Everest Restaurant - Cotati 572 E Cotati Ave A
DINNER
APPETIZERS
- Veg Pakora$8.00
Cabbage, cauliflower, carrot onion, potatoes, and spices with chickpea flour.
- Samosa$7.50
Crisp patties stuffed with potatoes & green peas, served with mint and tamarind sauce.
- Everest Samosa Chat$9.00
Samosa served on the bed of spiced chick peas & topped bell mix and chutneys... Yummy!
- Mix Platter$12.00
Combination of samosa, Veg Pokora and Artichok Pakora and chicken bites.
- Artichoke Pakora$8.00
Arichoke heearts deep fried with mild spiced chikpea flower.
- Seafood Kabab$13.00
Tenderly marinated tandoor roasted fish and tiger prawn
- Papadam$3.50
- Aaloo Tikki$7.50
Potato patties served with mind and tamarind chutney.
- Alu Tikki Chat$9.00
Vegetarian cut up potatoes patties, mint sauce, tamarind sauce, bell mix , yogurt and spices.
SOUP AND SALAD
- Daal Rasam$6.50+
Slow cooked mixed lentil soup garnished with carrot and peas
- Mulugutawny Rasam$8.50
Mixed lentil soup with herbs and tender chickn pieces
- Chef's Special Salad$11.00
Organic Cheery tomatoes, cucumber, ripe avocado and fresh Mozzarella cheese tossed with house dressing
- Mixed Greens$9.50
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and acocaddo tossed and served with house dressing
- Cucumber Salad$9.00
Indian Style salad with cucumber , Roma tomatoes and red onion with chat masala
MOMO
- Veggie- Momo$8.99+
steamed dumplings filled w/spinach, onion, cabbage & spices.
- Chicken-Momo$12.00+
Steamed dumpling filled with ground organic chicken breast and spices.
- Lamb-Momo$13.00+
Dumpling filled W/lamb, ginger-garlic, onion, cilantro & spices
- Assorted Momo$19.99
Assorted Momo Plate:Mixed of four each of Lamb, Chicken and Vegetable Momos
CHILLI- MOMO
- Veggie Chilli Momo$15.99
10 pcs veg momo with spring onions, slice green chilis, soy sauce, fresh bell peppers and chef special spices. No substitution!!!
- Chicken Chilli Momo$17.99
10 pcs Chicken Momo with spring onions, slice green chilis, soy sauce, fresh bell peppers and chef special spices. No substitutions!!
- Lamb Chilli Momo$18.99
10 pcs Lamb Momos with spring onions, slice green chilis, soy sauce, fresh bell peppers and chef special spices. No substitutions!!
FRIED RICE
- Chicken Fried rice$16.00
Nepalese style stir fried basmati rice and chicken. with cabbage, carrot, green peas, onion and soy sauce.
- Veggie fried rice$14.00
Nepalese style stir fried basmati rice with cabbage, carrot, green peas, onion and soy sauce.
- Egg fried rice$15.00
Nepalese style stir fried basmati rice and eggs with cabbage, carrot, green peas, onion and soy sauce.
CHAW MEIN
- Chicken Chawmein$16.00
Stir fried noodle, Chicken, onions, cabbage, carrot, green beans, soy sauce anc chef's special spices .
- Veggie Chawmein$14.00
Stir fried noodle with onions, cabbage, carrot, green beans, soy sauce anc chef's special spices.
- Egg Chawmein$14.00
Stir fried noodle with eggs, onions, cabbage, carrot, green beans, soy sauce anc chef's special spices.
NOODLE SOUP
TANDOORI ENTREES
- Chicken Tikka Kabab$18.99
Free range boneless Chicken breast marinated with ginger, garlic, lemon juice, lemon zest, fresh ground cumin, mustard and yogurt.
- Everest Mixed Grill$27.99
Tandoori Chicken, Chicken tikka, Lamb kabab and salmon or prawn.
- Lamb Boti Kabab$23.99
Fresh Boneless lambs cubes marinated in ginger, garlic, yogurt, herbs and spices.
- Salmon Tandoori$23.99
Salmon marinated with chef's special spices, yogurt and herbs.
- Prawn Tandoori$22.99
Jumbo tiger prawn lightly marinated with garlic, mustard, olive oil ,lemon juice, curry powder and herbs
- Chicken Tandoori$21.99
Free range Chicken marinated with ginger, garlic, mustard, yogurt and chef special blend spices.
CURRIES
- Chicken Tikka Masala$17.99
Chicken cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and creamy sauce
- Veggie Tikka Masala$17.00
Mixed veggies Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and creamy sauce
- Lamb Tikka Masala$17.99
Lamb Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and creamy sauce
- Panner Tikka Masala$17.00
Panner Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and creamy sauce
- Chicken Coco Masala$17.99
Chicken Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and Coconut cream.
- Veggie Coco Masala$17.00
Veggies Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and Coconut cream.
- Lamb Coco Masala$17.99
Lamb Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and Coconut cream.
- Paner Coco Masala$17.00
Panner Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and Coconut cream.
- Tofu Coco Masala$16.00
Toffu Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and Coconut cream.
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$19.00
Shrimp Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and creamy sauce
- Shrimp coco masala$19.00
Shrimp cooked in special blend of spies, tomato, onion and coconut cream sauce.
- Tofu tikka masala$16.00
Shrimp cooked in special blend of spies, tomato, onion and creamy sauce.
- Salmon tikka$18.00
Salmon cooked in special blend of spies, tomato, onion and creamy sauce.
- Salmon Coco Masala$18.00
Salmon cooked in special blend of spies, tomato, onion and coconut cream sauce.
- Apricot Chicken$17.50
Succulent pieces of chicken breast cooked in apricot-coconut sauce
- Butter Chicken$17.99
boneless dark meat cooked with miltly spiced fenugreek butter cream sauce
- Chicken 65$20.00
Boneless Chicken marinated in special spices, Ginger, garlic, Egg,lemon juice and sautéed with fresh curry leaves, mustard seeds and yogurt.
- Chicken Chili$17.50
Boneless chicken, bel peppers, sliced onion and fresh Tomatoes perfectly seasoned win Nepalese herbs and spices
- Chicken Curry$17.50
raditional chicken curry cooked in herbs and spices
- Chicken Korma$19.50
Chicken (dark meat) cooked with cashew nuts, raisins, cream & spices
- Chicken Pharsi$17.50
Chicken and Pumpkin cooked with thick cumin sichuan squash sauce
- Chicken Sag$17.50
Chicken curry cooked with Spinach
- Chicken Vindaloo$17.50
Boneless chicken and potatoes simmered in aromatic vindaloo sauce
- Tibetan Chicken Curry$17.50
Chicken simmered in Tibetan spices, potato and fing (beans noodle)
- Rogan Josh$17.99
Fresh boneless lamb cooked in mild curry sauce with cinnamon and cardamon
- Lamb Vindaloo$17.99
cubes of boneless lamb cooked with potatoes in spicy vindaloo sauce
- Lamb Sag$17.99
Bones less lamb cubes cooked ion spices and fresh spinach
- Lamb Korma$18.50
Succulent tender lamb cooked with cashew and raisin in fenugreek cream sauce
- Tibetan Lamb Curry$18.00
Succulent pieces of fresh lamb cooked with potatoes, Fing (bean noodle) and Tibetan herbs
- Lamb Pharsi$17.99
lamb and pumpkin cooked with thick cumin sichuan squash sauce
- Everest lamb curry$18.99
Succulent pieces of lamb cooked in mild coconut-apricot sauce and spices
- Lamb Curry$17.99
Bone less lamb cooked in mild tomato and onion gravy. finished with chef special blend spices..
- Goat Curry$18.00
Nepalese style ( BONE-IN ) goat curry with chef special spices and herbs. Note- It has Bone- In
- Aloo Cauli$15.99
Fresh cauliflower and Russet potatoes simmered with tomatoes cilantro and spices
- Chana Masala$15.99
Organic Garbanzo beans with herbs in an onion gravy
- Vegetable Jalfrezy$15.99
Mushroom, corrot, broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers, cooked in onion and sweet tomato sauce
- Dal Tadka$13.99
Mixed of Yellow lentils slow cooked with aromatic blend of herbs and spice
- Saag Panner$16.00
homemade cheese cooked with fresh spinach, fenugreek, onion gravy and cream
- Tibetan Vegetable Curry$15.99
Potatoes, green beans, fing (beans noodle) cooked with Tibetan herbs and spices.
- Baigan Ka Bharta$17.99
Fire roasted eggplant mashed and cooked in fresh ground spices, onion, Green pease,Tomato, Ginger and Garlic.
- Mushroom Matter$15.99
Button mushrooms and sweet peas sautéed and simmered in creamy yogurt sauce
- Vegetable Curry$15.99
Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in curry sauce.
- Apricot-Vegetable Curry$15.99
fresh carrots, cauliflower, yellow squash and sweet peas cooked in apricot -coconut sauce
- Allu Banta$15.99
Himalayan style cubes of eggplant and potatoes in curry sauce
- Matter Panner$16.99
peas and home made panner cubes cooked in tomato and onion sauce.
- Vegetable Korma$15.99
Mixed vegetables in a mild creamy sauce with cashew and raisin. **ask server for Vegan option***
- Shahi Panner$18.00
Shahi paneer is a rich, aromatic and delicious tasting restaurant style Myghlai dish made with paneer, onions, yogurt, spices and nuts.
- Fish Curry$17.50
fish smoked lightly in Tandoor and cooked with garlic, herb and spices in a lemon butter sauce
- Prawn Chili$18.50
prawns cooked in pan fried gravy with peppers, caramelized onion and spices.
- Apricot Prawn$18.50
jumbo prawns lightly fried and simmered in apricot sauce
- Prawn Curry$19.50
lightly roasted jumbo prawns and red/yellow peppers simmered in coconut curry sauce
- Macha ra Banta$18.50
- Vegetable Biryani$15.99
Basmati rice and seasonal veggies with aromatic herbs, mint, caramalized onion, roasted cashew, raisins and house blended spices, accompanied with Raita.
- Lamb Biryani$18.50
Basmati rice and lamb with aromatic herbs, mint, caramalized onion, roasted cashew, raisins and house blended spices, accompanied with Raita.
- Chicken BIryani$17.50
Basmati rice and chicken with aromatic herbs, mint, caramalized onion, roasted cashew, raisins and house blended spices, accompanied with Raita.
- Prawn Biryani$18.99
Basmati rice and 6 prawns with aromatic herbs, mint, caramalized onion, roasted cashew, raisins and house blended spices, accompanied with Raita.
PIZZA
- Tandori Chicken Pizza$22.00
Your choice of red curry sauce or creamy tikka masala sauce with mozzarella cheese bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, tandoori chicken and green onions.
- Chicken tikka Pizza$22.00
Your choice of red curry sauce or creamy tikka masala sauce with mozzarella cheese red onion, diced tomatoes, marinated chicken tikka and green onions.
- Veggie Pizza$21.00
Your choice of red curry sauce or creamy tikka masala sauce with mozzarella cheese mushrooms, olive,, red onions, bell peppers, zucchini, tomatoes and green onion.
- Panner pizza$21.00
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced. tomatoes and marinated home made panner.
- Cheese Pizza$18.00
Your choice of red curry sauce or creamy tikka masala sauce with mozzarella cheese .
NAAN AND SIDES
- Butter Naan$3.50
- Garlic Naan$3.75
- Garlic Basil Naan$3.75
- Aaloo Naan$4.50
- Panner Kulcha$4.50
- Onion Kulcha$4.50
- Roti Chapati$3.50
- Tibetan Bread$3.50
- Aaloo Paratha$5.50
- Cheese Naan$5.50
- Steam Vegetable$5.50
- Cup Tikka Masala Sauce$6.00
tomato, onion, special blended spices with cream.
- Curry Sauce$5.50
- Basmati Rice$3.50
- Brown Rice$3.50
- Raita$3.50
- Mix Pickle$3.50
- Mango Chutney$3.50
- Lazzit Papadum$3.50
- Mint Sauce$3.50
- Everest Chutney$3.50
- Hot Sauce$2.00
- Plain Naan$3.50
- Tamarin$3.50
- Bowl tikka sauce$10.00
- Yogurt$2.00
- Side onion or lemon$1.00