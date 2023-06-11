Evo Cocktail Lounge & Restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizer
Chicharron de pollo
Boneless crispy fried chunks of breaded chicken breasts served with mayo/ketchup.
Coconut Shrimp
lightly breaded in Panko and Coconut shavings. Served with a passion fruit dipping aioli
Crab Cakes
Jumbo lump crab meat in traditional seasoning, lightly pan fried, topped with chipotle mayo & micro greens
Empanadas (3)
3 Crispy turnovers filled with beef, chicken, or cheese. 3 for $9 or 6 for $15
Empanadas (6)
6 Crispy turnovers filled with beef, chicken or cheese. 3 for $9 or 6 for $15
Guacamole & Chips
Home made guacamole served with crispy corn chips
Loaded Nachos
Choice of chicken, pork, beef or cheese: topped with cheese sauce, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Masitas De Cerdo
A flavorful dish of fried crispy pork chunks prepared in a tangy, garlicky marinade served
Mozzarella sticks
Hand battered mozzarella cheese quickly deep fried to golden perfection, served with marinara sauce.
Nachos tower
Choice of chicken, pork, beef or cheese: topped with guacamole, cheese sauce, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Parrilla Mixta
Platter of assorted grilled shrimp, grilled churrasco, grilled chicken, & tostones served with mojito. Option: sub Chorizo
Picadera
Platter of assorted fried meats, wings, chicharron de pollo, masitas de cerdo, chicken and beef empanadas, salami & fried cheese, served with mayo/ketchup sauce, ranch sauce & mojito sauce.
Quesadilla
Choice of chicken, steak, or cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Wings (12)
Choice of Buffalo Sauce (mild or hot), Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ or Chipotle BBQ. (6)12 / (12)18 / (24)30
Wings (24)
Choice of Buffalo Sauce (mild or hot), Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ or Chipotle BBQ. (6)12 / (12)18 / (24)30
Wings (6)
Choice of Buffalo Sauce (mild or hot), Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ or Chipotle BBQ. (6)12 / (12)18 / (24)30
Salad
House Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red bell peppers, shredded carrot & red onions served w/ choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
Super Green Salad Mix
Organic baby kale, spinach, chards, beet tops, broccoli & cabbage leaves, topped w/avocado, cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onions, olive oil & apple cider vinegar
Sweet Strawberry Feta Salad
Spring mix, fresh strawberries, walnuts & feta cheese
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic Burger
9 oz. 100% beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles & mayo/ketchup sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.
Spicy Chipotle Burger
9 oz. 100% beef patty, guacamole, hot peppers, provolone cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato & chipotle/mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
9 oz. 100% beef patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo/ketchup sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.
Plant-Based Veggie Burger
100% Plant-Based Burger (no eggs, no meat), homemade pattie topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, & chipotle/mayo on a brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.
Cuban Sandwich
Slow roasted pork, glazed ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles and mustard on a toasted hero bread. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, lettuce tomato and mayo on a toasted hero. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries.
Chimi Burger
9 oz. 100% beef patty, pernil (pulled pork), mozzarella cheese sauce, red cabbage, pico de gallo, mojito & mayo/ketchup sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.
Avocado Ranch Burger
9 oz. 100% beef patty, avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.
Keto Burger
9 oz. 100% beef patty, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onions, pickles & chipotle/mayo sauce wrapped in lettuce (no bun). Side of veggie fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.
All Day Brunch Burger
9 oz. 100% beef patty, a fried egg, bacon, caramelized onions, provolone cheese & mayo/ketchup sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.
Chicken Parmesan sandwich
Tender and crispy chicken cutlet, topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a toasted hero. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries.
Philly Cheesesteak sandwich
Toasted buttered hero stuffed with thinly sliced Steak, provolone cheese, peppers and onions. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries.
Mofongo
Classic Mofongo
Fried plantains, then mashed with bacon, salt, garlic, and butter, topped with mozzarella cheese sauce & pico de gallo, then served with our Evo cream sauce or garlic butter sauce. topped with our SYP cream sauce or traditional salsa criolla sauce
Chicken Mofongo
Fried plantains, then mashed with bacon, salt, garlic, and butter, topped with mozzarella cheese sauce & pico de gallo, then served with shredded chicken in a savory garlic cream sauce.
Roasted Pork Mofongo
Fried plantains, then mashed with bacon, salt, garlic, and butter, topped with mozzarella cheese sauce & pico de gallo, then served with roasted pork
Shrimp Mofongo
Fried plantains, then mashed with bacon, salt, garlic, and butter, served with sautéed shrimp in our Evo cream sauce or garlic butter sauce.
Steak Mofongo
Fried plantains, then mashed with bacon, salt, garlic, and butter, topped with grilled churrasco (5oz) & served with chimichurri sauce
Lobster Mofongo
Fried plantains, then mashed with bacon, salt, garlic, and butter, topped with an 8oz Lobster tail served with our Evo cream sauce or garlic butter sauce
Entree
Arroz Con Pollo
chicken and rice casserole served in a mini caldero with maduro
Baked Mac & Cheese
Our homemade four cheese blend baked mac & cheese, served with a side salad. Additional: $6 bbq pulled pork, $6 shredded chicken, $12 shrimp, $12 steak, $30 lobster tail
Chicharron De Pollo Dinner
Crispy fried chunks of breaded chicken breasts served with white rice & red beans
Churrasco
Grilled skirt steak on a hot plate, chimichurri sauce and maduros served with yellow rice and black beans
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce. Fettuccine pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce. - $6 Crispy fried chicken chunks - $6 Mixed Veggies - $12 Crispy Fried Shrimp & Salmon
Grilled Cauliflower
with fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil served with yellow rice & sautéed spinach
Grilled Chicken with avocado salsa
Cilantro lime grilled chicken breast topped with fresh avocado salsa (avocado, tomato, onion, and lime) served with sautéed spinach, yuca fries and cilantro aioli
Grilled Rib-eye Steak
14 oz, Angus, boneless, hand-cut beef, lightly seasoned and grilled to order, served with mixed vegetables and choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries
Pernil
Slow roasted pork with a robust garlic and oregano flavor and salty crisp skin, served with moro rice and tostones
Pork Chops (2)
Choice of fried or grilled, topped with caramelized onions served with white rice and red beans
Masitas De Cerdo Dinner
A flavorful dish that has been prepared in a tangy, garlicky marinade, then fried to crispy pork chunks served w/mojito & two of our sides.
Seafood
Parrilla Mixta
Platter of assorted grilled shrimp, grilled churrasco, grilled chicken, & tostones served with mojito. Option: sub Chorizo
Churrasco & Shrimp
Land and sea combo of grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce and shrimp in garlic sauce served with tostones and moro rice
Rib-eye & Lobster Tail
14 oz, Angus, boneless, hand-cut beef and 8oz lobster tail served yuca fries, yellow rice and mixed vegetables