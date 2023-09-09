EVO - North Scottsdale
Dinner
Pizza
Old World Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni + Mozzarella + Pomodoro + Oregano + Olive Oil
Mushroom & Caramelized Onion Pizza
Roasted Mushroom + Caramelized Onion + Mozzarella + Cream Sauce Confit Garlic + Parmesan
Margherita Pizza
Confit Tomato & Garlic + Basil + Fresh Mozzarella
Meatball Smoked Provolone Pizza
House Meatball + Pomodoro + Smoked Provolone + Mozzarella + Herbs
Potato & Ricotta Pizza
Basil Pesto + Ricotta Cheese + Ricotta Salata + Pine-nuts Roasted Leek + Confit tomato & garlic
Calabrian & Prosciutto Pizza
Thin Prosciutto + Pomodoro + Mozzarella + Truffle Arugula + Hot Honey + Chili Oil
Pasta
Bolognese Pasta
Strozzapreti Pasta + Beef/Pork/Veal + Ricotta + Parmesan + Basil + Olive oil
Pomodoro Pasta
Spaghetti Pasta + Tomato + Basil + Olive Oil + Parmesan
Chile Shrimp Pasta
Tagliatelle Pasta + White wine Chile Sauce + Mint + Olive Oil
Fennel Sausage Pasta
Cresta de Gallo Pasta + Fennel Sausage + Broccolini + Grape Tomato Confit Tomato & Garlic + Calabrian Chile oil + Parmesan
DiMare Pasta
Squid Ink Spaghetti Pasta + Shrimp + Calamari + Mussels + Garlic + Tomato Lemon Butter + Herbs
Chicken Primavera Pasta
Campanella Pasta + Grilled Chicken + Pesto + Tomato + Basil + Sweet Pepper Broccolini + Asparagus + Pine nut + Parmesan
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Tagliatelle Pasta + Blackened Grilled Chicken + Cream Sauce + Parmesan
Appetizer
Charcuterie Board
Homemade Jams + Artisan Cheese + Cured Meats + Pickled Veggies + Olives Dry Fruit + Dry Nuts + Pickled Vegetables + House Bread
Arancini
Arborio Rice + Sweet Pea + Mozzarella + Pomodoro + Parmesan Cheese
Charred Octopus
Charred Octopus + Chard Lemon + Soppressata + Lemon oil Tangerine Olive + Potato coin + Romesco
Cheese Ravioli
Confit Garlic + Parmesan Cheese + Herbs+ Lemon Aioli + Pomodoro
EVO Meatballs
Veal/ Pork/ Beef + Pomodoro + Parmesan + House Bread
Foccacia Rustica
Crème de Brie + Taleggio + Mascarpone + Local Honey + Olive oil + Maldon Salt
Frito Misto
Calamari + Shrimp + Zucchini + Sweet Pepper+ Pomodoro Lemon Oil + Chili Aioli
Salt Spring Mussels
White Wine + Confit Garlic + Fresno Chile + Fennel Sausage Herb Butter + House Bread
Shrimp Arrabiatta
Butter + Confit Tomato & Garlic + Spicy Pomodoro Sauce + House Bread
Truffle Fries
Parmesan Cheese + Herbs + Truffle Aioli
Whipped Feta Dip
Smooth Fetta & Ricotta + Garlic herb Honey + Chile flake + Sesame Seed Za’atar + Ciabatta
Salad
EVO Salad
Crispy Brussel Sprout + Kale + Balsamic Reduction + Pear + Pine-nuts Crispy Pancetta + Balsamic Dressing
Chopped Salad
Kalamata Olive + Red Onion + Cucumber + Tomato + Shaved Charcuterie Roasted Sweet Peppers + Mozzarella/Parmesan/Asiago Cheese Red Wine Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine + House Crouton + Parmesan + Traditional Cesar Dressing
Caprese Salad
Crisp Romaine + House Crouton + Parmesan + Traditional Cesar Dressing
Spinach & Arugula Salad
Roasted Beets + Goat Cheese + Strawberry + Fig Reduction Marcona Almonds + EVO Vinaigrette
Entree
Cioppino Frutti Di Mare
Shrimp + Calamari + Black Mussels + Tomato + Fingerling Potato Pomodoro + Charred Lemon Butter
Crispy Lasagna
Layered Pasta Sheets + Bolognese Sauce + Parmesan/Mozzarella/Ricotta Cheese Herbs + Confit Garlic
Chicken Parmesan
Mozzarella Cheese + Parmesan + Pomodoro Sauce + Crispy Gnocchi
Baked Eggplant Parmesan
Crispy Eggplant + Pomodoro Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese + Potato Mash
Branzino
White Caponata + Potato leek puree + Tear drop pepper + Crispy Leek Broken Chive oil
Pork Milanese
Bone-In Pork Chop + Pomodoro + Mozzarella + Pettie Squash
Filet au Poivre
9oz Beef Filet + Pepper Cream Sauce + Glazed Carrot + Potato Mash
Chicken Piccata
Butter + Lemon + Caper + Sundried Tomato + Green Bean + Potato mash
Lobster Gnocchi
Butter Poached Lobster + Potato Gnocchi + Crispy Prosciutto + Lemon Oil + Herbs
Roasted Vegetable Gnocchi
Sweet Pepper + Zucchini + Tomato + Green Pea + Calabrian Chile Parmesan Crunch
Mafia Burger
Shaved Prosciutto + Balsamic Onion + Smoked Mozzarella Spicy Peppers + Arugula + Truffles + Butter Bun
Dessert
Tiramisu
Coffee Mascarpone + Espresso dipped Lady Fingers + Cocoa Dust
Lemon Olive Oil Cake
Candy Lemon + Sicilian Pistachio Gelato
Butter Cake
Pecan butter glaze + Anglaise + Vanilla gelato + Caramel Sugar
Sticky Toffee
Coffee Toffee + Anglaise + Vanilla gelato + Drunken Dates
Chocolate Tart
Flourless rich Chocolate Cake + Chocolate Sauce + Cocoa nibs
Affogato & Lady Fingers
Espresso + Vanilla Gelato + Cookie
Gelato/Sorbet
Various Flavors