Evoo and Lemon
Spreads
- Tzatziki$11.00
Sheep's Milk Yogurt, Cucumber, Garlic, Mint and Dill, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil,
- Hummus$11.00
Garbanzo Beans, Tahini, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil
- Baba Ghannouge$12.00
Grill Eggplant, Tahini, Yogurt, Dill, Lemon Juice, Evoo
- Htipiti$12.00
Feta Cheese, Crushed Red Pepper, Jalapeño,
- Fava$11.00
Yellow Split Pea, Lemon Juice & Evoo
- Small Tzatziki$2.50
- Veggies$7.00
Celery, Carrot, Cucumber
Appetizer
- Artichoke$21.00
Hummus, Garlic, Asparagus, Heart of Palm, Hot Pepper, Cherry Tomato
- Grilled Calamari$21.00
Roasted Red Pepper, Vidalia Onions, Capers, Lemon Juice, EVOO
- Grilled Octopus$27.00
Roasted Red Peppers, Fava Puree, Capers, Onions, Red Vinegar, Arugula, EVOO
- Keftedhes$16.00
Pan Fried Ground Beef & Lamb, Fresh Herbs, Yogurt Apricot Sauce
- Saganaki$15.00
Pan Sear, Sesame Seed, Greek Cheese, Fig Jam
- Shrimp Santorini$21.00
Ouzo, Plum Tomato Sauce, Feta Cheese
- Spanakopita$15.00
Spinach, Leeks, Feta Cheese in Phyllo Dough
- Gigantes$15.00
Large Beans Baked with Plum Tomato Sauce
- Olives$8.00
- Crab Cake$22.00Out of stock
- Cheesy Peppers$15.00Out of stock
Soup & Salads
- Lentil Soup$9.00
Leek, Garlic, Carrot, Celery
- Greek Village$19.00
Tomato, Cucumber, Vidalia Onions, Mix Sweet Pepper, Kalamata Olives , Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing.
- Lettuce Salad$16.00
Lettuce, Dill, Scallions, Feta Cheese, Lemon Vinagrette
- Meditteranean Salad$19.00
Lettuce, Crispy Pita, Tomato, Cucumber, Vidalia Onions, Mix Peppers, Chickpea, Feta Cheese, Lemon Dressing.
- Signature Salad$19.00
Baby Spinach, Arugula, Red Beets, Vidalia Onions, Dry Figs, Almond, Goat Cheese, Honey Lime Vinaigrette.
- Patzaria$16.00
Roasted Beets, Garlic Almond Spread, Baby Arugula, Onions
Pasta
Sea
- Salmon$33.00
Roasted Beets, Farro, Spinach, Cappers Lemon Evoo Sauce
- Seafood Couscous$39.00
Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Shrimp, Tomato Sauce, Fish Broth
- Ahi Tuna$39.00
Sesame Crust, Quinoa, Red Beets, Baby Spinach, Roasted Lemon Potato, Wasabi Mayo
- Tiger Shrimp$49.00
Roasted Lemon Potato, Spinach, Capers Lemon Sauce
- Scallop$41.00Out of stock
Pan Seared, Cauliflower Puree, Quinoa, Spinach, Cherry Tomato
- Amberjack$39.00Out of stock
Land
- Chicken Souvlaki$28.00
Grill Vegetables, Spanakorizo
- Gyro Platter$27.00
Rotisserie Lamb and Beef, Spanakorizo, Grill Vegetable
- Half Chicken$30.00
Roasted Lemon Potato, Haricot Vert
- Lamb Chops$44.00
Grill Vegetable, Roasted Lemon Potato
- Lamb Kebob$33.00
Grill Vegetable, Spanakorizo
- Falafel Platter$19.00
Grill Vegetable, Spanakorizo
- Lamb Shank$42.00
Lamb Shank Cooked in Tomato Sauce & Orzo Pasta
- Filet Mignon$44.00
Grilled, Served Over Mushroom Risotto, Grilled Asparagus