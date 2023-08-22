Popular Items

Flying High Thai Chicken - Side

$6.00

Individual. Crisp romaine, grilled chicken marinated in spicy ginger peanut sauce, mandarin oranges, green onions, shredded carrots, and crispy noodles. Calories range: 120


Create Your Own Pizza

8" Classic Cheese

$6.50

Includes our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, and a sprinkle of Cheddar. (Calories range/serving: 180-410)

12" Classic Cheese

$13.00

Includes our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, and a sprinkle of Cheddar. (Calories range/serving: 180-410)

14" Classic Cheese

$16.00

Includes our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, and a sprinkle of Cheddar. (Calories range/serving: 180-410)

16" Classic Cheese

$18.00

Includes our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, and a sprinkle of Cheddar. (Calories range/serving: 180-410)

18" Classic Cheese

$20.00

Includes our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, and a sprinkle of Cheddar. (Calories range/serving: 180-410)

8" Signature Pizzas

8" Aveiro

$8.00

Andouille sausage, smoked bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-540

8" Bogus Basin

$8.00

Sour cream and Ranch sauce, roasted red potatoes, bacon, cheddar, green onions, and ranch sauce drizzle

8" Drag It Thru the Garden

$8.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, artichoke hearts, broccoli, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and fresh basil. Calories range/serving: 190-420

8" Everest

$8.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Cheddar. Calories range/serving: 270-670

8" Ghost Wave

$8.00

Italian sausage, green peppers, mascarpone cheese, mozzarella, ghost pepper cheese, and honey. Calories range/serving: 230-530

8" Kickin' Chicken

$8.00

Grilled chicken marinated in our spicy ginger peanut sauce, thai peanut sauce, mozzarella, Swiss & Fontina, green onions, crumbled peanuts, shredded carrots, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-530

8" Mont Blanc

$8.00

Bacon, our creamy Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, green onions, and tomatoes. Calories range/serving: 230-550

8" Mr. Pestato Head

$8.00

Pesto sauce, feta, mozzarella, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, oregano, and fresh basil. Calories range/serving: 210-470

8" Paia Pie

$8.00

Canadian bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, pineapple, and mandarin oranges. Calories range/serving: 190-440

8" Pandora's Box

$8.00

Mozzarella, feta, spinach, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, puréed garlic, oregano, and fresh basil (our tomato sauce upon request). Calories range/serving: 200-470

8" Ragin' Rooster / The Boar'der

$8.00

Choice of grilled chicken or shredded pork marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, red onions, and fresh cilantro.. Chicken calories range/serving: 230-560 pork calories range/serving: 210-480

8" Railroad Grade

$8.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, red onions, and fresh mushrooms. Calories range/serving: 230-560

8" The Bunny Slope

$8.00

Fresh arugula dressed with a vinaigrette, a light spread of our tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, tomatoes, and sliced toasted almonds. Calories range/serving: 200-450

8" The Mammoth

$8.00

Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, roasted red peppers, and caramelized onions. Calories range/serving: 230-530

8" The Screamin' Tomato

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, puréed garlic, and fresh basil (balsamic glaze and/or our tomato sauce upon request). Calories range/serving: 180-400

8" The Shredder

$8.00

Shredded pork marinated in spicy hoisin style sauce, mozzarella, green onions, crumbled peanuts, jalapeños, shredded carrots, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-530

8" The Spice Route

$8.00

Grilled chicken marinated in spicy tandoori sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, red onions, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 220-510

8" Up the Creek

$8.00

Italian sausage, our savory tomato sauce, goat cheese, mozzarella, spinach, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, and oregano. Calories range/serving: 220-520

8" White Out

$8.00

Tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, broccoli, caramelized onions, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, oregano and fresh basil (our no-cheese pizza). Calories range/serving: 130-290

8" Yard Sale

$8.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and tomatoes. Calories range/serving: 270-660

12" Signature Pizzas

12" Aveiro

$17.00

Andouille sausage, smoked bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-540

12" Bogus Basin

$17.00

Sour cream and Ranch sauce, roasted red potatoes, bacon, cheddar, green onions, and ranch sauce drizzle

12" Drag It Thru the Garden

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, artichoke hearts, broccoli, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and fresh basil. Calories range/serving: 190-420

12" Everest

$17.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Cheddar. Calories range/serving: 270-670

12" Ghost Wave

$17.00

Italian sausage, green peppers, mascarpone cheese, mozzarella, ghost pepper cheese, and honey. Calories range/serving: 230-530

12" Kickin' Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken marinated in our spicy ginger peanut sauce, thai peanut sauce, mozzarella, Swiss & Fontina, green onions, crumbled peanuts, shredded carrots, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-530

12" Mont Blanc

$17.00

Bacon, our creamy Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, green onions, and tomatoes. Calories range/serving: 230-550

12" Mr. Pestato Head

$17.00

Pesto sauce, feta, mozzarella, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, oregano, and fresh basil. Calories range/serving: 210-470

12" Paia Pie

$17.00

Canadian bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, pineapple, and mandarin oranges. Calories range/serving: 190-440

12" Pandora's Box

$17.00

Mozzarella, feta, spinach, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, puréed garlic, oregano, and fresh basil (our tomato sauce upon request). Calories range/serving: 200-470

12" Ragin' Rooster / The Boar'der

$17.00

Choice of grilled chicken or shredded pork marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, red onions, and fresh cilantro.. Chicken calories range/serving: 230-560 pork calories range/serving: 210-480

12" Railroad Grade

$17.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, red onions, and fresh mushrooms. Calories range/serving: 230-560

12" The Bunny Slope

$17.00

Fresh arugula dressed with a vinaigrette, a light spread of our tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, tomatoes and sliced toasted almonds. Calories range/serving: 200-450

12" The Mammoth

$17.00

Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, roasted red peppers, and caramelized onions. Calories range/serving: 230-530

12" The Screamin' Tomato

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, puréed garlic, and fresh basil (balsamic glaze or our tomato sauce upon request). Calories range/serving: 180-400

12" The Shredder

$17.00

Shredded pork marinated in spicy hoisin style sauce, mozzarella, green onions, crumbled peanuts, jalapeños, shredded carrots, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-530

12" The Spice Route

$17.00

Grilled chicken marinated in spicy tandoori sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, red onions, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 220-510

12" Up the Creek

$17.00

Italian sausage, our savory tomato sauce, goat cheese, mozzarella, spinach, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, and oregano. Calories range/serving: 220-520

12" White Out

$17.00

Tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, broccoli, caramelized onions, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, oregano, and fresh basil (our no-cheese pizza). Calories range/serving: 130-290

12" Yard Sale

$17.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and tomatoes. Calories range/serving: 270-660

14" Signature Pizzas

14" Aveiro

$20.00

Andouille sausage, smoked bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-540

14" Bogus Basin

$20.00

Sour cream and Ranch sauce, roasted red potatoes, bacon, cheddar, green onions, and ranch sauce drizzle

14" Drag It Thru the Garden

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, artichoke hearts, broccoli, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and fresh basil. Calories range/serving: 190-420

14" Everest

$20.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and cheddar. Calories range/serving: 270-670

14" Ghost Wave

$20.00

Italian sausage, green peppers, mascarpone cheese, mozzarella, ghost pepper cheese, and honey. Calories range/serving: 230-530

14" Kickin' Chicken

$20.00

Grilled chicken marinated in our spicy ginger peanut sauce, thai peanut sauce, mozzarella, Swiss & Fontina, green onions, crumbled peanuts, shredded carrots, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-530

14" Mont Blanc

$20.00

Bacon, our creamy Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, green onions, and tomatoes. Calories range/serving: 230-550

14" Mr. Pestato Head

$20.00

Pesto sauce, feta, mozzarella, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, oregano, and fresh basil. Calories range/serving: 210-470

14" Paia Pie

$20.00

Canadian bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, pineapple, and mandarin oranges. Calories range/serving: 190-440

14" Pandora's Box

$20.00

Mozzarella, feta, spinach, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, puréed garlic, oregano, and fresh basil (our tomato sauce upon request). Calories range/serving: 200-470

14" Ragin' Rooster / The Boar'der

$20.00

Choice of grilled chicken or shredded pork marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, red onions, and fresh cilantro. Chicken calories range/serving: 230-560 pork calories range/serving: 210-480

14" Railroad Grade

$20.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, red onions, and fresh mushrooms. Calories range/serving: 230-560

14" The Bunny Slope

$20.00

Fresh arugula dressed with a vinaigrette, a light spread of our tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, tomatoes and sliced toasted almonds. Calories range/serving: 200-450

14" The Mammoth

$20.00

Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, roasted red peppers, and caramelized onions. Calories range/serving: 230-530

14" The Screamin' Tomato

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, puréed garlic, and fresh basil (balsamic glaze or our tomato sauce upon request). Calories range/serving: 180-400

14" The Shredder

$20.00

Shredded pork marinated in spicy hoisin style sauce, mozzarella, green onions, crumbled peanuts, jalapeños, shredded carrots, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-530

14" The Spice Route

$20.00

Grilled chicken marinated in spicy tandoori sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, red onions, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 220-510

14" Up the Creek

$20.00

Italian sausage, our savory tomato sauce, goat cheese, mozzarella, spinach, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, and oregano. Calories range/serving: 220-520

14" White Out

$20.00

Tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, broccoli, caramelized onions, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, oregano, and fresh basil (our no-cheese pizza). Calories range/serving: 130-290

14" Yard Sale

$20.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and tomatoes. Calories range/serving: 270-660

16" Signature Pizzas

16" Aveiro

$23.00

Andouille sausage, smoked bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-540

16" Bogus Basin

$23.00

Sour cream and Ranch sauce, roasted red potatoes, bacon, cheddar, green onions, and ranch sauce drizzle

16" Drag It Thru the Garden

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, artichoke hearts, broccoli, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and fresh basil. Calories range/serving: 190-420

16" Everest

$23.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and cheddar. Calories range/serving: 270-670

16" Ghost Wave

$23.00

Italian sausage, green peppers, mascarpone cheese, mozzarella, ghost pepper cheese, and honey. Calories range/serving: 230-530

16" Kickin' Chicken

$23.00

Grilled chicken marinated in our spicy ginger peanut sauce, thai peanut sauce, mozzarella, Swiss & Fontina, green onions, crumbled peanuts, shredded carrots, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-530

16" Mont Blanc

$23.00

Bacon, our creamy Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, green onions, and tomatoes. Calories range/serving: 230-550

16" Mr. Pestato Head

$23.00

Pesto sauce, feta, mozzarella, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, oregano, and fresh basil. Calories range/serving: 210-470

16" Paia Pie

$23.00

Canadian bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, pineapple, and mandarin oranges. Calories range/serving: 190-440

16" Pandora's Box

$23.00

Mozzarella, feta, spinach, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, puréed garlic, oregano, and fresh basil (our tomato sauce upon request). Calories range/serving: 200-470

16" Ragin' Rooster / The Boar'der

$23.00

Choice of grilled chicken or shredded pork marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, red onions, and fresh cilantro. Chicken calories range/serving: 230-560 pork calories range/serving: 210-480

16" Railroad Grade

$23.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, red onions, and fresh mushrooms. Calories range/serving: 230-560

16" The Bunny Slope

$23.00

Fresh arugula dressed with a vinaigrette, a light spread of our tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, tomatoes and sliced toasted almonds. Calories range/serving: 200-450

16" The Mammoth

$23.00

Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, roasted red peppers, and caramelized onions. Calories range/serving: 230-530

16" The Screamin' Tomato

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, puréed garlic, and fresh basil (balsamic glaze or our tomato sauce upon request). Calories range/serving: 180-400

16" The Shredder

$23.00

Shredded pork marinated in spicy hoisin style sauce, mozzarella, green onions, crumbled peanuts, jalapeños, shredded carrots, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-530

16" The Spice Route

$23.00

Grilled chicken marinated in spicy tandoori sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, red onions, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 220-510

16" Up the Creek

$23.00

Italian sausage, our savory tomato sauce, goat cheese, mozzarella, spinach, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, and oregano. Calories range/serving: 220-520

16" White Out

$23.00

Tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, broccoli, caramelized onions, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, oregano, and fresh basil (our no-cheese pizza). Calories range/serving: 130-290

16" Yard Sale

$23.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and tomatoes. Calories range/serving: 270-660

18" Signature Pizzas

18" Aveiro

$26.00

Andouille sausage, smoked bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-540

18" Bogus Basin

$26.00

Sour cream and Ranch sauce, roasted red potatoes, bacon, cheddar, green onions, and ranch sauce drizzle

18" Drag It Thru the Garden

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, artichoke hearts, broccoli, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and fresh basil. Calories range/serving: 190-420

18" Everest

$26.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Cheddar. Calories range/serving: 270-670

18" Ghost Wave

$26.00

Italian sausage, green peppers, mascarpone cheese, mozzarella, ghost pepper cheese, and honey. Calories range/serving: 230-530

18" Kickin' Chicken

$26.00

Grilled chicken marinated in our spicy ginger peanut sauce, thai peanut sauce, mozzarella, Swiss & Fontina, green onions, crumbled peanuts, shredded carrots, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-530

18" Mont Blanc

$26.00

Bacon, our creamy Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, green onions, and tomatoes. Calories range/serving: 230-550

18" Mr. Pestato Head

$26.00

Pesto sauce, feta, mozzarella, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, oregano, and fresh basil. Calories range/serving: 210-470

18" Paia Pie

$26.00

Canadian bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, pineapple, and mandarin oranges. Calories range/serving: 190-440

18" Pandora's Box

$26.00

Mozzarella, feta, spinach, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, puréed garlic, oregano, and fresh basil (our tomato sauce upon request). Calories range/serving: 200-470

18" Ragin' Rooster / The Boar'der

$26.00

Choice of grilled chicken or shredded pork marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, red onions, and fresh cilantro. Chicken calories range/serving: 230-560 pork calories range/serving: 210-480

18" Railroad Grade

$26.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, red onions, and fresh mushrooms. Calories range/serving: 230-560

18" The Bunny Slope

$26.00

Fresh arugula dressed with a vinaigrette, a light spread of our tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, tomatoes and sliced toasted almonds. Calories range/serving: 200-450

18" The Mammoth

$26.00

Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, roasted red peppers, and caramelized onions. Calories range/serving: 230-530

18" The Screamin' Tomato

$26.00

Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, puréed garlic, and fresh basil (balsamic glaze or our tomato sauce upon request). Calories range/serving: 180-400

18" The Shredder

$26.00

Shredded pork marinated in spicy hoisin style sauce, mozzarella, green onions, crumbled peanuts, jalapeños, shredded carrots, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-530

18" The Spice Route

$26.00

Grilled chicken marinated in spicy tandoori sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, red onions, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 220-510

18" Up the Creek

$26.00

Italian sausage, our savory tomato sauce, goat cheese, mozzarella, spinach, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, and oregano. Calories range/serving: 220-520

18" White Out

$26.00

Tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, broccoli, caramelized onions, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, oregano, and fresh basil (our no-cheese pizza). Calories range/serving: 130-290

18" Yard Sale

$26.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and tomatoes. Calories range/serving: 270-660

Epic Sandwiches

The Ultimate

$10.00

Choice of ham or turkey, choice of fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, ghost pepper, provolone, or swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, Dijon mustard, olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Ham calories range: 470-480 turkey calories range 450-470

The Natural

$10.00

Pesto, choice of fresh mozzarella or swiss, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, arugula, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and fresh basil. Calories: 480. Heated

Double Dipsy

$10.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, choice of fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, ghost pepper, provolone or swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, vinegar, mayo, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper. Calories range: 660-680

The Buffalo Grind

$10.00

Breaded chicken marinated in buffalo sauce, Swiss, Gorgonzola, ranch dressing, red onions, and shredded carrots. Calories: 560. Heated

Chicken Pesto

$10.00

Grilled chicken with pesto, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh basil. Calories: 510. Heated

Bahn in the USA

$10.00

Shredded pork marinated in spicy hoisin sauce, crumbled peanuts, green onions, jalapeño, shredded carrots, and fresh cilantro. Calories: 470. Heated

The Crux

$10.00

Shredded pork marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, Cheddar, red onions and fresh cilantro. Calories: 550. Heated

Chicken Parmesan

$10.00

Choice of breaded chicken or plant-based vegan protein, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and oregano. Chicken calories: 440, plant-based vegan protein calories: 480. Heated

Meatball Parmesan

$10.00

Choice of meatballs or plant-based vegan protein, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and oregano. Meatball calories: 520, plant-based vegan protein calories: 480. Heated

X-Factor Wings

1/2 LBS Boneless

$7.00

Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 170-310

1 LBS Boneless

$13.00

Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 170-310

5LBS Boneless Wings

$50.00Out of stock

Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 170-310

6 Bone In Wings

$7.00

Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 220

12 Bone In Wings

$13.00

Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 220

5LBS Bone In WIngs

$50.00Out of stock

Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 220

6 Vegan Wings

$7.00Out of stock

Plant-based vegan protein. Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 170-230

12 Vegan Wings

$13.00Out of stock

Plant-based vegan protein. Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 170-230

Entree Salads

Basecamp - Entrée

$11.00

Harvest leaf lettuces, fresh herb mix, red onions, shredded carrots, mini tomatoes and house-made croutons. Calories range: 120

Caesar the Day - Entrée

$11.00

Romaine, house-made croutons and parmigiano. (Add chicken or vegan chicken upon request). Calories range: 250-340

Flying High Thai Chicken - Entrée

$11.00

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken marinated in spicy ginger peanut sauce, mandarin oranges, green onions, shredded carrots, and crispy noodles. Calories range: 120

The Spinnaker - Entrée

$11.00

Spinach, feta, bacon, red onion, mini tomatoes, and sliced toasted almonds. Calories range: 400-420

The Greek Goddess - Entrée

$11.00

Harvest leaf lettuces, fresh herb mix, feta, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, and mini tomatoes. Calories range: 240

Create Your Own - Entrée

$11.00Out of stock

Choice of romaine, arugula, spinach or harvest leaf lettuces. Up to six toppings of your choice

Huge Salads

Basecamp - Huge

$24.00

6-8 people. Harvest leaf lettuces, fresh herb mix, red onions, shredded carrots, mini tomatoes, and house-made croutons. Calories range: 120

Caesar the Day - Huge

$24.00

6-8 people. Romaine, house-made croutons and parmigiano. (Add chicken or vegan chicken upon request). Calories range: 250-340

Flying High Thai Chicken - Huge

$24.00

6-8 people. Crisp romaine, grilled chicken marinated in spicy ginger peanut sauce, mandarin oranges, green onions, shredded carrots, and crispy noodles. Calories range: 120

The Spinnaker - Huge

$24.00Out of stock

6-8 people. Spinach, feta, bacon, red onion, mini tomatoes, and sliced toasted almonds. Calories range: 400-420

The Greek Goddess - Huge

$24.00Out of stock

6-8 people. Harvest leaf lettuces, fresh herb mix, feta, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, and mini tomatoes. Calories range: 240

Create Your Own - Huge

$24.00Out of stock

6-8 people. Choice of romaine, arugula, spinach, or harvest leaf lettuces. To six toppings of your choice

Side Salads

Basecamp - Side

$6.00

Individual. Harvest leaf lettuces, fresh herb mix, red onions, shredded carrots, mini tomatoes, and house-made croutons. Calories range: 120

Caesar the Day - Side

$6.00

Individual. Romaine, house-made croutons, and Parmigiano. (Add chicken or vegan chicken upon request). Calories range: 250-340

Flying High Thai Chicken - Side

$6.00

Individual. Crisp romaine, grilled chicken marinated in spicy ginger peanut sauce, mandarin oranges, green onions, shredded carrots, and crispy noodles. Calories range: 120

The Spinnaker - Side

$6.00

Individual. Spinach, feta, bacon, red onion, mini tomatoes, and sliced toasted almonds. Calories range: 400-420

The Greek Goddess - Side

$6.00

Individual. Harvest leaf lettuces, fresh herb mix, feta, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, and mini tomatoes. Calories range: 240

Create Your Own - Side

$6.00

Individual. Choice of romaine, arugula, spinach or harvest leaf lettuces. Up to six toppings of your choice

X-Factor Desserts

Pow Pows - 4 Pieces

$8.00

Freshly baked dough "Twisted" with hazelnut sauce, chocolate sauce and powdered sugar. Calories range: 230-460

Big Chewy Cookie - 1 Piece

$2.00

Freshly baked. Calories range/serving: 440-530

X-Factor Sides

Indian Creek Bread

$7.00

Garlic Spice Blend, mozzarella

Kickin' Creek Bread

$8.50

Garlic Spice Blend, ghost pepper cheese, mozzarella, cilantro

Garlic Alfredo Twists

$9.00

Alfredo Sauce, shaved parmesan, garlic seasoning mix, mozzarella

(4) Extremely Twisted Sticks

$8.00

Freshly baked dough "Twisted" with a blend of Swiss and Fontina cheeses, puréed garlic, and oregano. Served with dipping sauce of your choice. Calories range: 160-320

(4) Zipline Knots

$8.00

Freshly baked dough rolled with pepperoni, bacon, mozzarella, puréed garlic, oregano, and olive oil. Calories range: 340-680

Piadina

$2.00