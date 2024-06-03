Extra Market, Inc. Los Angeles
CAFE
- Extra® x Grillo's™ Grilled Cheese w/ Pickles!
American Cheese*, Grillo's™ Pickles, Texas Toast. *Plant-Based.$10.00
- Chopped Cheese*
Chopped Impossible® Beef*, American Cheese*, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo*, Ketchup, Uncle Paulie's™ Baguette. *Plant-Based.$15.00
- Cheeseburger*
House Made Burger*, American Cheese*, Extra® Sauce*, Grillo's Pickles®, Potato Bun. *Plant-Based.$11.00
- Chili Cheeseburger*
The Los Angeles Classic Chili Cheeseburger*, House Made Chili, Grillos® Pickles, Extra® Sauce, Potato* Bun. *Plant-Based$15.00
- Hot Chicken* Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken*, Buffalo Sauce, Extra® Sauce, Grillo's Pickles™, Potato Roll. *Plant-Based.$13.00
- Turkey Hero*
Turkey Breast*, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar, Mayo*. *Plant-Based.$15.00
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese*
Bacon*, Egg*, Cheese*, Kaiser Roll. *Plant-Based.$11.00
- Chicken Nuggets*
Chicken* Nuggets. Only The Best.™ *Plant-Based$10.00
- Chili Cheese* Fries
French Fries, House Made Chili*, American Cheese*.$9.00
- Frito® Pie
Classic Los Angeles Chili*, Shredded Cheddar*, Jalapenos & Hot Sauce served in a Bag of Fritos™. *Plant-Based.$7.00
- Fries
Fries Are Important.™$5.00
- Mexican Coke® / Drinks
Mexican Coke, Martinelli's & Fiji to name a few!$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKMountain Valley™
MOUNTAIN VALLEY™OUT OF STOCK$5.50
- Coffee / Espresso
Fresh Brewed to Order.$3.00
- Iced Coffee
Fresh Brewed!$5.00
MARKET
- Calabama™ Hot Sauce
There's more flavor than heat. But don't get it twisted, this baby packs a punch. A mix of three peppers and fresh garlic allows it to work as a flavor and heat addition, enhancing what it is being applied upon. It took me about six months to create this recipe and every bottle is made with love that you can taste. Separation is natural, please shake and refrigerate for optimal flavor. Bottle size: 5 fl. oz.$12.00
- MONTE'S FINE FOODS™ TOMATO SAUCE
MONTE'S FINE FOODS™ FAMILY RECIPE TOMATO SAUCE.$10.00
- Fritos® Original Corn Chips
The popularity of FRITOS® corn chips puts this iconic snack in a class of its own. From small towns to the big city, this classic snack is still satisfying fans after more than 80 years. 1 oz. Bag$1.50
- Lay's® Potato Chips
It all starts with farm-grown potatoes, cooked and seasoned to perfection. So every LAY'S® potato chip is perfectly crispy and full of fresh potato taste. Happiness in Every Bite.® 1 oz. Bag$1.50
- Dad Hat - EXTRA™ Logo - White
LOGO.™ Cotton Unstructured Strapback Cap.$35.00
- Dad Hat - LOVE® Logo - White
LOVE.™ 100% Cotton Unstructured Strapback Cap. Made in the USA.$35.00
- Trucker Hat - LOVE® Logo - Black
LOVE.™ Mesh Back Foam Snapback Adjustable Cap.$35.00
- OUT OF STOCKT-Shirt - EXTRA™ LogoOUT OF STOCK$35.00+
- OUT OF STOCKHooded Sweatshirt - EXTRA™ LogoOUT OF STOCK$65.00
- Trucker Hat - LOVE® Logo - White
LOVE.™ Mesh Back Foam Snapback Adjustable Cap.$35.00