Evoo Starters

Keeping it Local since 1998! Celebrating 25 years!
Beef Tartare

$18.00

pastured MA Beef Tartare with roasted peppers, cilantro, red onion, pickled jalapeños, cornbread crunch and smoked paprika mayonnaise

Bread Basket

$6.00

Hi-Rise’s Bread with soldier bean puree and EVOO *High-Rise is a Cambridge neighborhood bakery, café + grocery, est. 1996

Burratina

$17.00

giuseppe’s Burratina with minted organic pea pesto, semi-dried little tomatoes, wineroom cured duck prosciutto, parmigiano-reggiano and EVOO

Feta

$15.00

Gazpacho

$16.00

grilled-n-chilled summer vegetable Gazpacho with MDI (Mount Desert Island, ME) crabmeat, roasted corn, basil, garlicky croutons and EVOO

Lettuce

$14.00

crisp Lettuce with little tomatoes, diva cucumbers, red onion, crispy fried bread, great hill blue cheese and creamy buttermilk dressing

Marinated Olives

$8.00

marinated Olives

Mussels

$28.00

shucked pemiquid Mussels with thin egg noodles, little tomatoes, leeks, thai basil and coconut-green crab broth

Oysters

$18.00

cornmeal-crusted Fried Oysters with creamed corn, applewood smoked bacon and green onions

Evoo Mains

Beef

$44.00

grilled roasted garlic studded pastured MA Beef Tenderloin with sour cream whipped potatoes, sweet ‘n’ smoky grilled onions, green beans and orange bearnaise

Chicken

$32.00

roasted half Chicken with roasted broccoli, smoked fried potatoes, salsa verde, lemon chicken jus and EVOO

Chinese Box

$25.00+

Chinese Box- full of mustard glazed rock shrimp, hoisin braised beef, gingered vegetable-cashew salad and organic brown rice check out the history of the Chinese Box here - https://evoorestaurant.blog/author/evoorestaurant/

Eggplant

$30.00

garam masala spiced grilled Eggplant with black lentils, lemon yogurt, smoked tomato sauce, fresh coriander, mint and indian cabbage salad

Haddock

$33.00

herb marinated baked Haddock Fillet with charred garlic scape samp, zucchini-tomato salad and toasted bread crunch

Poblano Relleno

$31.00

batter fried braised beef-cheddar cheese filled poblano chili with corn custard and red molé

Vegetarian Chinese Box

$21.00+

full of mustard glazed organic tofu, gingered vegetable-cashew salad, homemade kimchi and organic brown rice

Bluefish

$33.00

cob smoked cape cod Bluefish Fillet with corn risotto, grilled zucchini, tomato relish and spiced popcorn

Evoo Desserts

Corn Cake

$12.00

sweet Corn Cake with blackberry, salted caramel ice cream, whipped cream and homemade caramel popcorn

S'more or Less

$13.00

flourless chocolate cake with toasted marshmallow cream, peanut butter dust, whipped cream and peanut-graham cracker crunch

Seasonal Crisp

$12.00

Summer Berry-Rhubarb Crisp with oat-almond topping and toscanini’s crème fraîche ice cream

Evoo Sides

Fries

$8.00

French Fries with homemade ketchup

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00