Skip to Main content
Exotic Delights Greenville
Pickup
ASAP
from
3607 Greenville Avenue
0
Your order
Exotic Delights Greenville
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
3607 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Bubble Waffles
Cotton Candy
Cotton Candy Burritos
Crepes
Drinks
Gelato
Japanese Soufflé Pancakes
Toppings
Mini Pancakes
Bubble Waffles
Waffle up to 2 Toppings (No Gelato)
$10.00
Waffle with 1 Scoop of Gelato
$13.00
Waffle with 2 Scoops of Gelato
$16.00
Cotton Candy
Regular Size
$8.00
XL Cotton Candy
$13.00
XXL Cotton Candy
$18.00
Cotton Candy Burritos
small
$8.00
medium
$14.50
large
$18.00
Crepes
Crepe up to 2 Toppings (No Gelato)
$10.00
Crepe with 1 Scoop of Gelato
$13.00
Crepe with 2 Scoops of Gelato
$16.00
Drinks
Bottled Water
$2.50
Milk
$3.00
Soda Can
$3.00
Gatorade
$3.00
Agua Frescas 20oz
$4.50
Gelato Shakes 20oz (Up to 2 Flavors of Gelato)
$9.00
Fruit Shakes 20oz (Up to 2 Fruits)
$8.50
Gelato
Small Cup (Up to 2 Flavors)
$5.85
Medium Cup (Up to 2 Flavors)
$7.50
Large Cup (Up to 3 Flavors)
$9.50
Share Cup (Up to 4 Flavors)
$14.50
Single Scoop
$3.99
Japanese Soufflé Pancakes
2 Soufflé Pancakes with 2 Toppings
$15.00
Toppings
Almonds
$0.99
Cereal
$0.99
Chocolate Chips
$0.99
Chocolate sprinkles
$0.99
Gummy Bears
$0.99
Gummy Worms
$0.99
KitKat
$0.99
M&Ms
$0.99
Oreo crumble
$0.99
Peanuts
$0.99
Rainbow sprinkles
$0.99
Snickers crumble
$0.99
Mini Pancakes
Mini Pancakes (No Gelato)
$12.00
Mini Pancakes with 1 Scoop of Gelato
$15.00
Exotic Delights Greenville Location and Ordering Hours
(214) 484-1882
3607 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Open now
• Closes at 11PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement