Popular Items

Bacon Chicken Caesar
Bacon Chicken Caesar
$9.99

All natural chicken breast, natural bacon, organic field greens and leaf lettuce, shaved Parmesan, 5-star Caesar dressing, 7-grain wrap

Buffalo Bacon Chicken
Buffalo Bacon Chicken
$9.49

Airbaked™ chicken strips, natural bacon, sweet & spicy buffalo dressing, leaf lettuce, tomato, 7-grain wrap

EVOS Famous Airfries
EVOS Famous Airfries
$3.49

The original guilt-free fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!