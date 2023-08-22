Extreme Pizza Caldwell
Create Your Own Pizza
8" Classic Cheese
Includes our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, and a sprinkle of Cheddar. (Calories range/serving: 180-410)
12" Classic Cheese
14" Classic Cheese
16" Classic Cheese
18" Classic Cheese
8" Signature Pizzas
8" Aveiro
Andouille sausage, smoked bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-540
8" Bogus Basin
Sour cream and Ranch sauce, roasted red potatoes, bacon, cheddar, green onions, and ranch sauce drizzle
8" Drag It Thru the Garden
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, artichoke hearts, broccoli, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and fresh basil. Calories range/serving: 190-420
8" Everest
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Cheddar. Calories range/serving: 270-670
8" Ghost Wave
Italian sausage, green peppers, mascarpone cheese, mozzarella, ghost pepper cheese, and honey. Calories range/serving: 230-530
8" Kickin' Chicken
Grilled chicken marinated in our spicy ginger peanut sauce, thai peanut sauce, mozzarella, Swiss & Fontina, green onions, crumbled peanuts, shredded carrots, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-530
8" Mont Blanc
Bacon, our creamy Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, green onions, and tomatoes. Calories range/serving: 230-550
8" Mr. Pestato Head
Pesto sauce, feta, mozzarella, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, oregano, and fresh basil. Calories range/serving: 210-470
8" Paia Pie
Canadian bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, pineapple, and mandarin oranges. Calories range/serving: 190-440
8" Pandora's Box
Mozzarella, feta, spinach, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, puréed garlic, oregano, and fresh basil (our tomato sauce upon request). Calories range/serving: 200-470
8" Ragin' Rooster / The Boar'der
Choice of grilled chicken or shredded pork marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, red onions, and fresh cilantro.. Chicken calories range/serving: 230-560 pork calories range/serving: 210-480
8" Railroad Grade
Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, red onions, and fresh mushrooms. Calories range/serving: 230-560
8" The Bunny Slope
Fresh arugula dressed with a vinaigrette, a light spread of our tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, tomatoes, and sliced toasted almonds. Calories range/serving: 200-450
8" The Mammoth
Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, roasted red peppers, and caramelized onions. Calories range/serving: 230-530
8" The Screamin' Tomato
Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, puréed garlic, and fresh basil (balsamic glaze and/or our tomato sauce upon request). Calories range/serving: 180-400
8" The Shredder
Shredded pork marinated in spicy hoisin style sauce, mozzarella, green onions, crumbled peanuts, jalapeños, shredded carrots, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 230-530
8" The Spice Route
Grilled chicken marinated in spicy tandoori sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, red onions, and fresh cilantro. Calories range/serving: 220-510
8" Up the Creek
Italian sausage, our savory tomato sauce, goat cheese, mozzarella, spinach, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, and oregano. Calories range/serving: 220-520
8" White Out
Tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, broccoli, caramelized onions, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, oregano and fresh basil (our no-cheese pizza). Calories range/serving: 130-290
8" Yard Sale
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and tomatoes. Calories range/serving: 270-660
12" Signature Pizzas
14" Signature Pizzas
16" Signature Pizzas
18" Signature Pizzas
Epic Sandwiches
The Ultimate
Choice of ham or turkey, choice of fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, ghost pepper, provolone, or swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, Dijon mustard, olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Ham calories range: 470-480 turkey calories range 450-470
The Natural
Pesto, choice of fresh mozzarella or swiss, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, arugula, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and fresh basil. Calories: 480. Heated
Double Dipsy
Ham, salami, pepperoni, choice of fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, ghost pepper, provolone or swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, vinegar, mayo, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper. Calories range: 660-680
The Buffalo Grind
Breaded chicken marinated in buffalo sauce, Swiss, Gorgonzola, ranch dressing, red onions, and shredded carrots. Calories: 560. Heated
Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken with pesto, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh basil. Calories: 510. Heated
Bahn in the USA
Shredded pork marinated in spicy hoisin sauce, crumbled peanuts, green onions, jalapeño, shredded carrots, and fresh cilantro. Calories: 470. Heated
The Crux
Shredded pork marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, Cheddar, red onions and fresh cilantro. Calories: 550. Heated
Chicken Parmesan
Choice of breaded chicken or plant-based vegan protein, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and oregano. Chicken calories: 440, plant-based vegan protein calories: 480. Heated
Meatball Parmesan
Choice of meatballs or plant-based vegan protein, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and oregano. Meatball calories: 520, plant-based vegan protein calories: 480. Heated
X-Factor Wings
1/2 LBS Boneless
Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 170-310
1 LBS Boneless
Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 170-310
5LBS Boneless Wings
Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 170-310
6 Bone In Wings
Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 220
12 Bone In Wings
Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 220
5LBS Bone In WIngs
Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 220
6 Vegan Wings
Plant-based vegan protein. Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 170-230
12 Vegan Wings
Plant-based vegan protein. Oven-baked and glazed. Calories range/serving: 170-230
Entree Salads
Basecamp - Entrée
Harvest leaf lettuces, fresh herb mix, red onions, shredded carrots, mini tomatoes and house-made croutons. Calories range: 120
Caesar the Day - Entrée
Romaine, house-made croutons and parmigiano. (Add chicken or vegan chicken upon request). Calories range: 250-340
Flying High Thai Chicken - Entrée
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken marinated in spicy ginger peanut sauce, mandarin oranges, green onions, shredded carrots, and crispy noodles. Calories range: 120
The Spinnaker - Entrée
Spinach, feta, bacon, red onion, mini tomatoes, and sliced toasted almonds. Calories range: 400-420
The Greek Goddess - Entrée
Harvest leaf lettuces, fresh herb mix, feta, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, and mini tomatoes. Calories range: 240
Create Your Own - Entrée
Choice of romaine, arugula, spinach or harvest leaf lettuces. Up to six toppings of your choice
Huge Salads
Side Salads
X-Factor Desserts
X-Factor Sides
Indian Creek Bread
Garlic Spice Blend, mozzarella
Kickin' Creek Bread
Garlic Spice Blend, ghost pepper cheese, mozzarella, cilantro
Garlic Alfredo Twists
Alfredo Sauce, shaved parmesan, garlic seasoning mix, mozzarella
(4) Extremely Twisted Sticks
Freshly baked dough "Twisted" with a blend of Swiss and Fontina cheeses, puréed garlic, and oregano. Served with dipping sauce of your choice. Calories range: 160-320
(4) Zipline Knots
Freshly baked dough rolled with pepperoni, bacon, mozzarella, puréed garlic, oregano, and olive oil. Calories range: 340-680