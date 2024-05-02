Eventide
Food
Boards
- Classic Cheese Board$27.00
choose one board then choose one cheese. serves 2 - 4. BOARD ONE salami, dried fruit, seeded honey, whole grain mustard, mixed nuts, crackers, baguette BOARD TWO prosciutto, castelvetrano olives, today's jam, whole grain mustard, mixed nuts, crackers, baguette
- Pimento Board$25.00
our homemade pimento and a large bavarian pretzel with country ham, honeycrisp apple, candied pecans, honey dijon dip
- Hummus Board$22.00
hummus, marinated feta, cucumber, marinated artichoke with roasted red pepper + garlic, olive tapenade, crackers, naan
- Kids Cheese Board$7.00
cheddar squares, salami, hummus, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, apples slices
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
three cheese blend on country loaf *gluten free bread unavailable
- Pimento Grilled Cheese$11.00
housemade pimento, country ham, on country loaf, side of hot honey for dipping *gluten free bread unavailable
- Veggie Sandwich$11.00
avocado, goat cheese spread, pickled veggies, cucumber, romaine, buttermilk dressing, on sourdough
- Italian Sandwich$12.00
salami, prosciutto, capicola, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, olive tapenade, mixed greens, o + v, on baguette
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
housemade chicken salad, sharp cheddar, red onion, romaine, on a baguette
- Blue L.T. Sandwich$9.00
housemade blue cheese spread, prosciutto, tomato, romaine, buttermilk dressing, on sourdough
Salads
- Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
prosciutto, honeycrisp apple, pecans, mixed greens
- Hummus + Feta Salad$14.00
housemade hummus, feta, marinated artichoke hearts, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, sunflower seeds, mixed greens
- House Salad$6.00
mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, sharp cheddar
- Side Salad$3.00
mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, sharp cheddar
- Special: Pete's Chicken Salad$14.00
scoop of our housemade chicken salad, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, cherry tomatoes, celery, pretzel croutons, mixed greens + served with texas pete - buttermilk dressing
Snacks
- Mini Cheese Board$8.00
your choice of cheese with seeded honey, apple slices, and baguette. serves 1.
- Snack Trio$10.00
sample our most popular housemade items -- chicken salad, pimento cheese, + blue cheese spread served with honeycrisp apple slices, crackers, + celery
- Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
one large bavarian pretzel. serves 2.
Beer
Can/Bottle
- Burial Cordial Saison$8.00
- Edmund's Oast Rotating Sour$8.00
- Firestone XPA Pale Ale$6.00
- Founders All Day Grapefruit IPA$6.50
- Jackalope Lovebird | Wheat Ale With Strawberry$6.50
- Juneshine Mango Daydream Kombucha (Hard)$6.50
- La Chouffe - McChouffe Brown Ale$7.50
- Noble "Standard Bearer" | Cider$6.50
- Original Sin "Black Widow" | Blackberry Cider$6.50
- Potter's Dry Cider with NelsonSauvin Hops$8.50
- South. Pines DuckHook Blonde$6.50
- Two Pitchers Baseline Lager$5.50
- Von Trapp Vienna Lager$6.00
- Underberg (0.67oz digestif bitter)$4.00
- Partake | Non-Alcoholic Blonde Ale$5.00