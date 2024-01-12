Everest Kitchen
Everest Kitchen Menu
Small Plates
- Veg Samosa$7.00
Deep fried triangular pastry stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes & green peas. Vegan
- Veg Pakoda$6.00
Crispy fritters made with assorted vegetables dipped in chickpea batter and deep fried. Vegan & Gluten free
- Samosa Chaat$9.00
Deconstructed samosa, garbanzo, yogurt, onion, spices & chutney.
- Nimki Chaat$8.00
Crispy Pastry, garbanzo, yogurt, onion, spices & chutney.
- Everest Salad$11.00
Organic Spring mix, Avocado, tomato, cucumber & garbanzo.
- Chicken Choila$15.00
Grilled Chicken marinated with spices, ginger, garlic, onion.
- Chicken Chilli$16.00
Battered Chicken breast Strips fried and sautéed with onion, bell pepper & spices.
Momo (Dumplings)
Tandoori
Chowmein
Classic Curries
Creamy Curries
Saag Curries
Pan Fried
Vegan Curries
Sides
- Daal Soup$7.00
Lentil Soup. Vegan. Gluten Free
- Papad$3.00
Lentil Wafers. Vegan. Gluten Free.
- Raita$4.00
Yogurt Seasoned with mint, cucumber, carrots & spices. Gluten Free
- Alu Ko Aachar$4.00
Cucumber, Potatoes, Ginger, Sesame seeds & Spices. Nepali style potato salad. Vegan. Gluten Free
- White Rice$3.00
Basmati
- Brown Rice$3.00
Basmati