Evo Cocktail Lounge & Restaurant

Food Menu

Appetizer

Chicharron de pollo

$16.00

Boneless crispy fried chunks of breaded chicken breasts served with mayo/ketchup.

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00Out of stock

lightly breaded in Panko and Coconut shavings. Served with a passion fruit dipping aioli

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Jumbo lump crab meat in traditional seasoning, lightly pan fried, topped with chipotle mayo & micro greens

Empanadas (3)

$9.00

3 Crispy turnovers filled with beef, chicken, or cheese. 3 for $9 or 6 for $15

Empanadas (6)

$15.00

6 Crispy turnovers filled with beef, chicken or cheese. 3 for $9 or 6 for $15

Guacamole & Chips

$15.00

Home made guacamole served with crispy corn chips

Loaded Nachos

$18.00

Choice of chicken, pork, beef or cheese: topped with cheese sauce, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Masitas De Cerdo

$14.00

A flavorful dish of fried crispy pork chunks prepared in a tangy, garlicky marinade served

Mozzarella sticks

$12.00

Hand battered mozzarella cheese quickly deep fried to golden perfection, served with marinara sauce.

Nachos tower

$28.00

Choice of chicken, pork, beef or cheese: topped with guacamole, cheese sauce, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Parrilla Mixta

$28.00

Platter of assorted grilled shrimp, grilled churrasco, grilled chicken, & tostones served with mojito. Option: sub Chorizo

Picadera

$27.00

Platter of assorted fried meats, wings, chicharron de pollo, masitas de cerdo, chicken and beef empanadas, salami & fried cheese, served with mayo/ketchup sauce, ranch sauce & mojito sauce.

Quesadilla

$14.00

Choice of chicken, steak, or cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Wings (12)

$18.00

Choice of Buffalo Sauce (mild or hot), Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ or Chipotle BBQ. (6)12 / (12)18 / (24)30

Wings (24)

$30.00

Choice of Buffalo Sauce (mild or hot), Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ or Chipotle BBQ. (6)12 / (12)18 / (24)30

Wings (6)

$12.00

Choice of Buffalo Sauce (mild or hot), Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ or Chipotle BBQ. (6)12 / (12)18 / (24)30

Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red bell peppers, shredded carrot & red onions served w/ choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

Super Green Salad Mix

$14.00

Organic baby kale, spinach, chards, beet tops, broccoli & cabbage leaves, topped w/avocado, cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onions, olive oil & apple cider vinegar

Sweet Strawberry Feta Salad

$14.00

Spring mix, fresh strawberries, walnuts & feta cheese

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$12.00

9 oz. 100% beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles & mayo/ketchup sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.

Spicy Chipotle Burger

$16.00

9 oz. 100% beef patty, guacamole, hot peppers, provolone cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato & chipotle/mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.00

9 oz. 100% beef patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo/ketchup sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.

Plant-Based Veggie Burger

$14.00

100% Plant-Based Burger (no eggs, no meat), homemade pattie topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, & chipotle/mayo on a brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Slow roasted pork, glazed ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles and mustard on a toasted hero bread. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, lettuce tomato and mayo on a toasted hero. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries.

Chimi Burger

$16.00

9 oz. 100% beef patty, pernil (pulled pork), mozzarella cheese sauce, red cabbage, pico de gallo, mojito & mayo/ketchup sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.

Avocado Ranch Burger

$15.00

9 oz. 100% beef patty, avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.

Keto Burger

$15.00

9 oz. 100% beef patty, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onions, pickles & chipotle/mayo sauce wrapped in lettuce (no bun). Side of veggie fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.

All Day Brunch Burger

$15.00

9 oz. 100% beef patty, a fried egg, bacon, caramelized onions, provolone cheese & mayo/ketchup sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.

Chicken Parmesan sandwich

$15.00

Tender and crispy chicken cutlet, topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a toasted hero. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries.

Philly Cheesesteak sandwich

$15.00

Toasted buttered hero stuffed with thinly sliced Steak, provolone cheese, peppers and onions. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries.

Mofongo

Classic Mofongo

$12.00

Fried plantains, then mashed with bacon, salt, garlic, and butter, topped with mozzarella cheese sauce & pico de gallo, then served with our Evo cream sauce or garlic butter sauce. topped with our SYP cream sauce or traditional salsa criolla sauce

Chicken Mofongo

$18.00

Fried plantains, then mashed with bacon, salt, garlic, and butter, topped with mozzarella cheese sauce & pico de gallo, then served with shredded chicken in a savory garlic cream sauce.

Roasted Pork Mofongo

$18.00

Fried plantains, then mashed with bacon, salt, garlic, and butter, topped with mozzarella cheese sauce & pico de gallo, then served with roasted pork

Shrimp Mofongo

$18.00

Fried plantains, then mashed with bacon, salt, garlic, and butter, served with sautéed shrimp in our Evo cream sauce or garlic butter sauce.

Steak Mofongo

$22.00

Fried plantains, then mashed with bacon, salt, garlic, and butter, topped with grilled churrasco (5oz) & served with chimichurri sauce

Lobster Mofongo

$52.00

Fried plantains, then mashed with bacon, salt, garlic, and butter, topped with an 8oz Lobster tail served with our Evo cream sauce or garlic butter sauce

Entree

Arroz Con Pollo

$24.00

chicken and rice casserole served in a mini caldero with maduro

Baked Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Our homemade four cheese blend baked mac & cheese, served with a side salad. Additional: $6 bbq pulled pork, $6 shredded chicken, $12 shrimp, $12 steak, $30 lobster tail

Chicharron De Pollo Dinner

$24.00

Crispy fried chunks of breaded chicken breasts served with white rice & red beans

Churrasco

$32.00

Grilled skirt steak on a hot plate, chimichurri sauce and maduros served with yellow rice and black beans

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.00

Fettuccine pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce. Fettuccine pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce. - $6 Crispy fried chicken chunks - $6 Mixed Veggies - $12 Crispy Fried Shrimp & Salmon

Grilled Cauliflower

$18.00Out of stock

with fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil served with yellow rice & sautéed spinach

Grilled Chicken with avocado salsa

$24.00

Cilantro lime grilled chicken breast topped with fresh avocado salsa (avocado, tomato, onion, and lime) served with sautéed spinach, yuca fries and cilantro aioli

Grilled Rib-eye Steak

$34.00

14 oz, Angus, boneless, hand-cut beef, lightly seasoned and grilled to order, served with mixed vegetables and choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries

Pernil

$21.00

Slow roasted pork with a robust garlic and oregano flavor and salty crisp skin, served with moro rice and tostones

Pork Chops (2)

$19.00

Choice of fried or grilled, topped with caramelized onions served with white rice and red beans

Masitas De Cerdo Dinner

$21.00

A flavorful dish that has been prepared in a tangy, garlicky marinade, then fried to crispy pork chunks served w/mojito & two of our sides.

Seafood

Churrasco & Shrimp

$42.00

Land and sea combo of grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce and shrimp in garlic sauce served with tostones and moro rice

Rib-eye & Lobster Tail

$72.00

14 oz, Angus, boneless, hand-cut beef and 8oz lobster tail served yuca fries, yellow rice and mixed vegetables

Salmon

$26.00

Shrimp in garlic sauce

$26.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp

$26.00

Sides

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar salad

$7.00

Side White Rice

$7.00

Side Yellow Rice

$7.00

Side Red Beans

$4.00

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Side Skinny Fries

$7.00

Side Curly Fries

$7.00

Side Yuca Fries

$7.00

Side Maduros

$7.00

Side Tostones

$7.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$7.00

Side Spinach

$7.00

Dessert

Caramel Flan

$6.00

Flancocho

$7.00

Tres Leche

$6.00Out of stock

Homemade Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Beverage Menu (non-alcoholic)

Bottle & Can Beverage

Coke 12oz

$2.00

Diet Coke 12oz

$2.00

Sprite 12oz

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Snapple Apple

$3.00

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00

Snapple Iced Tea

$3.00

Snapple Peach Tea

$3.00

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Snapple Mango

$3.00

Redbull

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Fountain

Fountain Coke

$3.00

Fountain Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fountain Seltzer

$3.00

Fountain Sprite

$3.00

Juice Cranberry

$3.00

Juice Orange

$3.00

Juice Pineapple

$3.00

Shirley Temple (No-Alcohol)

$5.00