Calabama™ Hot Sauce

There's more flavor than heat. But don't get it twisted, this baby packs a punch. A mix of three peppers and fresh garlic allows it to work as a flavor and heat addition, enhancing what it is being applied upon. It took me about six months to create this recipe and every bottle is made with love that you can taste. Separation is natural, please shake and refrigerate for optimal flavor. Bottle size: 5 fl. oz.