Evanston Corner Bistro
Appetizers
Salads
bibb lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, house made red wine vinaigrette (v)
pistachio, goat cheese, sourdough crouton, orange and beet dressing (veg)
romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan, house made caesar dressing
avocado, arugula, quinoa, pickled onion, butternut squash chips, goat cheese, house made red wine vinaigrette
grilled flank steak, green beans, fried potatoes, tomato, radish, fried onion strings, house made ranch dressing
Large Plates
served with steak sauce and fresh-cut french fries
celery root puree, everything bagel spiced broccolini
confit potatoes, green beans, truffle sauce
roasted apple and whole grain mustard, pickled apples, fresh cut fries
roasted butternut squash, sautéed wild mushrooms, sautéed leeks, parmesan cheese (veg)
Handhelds
American cheese, house made dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, served with fries
chicken breast, pickled fennel, honey, dijonnaise, house made pickles, potato bun
chicken breast, buffalo mayo, blue cheese cabbage slaw, potato bun
avocado, grilled peppers and onions, pickled chiles, red pepper sauce, vegan multigrain bun (v)