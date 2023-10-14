F1F4 Pizza Bar 4144 Redan Rd
Food
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Crispy and savory fried calamari, served with a lemon aioli
Fried Green Tomatoes
stuffed with goat cheese over a marinara sauce
Garlic Bread
served with marinara sauce
Risotto Balls
Three cheese, garlic and herbs, breaded and fried to golden brown. Served over pesto sauce and grated parmesan.
Rosemary Fries
Crispy golden fries seasoned with rosemary and a garlic herb blend
Wings
dry hot, honey hot lemon pepper, garlic parmesan
Desserts
Butter Pecan Cheesecake
A light and rich creamy cheesecake topped with Roasted Pecans in a butter caramel sauce.
Lemon Tres Leches
Lemon cake with a lemon cream sauce topped with infused whipped cream
Chocolate Cake
A deliciously moist three-layered fudge cake with a rich chocolate fudge icing and a chocolate crunch coating.
Not Pizza
Caprese Sandwich
Juicy beef steak tomatoes, layered with creamy mozzarella cheese, fresh basil pesto spread, and balsamic glaze
Chicken Parmesan
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in our house marinara, topped with melted mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and basil, in a toasted garlic butter hoagie.
Classic Caesar
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan
Greek Salad
cucumbers, bell peppers, artichoke, black olives, feta cheese
Grilled Steak Sandwhich
Melted provolone, caramelized onions, tomatoes, garlic aioli, and pesto, on a toasted rosemary bread
Six-Layered Lasagna
Ground lamb, cooked in a rich marinara sauce, layered between fresh pasta, smothered in a creamy bechamel sauce, topped with mozzarella
Pizza
Large Red Pizzas
Large F1F4
Slow braised oxtails, shredded and topped with mozzarella and pepadew peppers
Large Fill me up
Sausage, beef pepperoni, bacon, chicken, honey hot drizzle
Large Georgia Peach
Sausage, smoked provolone, grilled peaches, feta cheese, honey chili drizzle
Large Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil
Large Shottas
Jerk chicken, grilled pineapple, onions, bell peppers, jerk BBQ sauce 🌶️
Large Tree Hugger
Artichoke, peppadew peppers, red onions, black olives, bell peppers
Large Basic B*$ch
Small Red Pizzas
Small Fill me up
Sausage, beef pepperoni, bacon, chicken, honey hot drizzle
Small Family Tree Hugger
Artichoke, peppadew peppers, red onions, black olives, bell peppers
Small F1F4
Slow braised oxtails, shredded and topped with mozzarella and pepadew peppers
Small Georgia Peach
Sausage, smoked provolone, grilled peaches, feta cheese, honey chili drizzle
Small Basic B*$ch
Small Margherita
Large White Pizzas
Large Beehive
Beef pepperoni, peppadew peppers, baby arugula, mozzarella, ricotta, chili honey
Large East Side Steak & Cheese
**Grilled steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, feta cheese, jalapeños 🌶️
Large Fully Loaded
Shredded mozzarella, sliced potatoes, bacon crumbles, green onions
Large Shrimp Scampi
Cajun shrimp, mozzarella, parmesan and garlic butter, topped with fresh herbs
Small White Pizzas
Small East Side Steak & Cheese
**Grilled steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, feta cheese, jalapeños 🌶️
Small Beehive
Beef pepperoni, peppadew peppers, baby arugula, mozzarella, ricotta, chili honey
Small Shrimp Scampi
Cajun shrimp, mozzarella, Parmesan and garlic butter topped with fresh herbs