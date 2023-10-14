Food

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Crispy and savory fried calamari, served with a lemon aioli

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

stuffed with goat cheese over a marinara sauce

Garlic Bread

$10.00

served with marinara sauce

Risotto Balls

$12.00

Three cheese, garlic and herbs, breaded and fried to golden brown. Served over pesto sauce and grated parmesan.

Rosemary Fries

$5.00

Crispy golden fries seasoned with rosemary and a garlic herb blend

Wings

$11.00

dry hot, honey hot lemon pepper, garlic parmesan

Desserts

Butter Pecan Cheesecake

$9.00

A light and rich creamy cheesecake topped with Roasted Pecans in a butter caramel sauce.

Lemon Tres Leches

$8.00

Lemon cake with a lemon cream sauce topped with infused whipped cream

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

A deliciously moist three-layered fudge cake with a rich chocolate fudge icing and a chocolate crunch coating.

Not Pizza

Caprese Sandwich

$11.00

Juicy beef steak tomatoes, layered with creamy mozzarella cheese, fresh basil pesto spread, and balsamic glaze

Chicken Parmesan

$12.85

Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in our house marinara, topped with melted mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and basil, in a toasted garlic butter hoagie.

Classic Caesar

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan

Greek Salad

$14.00

cucumbers, bell peppers, artichoke, black olives, feta cheese

Grilled Steak Sandwhich

$14.00

Melted provolone, caramelized onions, tomatoes, garlic aioli, and pesto, on a toasted rosemary bread

Six-Layered Lasagna

$23.00

Ground lamb, cooked in a rich marinara sauce, layered between fresh pasta, smothered in a creamy bechamel sauce, topped with mozzarella

Pizza

Large Red Pizzas

Large F1F4

$24.00

Slow braised oxtails, shredded and topped with mozzarella and pepadew peppers

Large Fill me up

$23.00

Sausage, beef pepperoni, bacon, chicken, honey hot drizzle

Large Georgia Peach

$21.00

Sausage, smoked provolone, grilled peaches, feta cheese, honey chili drizzle

Large Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil

Large Shottas

$19.00

Jerk chicken, grilled pineapple, onions, bell peppers, jerk BBQ sauce 🌶️

Large Tree Hugger

$23.00

Artichoke, peppadew peppers, red onions, black olives, bell peppers

Large Basic B*$ch

$15.00

Small Red Pizzas

Small Fill me up

$18.00

Sausage, beef pepperoni, bacon, chicken, honey hot drizzle

Small Family Tree Hugger

$17.00

Artichoke, peppadew peppers, red onions, black olives, bell peppers

Small F1F4

$17.50

Slow braised oxtails, shredded and topped with mozzarella and pepadew peppers

Small Georgia Peach

$15.50

Sausage, smoked provolone, grilled peaches, feta cheese, honey chili drizzle

Small Basic B*$ch

$11.00

Small Margherita

$15.00

Large White Pizzas

Large Beehive

$23.00

Beef pepperoni, peppadew peppers, baby arugula, mozzarella, ricotta, chili honey

Large East Side Steak & Cheese

$19.00

**Grilled steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, feta cheese, jalapeños 🌶️

Large Fully Loaded

$20.00

Shredded mozzarella, sliced potatoes, bacon crumbles, green onions

Large Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Cajun shrimp, mozzarella, parmesan and garlic butter, topped with fresh herbs

Small White Pizzas

Small East Side Steak & Cheese

$14.00

**Grilled steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, feta cheese, jalapeños 🌶️

Small Beehive

$16.00

Beef pepperoni, peppadew peppers, baby arugula, mozzarella, ricotta, chili honey

Small Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

Cajun shrimp, mozzarella, Parmesan and garlic butter topped with fresh herbs

Build Your Own Pizza

Large BYO Pizza

$13.00

Small BYO Pizza

$9.00

NA Beverages

Beverages

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

S. Pellegrino

$6.00

Still Water

$5.00

Tap Water

Red Bull

$5.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00