Dinner

Pizza

Old World Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni + Mozzarella + Pomodoro + Oregano + Olive Oil

Mushroom & Caramelized Onion Pizza

$17.00

Roasted Mushroom + Caramelized Onion + Mozzarella + Cream Sauce Confit Garlic + Parmesan

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Confit Tomato & Garlic + Basil + Fresh Mozzarella

Meatball Smoked Provolone Pizza

$18.00

House Meatball + Pomodoro + Smoked Provolone + Mozzarella + Herbs

Potato & Ricotta Pizza

$16.00

Basil Pesto + Ricotta Cheese + Ricotta Salata + Pine-nuts Roasted Leek + Confit tomato & garlic

Calabrian & Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

Thin Prosciutto + Pomodoro + Mozzarella + Truffle Arugula + Hot Honey + Chili Oil

Pasta

Bolognese Pasta

$23.00

Strozzapreti Pasta + Beef/Pork/Veal + Ricotta + Parmesan + Basil + Olive oil

Pomodoro Pasta

$20.00

Spaghetti Pasta + Tomato + Basil + Olive Oil + Parmesan

Chile Shrimp Pasta

$26.00

Tagliatelle Pasta + White wine Chile Sauce + Mint + Olive Oil

Fennel Sausage Pasta

$25.00

Cresta de Gallo Pasta + Fennel Sausage + Broccolini + Grape Tomato Confit Tomato & Garlic + Calabrian Chile oil + Parmesan

DiMare Pasta

$29.00

Squid Ink Spaghetti Pasta + Shrimp + Calamari + Mussels + Garlic + Tomato Lemon Butter + Herbs

Chicken Primavera Pasta

$25.00

Campanella Pasta + Grilled Chicken + Pesto + Tomato + Basil + Sweet Pepper Broccolini + Asparagus + Pine nut + Parmesan

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$23.00

Tagliatelle Pasta + Blackened Grilled Chicken + Cream Sauce + Parmesan

Appetizer

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Homemade Jams + Artisan Cheese + Cured Meats + Pickled Veggies + Olives Dry Fruit + Dry Nuts + Pickled Vegetables + House Bread

Arancini

$13.00

Arborio Rice + Sweet Pea + Mozzarella + Pomodoro + Parmesan Cheese

Charred Octopus

$18.00

Charred Octopus + Chard Lemon + Soppressata + Lemon oil Tangerine Olive + Potato coin + Romesco

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Confit Garlic + Parmesan Cheese + Herbs+ Lemon Aioli + Pomodoro

EVO Meatballs

$15.00

Veal/ Pork/ Beef + Pomodoro + Parmesan + House Bread

Foccacia Rustica

$16.00

Crème de Brie + Taleggio + Mascarpone + Local Honey + Olive oil + Maldon Salt

Frito Misto

$16.00

Calamari + Shrimp + Zucchini + Sweet Pepper+ Pomodoro Lemon Oil + Chili Aioli

Salt Spring Mussels

$23.00

White Wine + Confit Garlic + Fresno Chile + Fennel Sausage Herb Butter + House Bread

Shrimp Arrabiatta

$19.00

Butter + Confit Tomato & Garlic + Spicy Pomodoro Sauce + House Bread

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Parmesan Cheese + Herbs + Truffle Aioli

Whipped Feta Dip

$13.00

Smooth Fetta & Ricotta + Garlic herb Honey + Chile flake + Sesame Seed Za’atar + Ciabatta

Salad

EVO Salad

$15.00

Crispy Brussel Sprout + Kale + Balsamic Reduction + Pear + Pine-nuts Crispy Pancetta + Balsamic Dressing

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Kalamata Olive + Red Onion + Cucumber + Tomato + Shaved Charcuterie Roasted Sweet Peppers + Mozzarella/Parmesan/Asiago Cheese Red Wine Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp Romaine + House Crouton + Parmesan + Traditional Cesar Dressing

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Crisp Romaine + House Crouton + Parmesan + Traditional Cesar Dressing

Spinach & Arugula Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beets + Goat Cheese + Strawberry + Fig Reduction Marcona Almonds + EVO Vinaigrette

Entree

Cioppino Frutti Di Mare

$29.00

Shrimp + Calamari + Black Mussels + Tomato + Fingerling Potato Pomodoro + Charred Lemon Butter

Crispy Lasagna

$24.00

Layered Pasta Sheets + Bolognese Sauce + Parmesan/Mozzarella/Ricotta Cheese Herbs + Confit Garlic

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Mozzarella Cheese + Parmesan + Pomodoro Sauce + Crispy Gnocchi

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

$23.00

Crispy Eggplant + Pomodoro Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese + Potato Mash

Branzino

$35.00

White Caponata + Potato leek puree + Tear drop pepper + Crispy Leek Broken Chive oil

Pork Milanese

$36.00

Bone-In Pork Chop + Pomodoro + Mozzarella + Pettie Squash

Filet au Poivre

$43.00

9oz Beef Filet + Pepper Cream Sauce + Glazed Carrot + Potato Mash

Chicken Piccata

$34.00

Butter + Lemon + Caper + Sundried Tomato + Green Bean + Potato mash

Lobster Gnocchi

$49.00

Butter Poached Lobster + Potato Gnocchi + Crispy Prosciutto + Lemon Oil + Herbs

Roasted Vegetable Gnocchi

$23.00

Sweet Pepper + Zucchini + Tomato + Green Pea + Calabrian Chile Parmesan Crunch

Mafia Burger

$23.00

Shaved Prosciutto + Balsamic Onion + Smoked Mozzarella Spicy Peppers + Arugula + Truffles + Butter Bun

Dessert

Tiramisu

$12.00

Coffee Mascarpone + Espresso dipped Lady Fingers + Cocoa Dust

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$13.00

Candy Lemon + Sicilian Pistachio Gelato

Butter Cake

$12.00

Pecan butter glaze + Anglaise + Vanilla gelato + Caramel Sugar

Sticky Toffee

$13.00

Coffee Toffee + Anglaise + Vanilla gelato + Drunken Dates

Chocolate Tart

$12.00

Flourless rich Chocolate Cake + Chocolate Sauce + Cocoa nibs

Affogato & Lady Fingers

$11.00

Espresso + Vanilla Gelato + Cookie

Gelato/Sorbet

$9.00

Various Flavors

Bruschetta

Caprese Bruschetta

$15.00

Tomato + Mozzarella + Balsamic Glaze + Basil

Steak Bruschetta

$17.00

Shaved Beef Filet + Asparagus + Crème de Brie + Balsamic + Truffle oil + Maldon Salt

Apple & Prosciutto Bruschetta

$16.00

Apple + Fig jam + Double soft Brie + Chili Honey

Sides

All Sides

Side Grilled Bread

$3.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Salt & Pepper Seasoned Fries

Kids Menu

Kids Food

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Ten Inch Cheese Pizza, choose toppings

Kids Burger

$11.00

Plain Burger, add toppings.

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Bowl of Pasta, choose sauce

Non Alcoholic Beverage

N/A

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

San Pelegrino 1L

$6.00

Aqua Pana 1L

$6.00

BMO Ginger Beer

$4.50

BMO Tonic

$4.50

BMO Proper Lemon

$4.50

BMO Proper Hibiscus

$4.50

Liquor

Vodka

Titos Vodka

$10.00

Well Vodka (Platinum 7x)

$8.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Shakespeare

$9.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Stoli Citros

$9.00

Stoli Ohranj

$9.00

Chopin

$13.00

Belvedere Blackberry Lemon Grass

Rum

Well Rum (Don Q)

$8.00

Angostura 7

$15.00

Appleton

$12.00

Bacardi Superior

$10.00

Bacardi Coconut

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Don Q Reserva

$10.00

El Dorado 15

$13.00

Gin

Well Gin (Miles)

$8.00

Aviation American Gin

$12.00

Fords Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

McQueen UltraViolet

$13.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Forthave Blue Clover

$11.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder

$13.00

Farmers Gin

$11.00

Prairie Gin

$12.00

Roots of Ruin

$11.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey (Benchmark)

$8.00

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$20.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$15.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$18.00

Rams Peanut Butter Whiskey

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Weller Special Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$15.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$13.00

Woodinville Rye

$14.00

Woodinville Port Finish

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Basil Haydens

$15.00

Basil Haydens

$16.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$35.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Larceny Small Batch

$13.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Makers Mark 46

$15.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

Rare Breed

$14.00

Rare Breed Rye

$14.00

Whistle Pig 10

$22.00

Whistle Pig 12

$25.00

Whistle Pig 15

$30.00

Blantons

$20.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$15.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$16.00

Old Forrester Statesman

$14.00

Lamavady

$15.00

Tequila

Well Tequila (Corazon Blanco)

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Cristalino

$25.00

Corrido Blanco

$14.00

Corrido Reposado

$16.00

Corrido Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$20.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$22.00

Hornitos Plata

$13.00

El Mayor Blanco

$13.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$17.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$20.00

Herradura Ultra

$20.00

Siete Leguas Silver

$18.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$23.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$20.00

Patron Anejo

$25.00

Milagro Anejo

$15.00

1800 Cristalino

$16.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$15.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$17.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$25.00

Epifania Anejo (Dia De Los Muertos)

$42.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$42.00

Patron El Alto

$42.00

Casa Dragones Reposado

$35.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$35.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$25.00

Lunazul Reposado

$12.00

Gran Centenario Plata

$12.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$14.00

Gran Centenario Anejo

$16.00

Mandala Blanco

$15.00

Mandala Reposado

$17.00

Mandala Anejo

$30.00

Mandala Extra Anejo

$42.00

Cordials

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Scotch Whiskey

Johnny Walker Blue

$30.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Highland Park 12

$12.00

Auchentoshan

$12.00

The Balvenie 14

$21.00

The Glenlivet

$15.00

Specialty Cocktails

Red Moon Over Scottsdale

$16.00

The Floor is Guava

$13.00

Grapefruit Basil

$13.00

Running Naked

$14.00

Sangria

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Cucumber Collins

$13.00

T.E.N.S.

$12.00

Il Pompelmo

$14.00

The Chapeltini

$14.00

The Don

$16.00

Basil Berry Smash

$15.00

Bottled Beer

Domestic

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Import

Guiness Nitro Can

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Craft

Papago Orange Blossom Can

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

VooDoo Ranger Juicy Can

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Montucky Cold Snacks

$5.00

Church Music IPA

$6.00

Seltzer

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Watermelon

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Gluten Free

New Grist Pilsner

$6.00

Draft Beer

Domestic

Coors Light

$5.00

Four Peaks WOW

$5.00

Pizza Port Swami IPA

$6.00

Import

Peroni

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Wine BTB

Red BTB

Highway 12 Cab Sauv

$50.00

Erath Pinot Noir

$50.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$58.00

Trapiche Malbec

$46.00

Gaja Promis Red Blend

$120.00

Sassoregale Sangiovese

$38.00

Honora Vera Merlot

$38.00

Juan Gill Red Blend

$50.00

Justin Isoceles Red Blend

$95.00

Leverage Trajectory Red Blend

$65.00

Ink Blot Cab Franc

$75.00

Charles Krug Cab Sauv

$100.00

Austin Hope Cab Sauv

$90.00

Silver Oak

$195.00

White BTB

Vino Rose

$38.00

A to Z Rose

$60.00

Villa Maria Sauv Blanc

$54.00

Liquid Light Sauv Blanc

$50.00

Wild Song Sauv Blanc

$42.00

Colle Stefano Verdicchio

$60.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$38.00

Prost Riesling

$46.00

Erath Pinot Gris

$54.00

La Giana Pinot Grigio

$46.00

Peter Zemmer Pinot Grigio

$54.00

Whoop Whoop Chardonnay

$46.00

Maddalena Chardonnay

$54.00

ZD Chardonnay

$125.00

Wine BTG

Red Wine BTG

GL Highway 12 Cab

$12.00

GL Juan Gil Red Blend

$12.00

GL Pessimist Red Blend

$14.00

GL Trapiche Malbec

$10.00

GL Sassoregale Sangiovese

$10.00

GL Honora Vera Merlot

$10.00

GL Erath Pinot Noir

$13.00

White Wine BTG

GL Wildsong Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GL Opolo Viogner

$14.00

GL Whoop Whoop Chard

$11.00

GL La Giana Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL Saracco Moscato

$10.00

GL A to Z Rose

$12.00

GL Vino Rose

$10.00

GL Liquid Light Sauv Blanc

$13.00

GL Villa Maria Sauv Blanc

$14.00

GL Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$10.00

GL Prost Riesling

$12.00

GL Erath Pinot Gris

$14.00

GL Maddalena Chard

$14.00

Sparkling Wine BTG

GL Belstar Prosecco

$12.00

GL Villa Sandi Rose Prosecco

$12.00