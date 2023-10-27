EVOS South Tampa
Popular Items
All natural chicken breast, natural bacon, organic field greens and leaf lettuce, shaved Parmesan, 5-star Caesar dressing, 7-grain wrap
Airbaked™ chicken strips, natural bacon, sweet & spicy buffalo dressing, leaf lettuce, tomato, 7-grain wrap
The original guilt-free fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!
EVOS MENU
Feel Great Burgers
Naturally raised beef steakburger, hormone/antibiotic-free, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayo
Our signature plant-based burger, 20gr. protein, GMO/soy free, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard
Alaskan salmon burger, rich in omega-3’s, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh dill spread
Savory veggie burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, fresh hass avocado, california ranch
All natural Airbaked™ chicken breast, hormone-free, uncured nitrate/nitrate-free bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo
Airbaked™ chicken strips, hormone-free, uncured nitrate/nitrate-free bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo
Spicy blackbean burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli
100% white meat lean turkey burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli
Nutri Bowls
Wild caught mahi filet, Asian chili ginger sauce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
All natural roasted chicken breast, Asian chili ginger sauce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
All natural roasted chicken breast, natural bacon, chipotle aioli, fire roasted corn, fresh hass avocado, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Spicy blackbean burger, chipotle aioli, fire roasted corn, fresh hass avocado, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Savory chopped veggie patty, spicy organic Moroccan lentils, roasted butternut squash, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Naturally raised beef steakburger, spicy organic Moroccan lentils, roasted butternut squash, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
All natural roasted chicken breast, lemon herb sauce, roasted butternut squash, crumbled feta, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Wild caught mahi filet, lemon herb sauce, roasted butternut squash, crumbled feta, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Great Gourmet Wraps
100% white meat lean turkey burger, antibiotic free, fresh hass avocado, california ranch, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, 7-grain wrap
Savory veggie burger, antibiotic free, fresh hass avocado, california ranch, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, 7-grain wrap
Alaskan salmon burger, rich in omega-3’s, spicy peanut & chili pepper dressing, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens crispy rice noodles, spinach wrap
All natural chicken breast, spicy peanut & chili pepper dressing, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens, crispy rice noodles, spinach wrap
Our signature plant-based burger, 20 gr proten, GMO/soy free, spicy peanut & chili ginger sauce, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens, crispy noodles, spinach wrap
All natural chicken breast, natural bacon, organic field greens and leaf lettuce, shaved Parmesan, 5-star Caesar dressing, 7-grain wrap
Spicy blackbean burger, fresh hass avocado, chipotle aioli, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, natural aged cheddar, 7-grain wrap
Naturally raised beef steakburger, fresh hass avocado, chipotle aioli, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, natural aged cheddar, 7-grain wrap
Airbaked™ chicken strips, natural bacon, sweet & spicy buffalo dressing, leaf lettuce, tomato, 7-grain wrap
Hand Tossed Salads
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, shaved Parmesan cheese, all natural hormone-free chicken breast, 5-star caesar dressing
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, shaved Parmesan cheese, 5-star caesar dressing
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, feta cheese, sun-dried tomato, onion, kalamata olives, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, feta cheese, sun-dried tomato, onion, kalamata olives, all natural hormone-free chicken breast, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, Airbaked™ chicken strips, hormone-free, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, spicy peanut and chili pepper dressing
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, spicy peanut and chili pepper dressing
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, fresh cut strawberries, walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, low-fat raspberry lime vinaigrette
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, fresh cut strawberries, walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, all natural hormone-free chicken breast, low-fat raspberry lime vinaigrette
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, onion, shaved Parmesan cheese, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Guilt-free Snacks
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, ketchup, yellow mustard
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, fresh hass avocado, tomato, onion, spicy chipotle aioli
All natural all beef hot dog, organic bun, natural/hormone/antibiotic-free bacon, aged cheddar, sweet tangy bbq
Our signature Airbaked™ vegan corn dog, low-fat, cholesterol-free
100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips
100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips
Choose from our selection of delicious organic soups
The original guilt-free fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!
Our guilt-free sweet potato fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!
Shakes
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & pumpkin spice (vegetarian)
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & pumpkin spice
Fresh bananas, strawberries, and natural strawberry juice
Fresh mangoes, and natural mango-passion juice
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & vanilla (vegetarian)
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & European roast (vegetarian)
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & chocolate (vegetarian)
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, vanilla & strawberry
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, European roast & caramel
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, chocolate & black cherry
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & cinnamon bun
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & brown butter toffee
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, chocolate & peppermint
Fresh bananas, strawberries, and natural strawberry juice
Fresh mangoes, and natural mango-passion juice
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & vanilla
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & European roast
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & chocolate
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, vanilla & strawberry
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, European roast & caramel
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, chocolate & black cherry
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & cinnamon bun
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & brown butter toffee
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, chocolate & peppermint
Lemonades
Drinks
Extras
No-HFCS, Yes-Vegan, No-Artificial stuff, Yes-delicious _ Don’t judge them till you try ’em!
No-HFCS, Yes-Vegan, No-Artificial stuff, Yes-delicious _ Don’t judge them till you try ’em!
Made with oats, coconut, rice cereal. No-HFCS, Yes-Vegan, No-Artificial stuff, Yes-delicious _ Don’t judge them till you try ’em!
No-HFCS, Yes-Vegan, No-Artificial stuff, Yes-delicious and 2 times the pleasure!
Add natural aged cheddar
Add vegan smoked gouda cheese
Add Airbaked, uncured, nitrate-free bacon ... only available at EVOS
Add freshly cut hass avocado
Add another patty to double your protein
Substitute for our signature plant-based burger, 20gr. protein, GMO/soy free
Substitute for our wild caught mahi filet
If you wish to only have any EVOS protein by itself
Healthy Kids
100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips. 2 pc
All natural all beef hot dog, nitrite/nitrate-free, organic bun, served plain
Our signature Airbaked™ vegan corn dog, low-fat, cholesterol-free
Naturally raised beef steakburger, hormone/antibiotic-free, organic bun, served plain
The original guilt-free fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!
Our guilt-free sweet potato fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & vanilla (vegetarian)
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & European roast (vegetarian)
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & chocolate (vegetarian)
Fresh bananas, strawberries, and natural strawberry juice
Fresh mangoes, and natural mango-passion juice
VEGAN KITCHEN VR
Vegan Burgers
Our signature plant-based burger, 20gr. protein, GMO/soy free, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard
Our signature plant-based burger, 20gr. protein, GMO/soy free, BBQ sauce, roasted kale, grilled onions, smoked gouda
Savory veggie burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, fresh hass avocado, herb dill spread
Crispy plant based "phish", leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, herb dill spread
Spicy blackbean burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli
Vegan Bowls
Our signature plant-based burger, 20gr. protein, GMO/soy free, spicy peanut & chili ginger sauce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Our signature plant-based Chick'n tenders, spicy peanut & chili ginger sauce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Spicy blackbean burger, chipotle aioli, roasted corn & black bean medley, fresh hass avocado, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Crispy plant based Chick'n tenders, chipotle aioli, roasted corn & black bean medley, fresh hass avocado, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Savory chopped veggie patty, spicy organic Moroccan lentils, roasted butternut squash, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Vegan Wraps
Savory veggie burger, fresh hass avocado, herb dill spread, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, 7-grain wrap
Our signature plant-based Chick'n tenders, spicy peanut & chili ginger sauce, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens, crispy noodles, spinach wrap
Our signature plant-based burger, 20 gr proten, GMO/soy free, spicy peanut & chili ginger sauce, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens, crispy noodles, spinach wrap
Spicy blackbean burger, fresh hass avocado, chipotle aioli, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, vegan smoked gouda, 7-grain wrap
Vegan Salads
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, sun-dried tomato, onion, kalamata olives, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, plant based chili, chipotle aioli, haas avocado, red onion, multi grain tortilla chips
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, spicy peanut and chili pepper dressing
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, fresh cut strawberries, walnuts, low-fat raspberry lime vinaigrette
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, onion, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Add another patty to double your protein
Vegan Shakes
Fresh bananas, strawberries, and natural strawberry juice
Fresh mangoes, and natural mango-passion juice
Fresh bananas, strawberries, and natural strawberry juice
Fresh mangoes, and natural mango-passion juice
Vegan Airfries & Snacks
Our signature Airbaked™ plant-based Chick'n Tenders, 4PC
Our signature Airbaked™ plant-based Chick'n Tenders, 5PC
Our signature Airbaked™ vegan corn dog, low-fat, cholesterol-free
The original guilt-free fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!
Our guilt-free sweet potato fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!
Choose from our selection of delicious organic soups
Vegan Treats!!
No-HFCS, Yes-Vegan, No-Artificial stuff, Yes-delicious _ Don’t judge them till you try ’em!
No-HFCS, Yes-Vegan, No-Artificial stuff, Yes-delicious _ Don’t judge them till you try ’em!
Made with oats, coconut, rice cereal. No-HFCS, Yes-Vegan, No-Artificial stuff, Yes-delicious _ Don’t judge them till you try ’em!
Our I-can't-believe-it's-vegan vanilla bean gelato served with strawberry sauce
Our vegan ice cream sandwich is made with a scoop of vanilla bean gelato squeezed between 2 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies
Hand Squeezed Lemonades
Drinks
SNACK SHACK VR
Happy Dogs
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, organic plant-based chili, chopped onions
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, organic plant-based chili, signature cheesy sauce
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, organic plant-based chili, signature cheesy sauce, bacon (hormone/antibiotic/nitrate-free)
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, sweet & tangy BBQ, yellow mustard, grilled onions
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, tomato, pickle, yellow mustard, chopped onion
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, ketchup, yellow mustard
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, fresh hass avocado, tomato, onion, spicy chipotle aioli
All natural all beef hot dog, organic bun, natural/hormone/antibiotic-free bacon, aged cheddar, sweet tangy bbq
Our signature Airbaked™ vegan corn dog, low-fat, cholesterol-free
Sauced & Tossed Strips
Airbaked chicken strips (100% breast meat/hormone-free/not deep-fried), cut, sauced & tossed with spicy peanut & red chili pepper sauce. Served over Airfries
Airbaked chicken strips (100% breast meat/hormone-free/not deep-fried) cut, sauced & tossed with spicy buffalo sauce. Served over Airfries
Airbaked chicken strips (100% breast meat/hormone-free/not deep-fried) cut, sauced & tossed with our famous mesquite honey mustard sauce. Served over Airfries
Airbaked chicken strips (100% breast meat/hormone-free/not deep-fried) cut, sauced & tossed with sweet & tangy BBQ sauce. Served over Airfries
Airbaked chicken strips (100% breast meat/hormone-free/not deep-fried) cut, sauced & tossed with Cali ranch and topped with Gorgonzola crumbles. Served over Airfries
Airbaked chicken strips (100% breast meat/hormone-free/not deep-fried) cut, sauced & tossed with garlic butter, topped with shaved Parmesan, and oregano. Served over Airfries
Loaded Airfries
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with organic plant-based chili
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with organic plant-based chili and signature cheesy sauce
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with organic plant-based chili, our signature cheesy sauce and bacon (hormone/antibiotic/nitrate-free)
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with garlic butter, shaved Parmesan, and oregano
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with homemade Lemonati gravy, feta, oregano, and lemon wedge
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with signature cheese sauce and bacon (hormone/antibiotic/nitrate-free)
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with black bean/yellow corn/red pepper medley, fresh hass avocado, chopped tomatoes, and chipotle aioli
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with spicy peanut & chili pepper sauce and crispy rice noodles
Just Sides
The original guilt-free fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!
Our guilt-free sweet potato fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!
100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips
100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips
Choose from our selection of delicious organic soups
Blissful Organic Milkshakes
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & pumpkin spice (vegetarian)
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, chocolate & peppermint
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, chocolate & black cherry
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & cinnamon bun
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & brown butter toffee
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, vanilla & strawberry
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, European roast & caramel
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & vanilla (vegetarian)
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & chocolate (vegetarian)
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & European roast (vegetarian)
Lip Smakin' Lemonades
Sweet Finale
No-HFCS, Yes-Vegan, No-Artificial stuff, Yes-delicious _ Don’t judge them till you try ’em!
No-HFCS, Yes-Vegan, No-Artificial stuff, Yes-delicious _ Don’t judge them till you try ’em!
Made with oats, coconut, rice cereal. No-HFCS, Yes-Vegan, No-Artificial stuff, Yes-delicious _ Don’t judge them till you try ’em!
Our I-can't-believe-it's-vegan vanilla bean gelato served with strawberry sauce
Our I-can't-believe-it's-vegan vanilla bean gelato served with chocolate sauce
Our vegan ice cream sandwich is made with a scoop of vanilla bean gelato squeezed between 2 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies