & Half: Unsweet tea/ Lemonade$2.49
- Half Gallon Sweet Tea$3.50
- Half Gallon UnSweet Tea$3.50
- Half Gallon Lemonade$3.50
- Half Gallon: Half & Half Unsweet tea/ Regular Lemonade$3.50
- Half Gallon: Half & Half Sweet tea/ Regular Lemonade$3.50
Canned/ Bottled Drinks
2 Liters Coke Products
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Meals
- 2- Eggs Classic$9.99
Two eggs, choice of bread, side, and meat
- 3- Eggs Classic$10.99
Three eggs, choice of toast, and side
- Meat Lover Classic$14.99
Two eggs, a choice of three Breakfast meats, toast, and a side
- Breakfast Plates
Choose of Pork Chops, fried fish, Country fried steak, or Corned beef Hash. Served with two eggs, a side, and toast
- Big Plat Breakfast Meal$15.99
- Cheese Omelet$7.70
- Runners Omelet$12.10
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, feta and cheddar
- Promenade Omlete$11.49
Ham, Cheese, peppers and onions
- Philly Steak Omlete$12.49
Sirloin steak, peppers, onion, mushrooms, and provolone cheese.
- Build Your Own Omlete$7.70
Pick your meat options, vegetable options and cheese options.
- Bacon and Cheese omelet$9.99
- Sausage and Cheese Omelet$9.99
- Ham and Cheese Omelet$9.99
- Nitty Gritty$9.99
Bowl of grits, Eggs, choice of meat and toast
- Home Style Bowl$12.29
- Breakfast Veggie Bowl$10.99
peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, home-fries, cheese, Egg
- Classic Benedict$11.99
Poached eggs and ham on an English muffin covered with creamy, flavorful benedicts sauce. With a choice of side
- Veggie Benedict$10.99
Poached eggs, sauteed tomatoes, mushrooms, and spinach over an English muffin. Covered with our Flavourful benedict sauce.
- Southern Benedict$10.99
Poached eggs over sausage patties and a biscuit. Covered with flavorful sausage gravy.
- Sweet Cake Meal$10.99
Pancakes or French toast, eggs, breakfast meat
- Sweet Cakes A-la-carte
- BISCUIT & GRAVY$4.99+
Two biscuits smothered wit sausage gravy
- MEAT SIDES
- CLASSIC BREAKFAST SIDES
- SWEET MUFFIN$3.00+
- SIDE TOAST OR BISCUIT
- OATMEAL$7.00
- BREAKFAST SIDE EGG
- SMOTHERED BOWL$8.99
- BURRITO$5.99
- B&G/ EGG$6.99
Omelets
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Bowls and Benedicts
Sweet Cakes ( French toast and Pancakes)
LUNCH
BURGERS
SANDWICH
- Soho Cubano$9.99+
- Fish Sandwich$8.99
Lightly breaded polleck, tomatoes, Lettuce, pickels, on toasted Corn bread bun
- BLT Sandwich$8.99
- Chicken salad sandwich$8.99
- Chicken Tender Sandwich$11.99
2-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw
- Turkey Club Sandwich$10.99
Turkey, Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Hurricane Sub$9.99
Cajun seasoned grilled Chicken with sautéed Peppers, Onions, Black Olives & Tomatoes, topped with Ranch & Pepper Jack cheese
- Reuben Sandwich$9.99
Choice of Corned beef or Turkey. Comes with Swiss cheese Reuben sauce on Rye bread.
- Philly Sub$9.29
Philly steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese
WRAPS
LUNCH MEALS AND BASKETS
- Chicken tender Basket$12.99
3 Enorme hand-breaded chicken tenders. With a choice of side and slaw
- Fish Basket$12.99
Four lightly breaded Alaskan Pollock served with a choice of side and cole slaw.
- The south Rice Bowl$12.99
Rice and Beans topped with Cajun grilled Chicken and sautéed Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes & Black Olives topped with Pepper Jack cheese & Ranch Dressing
SALADS
- House Salad$10.99
- Sweet Salad$12.99
Lettuce, tomatoes , dried cranberries, candy nuts, cheddar cheese, sweet vidalia dressing
- Cypress Salad$13.99
lettuce, bacon, cheeder, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, hard boild egg, side of ranch dressing
- Greek Salad$12.99
lettuce, black olives, feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, peppers and onions side of greek dressing