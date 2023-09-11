EVOO- Cambridge
Evoo Starters
Beef Tartare
pastured MA Beef Tartare with roasted peppers, cilantro, red onion, pickled jalapeños, cornbread crunch and smoked paprika mayonnaise
Bread Basket
Hi-Rise’s Bread with soldier bean puree and EVOO *High-Rise is a Cambridge neighborhood bakery, café + grocery, est. 1996
Burratina
giuseppe’s Burratina with minted organic pea pesto, semi-dried little tomatoes, wineroom cured duck prosciutto, parmigiano-reggiano and EVOO
Feta
Gazpacho
grilled-n-chilled summer vegetable Gazpacho with MDI (Mount Desert Island, ME) crabmeat, roasted corn, basil, garlicky croutons and EVOO
Lettuce
crisp Lettuce with little tomatoes, diva cucumbers, red onion, crispy fried bread, great hill blue cheese and creamy buttermilk dressing
Marinated Olives
marinated Olives
Mussels
shucked pemiquid Mussels with thin egg noodles, little tomatoes, leeks, thai basil and coconut-green crab broth
Oysters
cornmeal-crusted Fried Oysters with creamed corn, applewood smoked bacon and green onions
Evoo Mains
Beef
grilled roasted garlic studded pastured MA Beef Tenderloin with sour cream whipped potatoes, sweet ‘n’ smoky grilled onions, green beans and orange bearnaise
Chicken
roasted half Chicken with roasted broccoli, smoked fried potatoes, salsa verde, lemon chicken jus and EVOO
Chinese Box
Chinese Box- full of mustard glazed rock shrimp, hoisin braised beef, gingered vegetable-cashew salad and organic brown rice check out the history of the Chinese Box here - https://evoorestaurant.blog/author/evoorestaurant/
Eggplant
garam masala spiced grilled Eggplant with black lentils, lemon yogurt, smoked tomato sauce, fresh coriander, mint and indian cabbage salad
Haddock
herb marinated baked Haddock Fillet with charred garlic scape samp, zucchini-tomato salad and toasted bread crunch
Poblano Relleno
batter fried braised beef-cheddar cheese filled poblano chili with corn custard and red molé
Vegetarian Chinese Box
full of mustard glazed organic tofu, gingered vegetable-cashew salad, homemade kimchi and organic brown rice
Bluefish
cob smoked cape cod Bluefish Fillet with corn risotto, grilled zucchini, tomato relish and spiced popcorn
Evoo Desserts
Corn Cake
sweet Corn Cake with blackberry, salted caramel ice cream, whipped cream and homemade caramel popcorn
S'more or Less
flourless chocolate cake with toasted marshmallow cream, peanut butter dust, whipped cream and peanut-graham cracker crunch
Seasonal Crisp
Summer Berry-Rhubarb Crisp with oat-almond topping and toscanini’s crème fraîche ice cream