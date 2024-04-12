Fabiano's Pizza & Deli 8949 West Grand River Highway
- 8" Personal Build your Own Pizza$7.50
Classic cheese or create your own pizza
- 8" Personal Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$8.50
Our specialty here at Fabiano's! Our special cheese sauce, and with cheddar cheese sprinkled on top, add your own topping
- 12" Build your Own Pizza$13.85
- 12" Build your Own Pizza$13.85
- 12" Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$14.85
- 12" Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$14.85
- 14" build your own Pan Pizza$15.25
14". Our fresh dough is raised Chicago style. You'll love it!
- 14" Pan Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$16.25
- 14" Pan Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$16.25
- 16" Build your Own Pizza$15.25
- 16" Build your Own Pizza$15.25
- 16" Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$16.25
- 16" Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$16.25
- Cauliflower Build Your Own Pizza$15.85
12". A healthier option, cauliflower pizza crust, topped with your choice of topping
- Cauliflower Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$16.85
- Cauliflower Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$16.85
- Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza$15.85
12". Gluten Free pizza with classic cheese
- Gluten Free Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$16.85
- Gluten Free Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$16.85
16" Specialty Pizza
- 16" House Breakfast Pizza$25.99
Our delicious cheese sauce topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, onion, scrambled eggs, and potatoes
- 16" Meat Lovers Breakfast Pizza$25.99
Our specialty cheese sauce topped with ham, breakfast sausage, bacon, potatoes, & scrambled eggs
- 16" Sausage Gravy Specialty Breakfast Pizza$25.99
Our delicious homemade dough topped with sausage gravy, bacon, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese
- 16" Southwest Breakfast$25.99
Cheese sauce, enchilada sauce, chorizo, diced jalapeños, scrambled eggs, Cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 16" Sausage Pepperjack Breakfast$25.99
Cheese sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese, breakfast sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 16" Sweet and Spicy Breakfast Pizza$25.99
- 16" Breakfast Roadhouse Specialty$25.99
Homemade dough with BBQ and Ranch Sauce, topped with Chorizo, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone Cheeses.
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$23.99
Our fresh dough with ranch sauce topped with shredded chicken, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 16" Veggie Pizza$23.99
Pizza sauce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and green olives
- 16" Meat Lover's Pizza$24.99
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef & Italian sausage
- 16" Barbecue Chicken Pizza$23.99
Barbecue sauce with shredded chicken, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
- 16" House Special Pizza$23.99
Fabiano's delicious pizza topped with pepperoni, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- 16" Dill Pickle Pizza$23.99
Our fresh dough, with ranch sauce, ham, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, topped with dill pickle slices and a splash of Carolina gold sauce
- 16" Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza$23.99
Our fresh dough with sweet chili sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses
- 16" Cheeseburger Pizza$23.99
- 16" Hawaiian$23.99
- 16" Roadhouse Pizza$24.99
Mixture of BBQ and Ranch for the sauce, Chorizo, Bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 16" Sweet Hawaiian Fire$24.99
Sweet Chili Sauce, Ham, pineapple, jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 16" Hawaiian BBQ$24.99
BBQ Sauce, topped with Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 16" BLT Pizza$23.99
Mayo topped with bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
14" Specialty Pan Pizza
- 14" Pan Sausage Gravy Specialty Breakfast Pizza$24.50
Our delicious homemade dough topped with sausage gravy, bacon, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese
- 14" Pan Meat Lovers Breakfast Pizza$24.99
Our specialty cheese sauce topped with ham, breakfast sausage, bacon, potatoes, & scrambled eggs
- 14" Pan House Breakfast Pizza$24.99
Our delicious cheese sauce topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, onion, scrambled eggs, and potatoes
- 14" Pan Southwest Breakfast Pizza$23.99
- 14" Pan Sausage Pepperjack Breakfast Pizza$23.99
- 14" Pan Sweet and Spicy Sausage Breakfast$23.99
Sweet chili sauce topped with breakfast sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 14" Pan Breakfast Roadhouse Specialty$23.99
Deep Dish Pizza with BBQ and Ranch sauce, topped with Chorizo, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone Cheeses.
- 14" Pan Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$23.99
- 14" Pan Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$23.99
- 14" Pan Veggie Pizza$23.99
Pizza sauce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and green olives
- 14" Pan Meat Lover's Pizza$23.99
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef & Italian sausage
- 14" Pan Barbecue Chicken Pizza$23.99
Barbecue sauce with shredded chicken, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
- 14" Pan House Special Pizza$23.99
Fabiano's delicious pizza topped with pepperoni, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- 14" Pan Cheeseburger Pizza$23.99
Pizza sauce topped with Hamburger, onions, tomatoes with a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- 14" Pan Dill Pickle Pizza$23.99
Our fresh dough, with ranch sauce, ham, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, topped with dill pickle slices and a splash of Carolina gold sauce
- 14" Pan Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza$23.99
Our fresh dough with sweet chili sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses
- 14" Pan BLT Pizza$23.99
Deep dish crust with mayo, topped with bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 14" Pan Hawaiian$22.99
Deep dish crust topped with homemade sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 14" Pan Hawaiian BBQ$23.99
Deep dish crust topped with BBQ sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 14" Sweet Hawaiian Fire$23.99
Deep dish crust topped with Sweet chili sauce, ham, pineapple, jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 14" Pan Roadhouse Specialty$23.99
Deep dish crust topped with BBQ and Ranch sauce, Chorizo, Bacon, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
12" Specialty Pizza
- 12" House Breakfast Pizza$21.99
Our delicious cheese sauce topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, onion, scrambled eggs, and potatoes
- 12" Meat Lovers Breakfast Pizza$21.99
Our specialty cheese sauce topped with ham, breakfast sausage, bacon, potatoes, & scrambled eggs
- 12" Sausage Gravy Specialty Breakfast Pizza$22.99
Our delicious homemade dough topped with sausage gravy, bacon, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese
- 12" Southwest Breakfast Pizza$21.99
Homemade crust topped with cheese and enchilada sauce, Chorizo, jalapeños, diced potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 12" Sausage Pepperjack Breakfast$21.99
Homemade crust topped with cheddar cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, breakfast sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 12" Sweet and Spicy Sausage Breakfast Pizza$21.99
Homemade crust topped with sweet chili sauce, breakfast sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 12" Breakfast Roadhouse Specialty$21.99
Homemade Pizza crust with BBQ and Ranch sauce, topped with Chorizo, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone Cheeses.
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$20.99
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$20.99
- 12" Veggie Pizza$20.99
Pizza sauce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and green olives
- 12" Meat Lover's Pizza$20.99
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef & Italian sausage
- 12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza$20.99
Barbecue sauce with shredded chicken, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
- 12" House Special Pizza$20.99
Fabiano's delicious pizza topped with pepperoni, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- 12" Cheeseburger Pizza$20.99
Pizza sauce topped with Hamburger, onions, tomatoes with a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Dill Pickle Pizza$20.99
Our fresh dough, with ranch sauce, ham, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, topped with dill pickle slices and a splash of Carolina gold sauce
- 12" Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza$20.99
Our fresh dough with sweet chili sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$19.99
Homemade crust topped with pizza sauce, Ham,Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 12" Hawaiian BBQ Pizza$20.99
- 12" Sweet Hawaiian Fire$20.99
Homemade crust topped with sweet chili sauce, ham, pineapple, jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 12" Roadhouse Specialty Pizza$20.99
Homemade crust topped with branch and BBQ sauce, Chorizo, Bacon, Cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 12" BLT Pizza$20.99
8" Specialty Pizza
- 8" Personal House Breakfast Pizza$11.99
Our delicious cheese sauce topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, onion, scrambled eggs, and potatoes
- 8" Personal Meat Lovers Breakfast Pizza$11.99
Our specialty cheese sauce topped with ham, breakfast sausage, bacon, potatoes, & scrambled eggs
- 8" Sausage Gravy Specialty Breakfast Pizza$13.50
Our delicious homemade dough topped with sausage gravy, bacon, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese
- 8" Sausage Pepperjack Breakfast Pizza$11.99
Homemade Crust topped with cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, Breakfast Sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 8" Sweet and Spicy Sausage Breakfast Pizza$11.99
Homemade crust, sweet chili sauce, breakfast sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, Cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 8" Southwest Breakfast Pizza$11.99
Homemade Crust topped with cheese and enchilada sauces, Chorizo, Jalapeños, diced potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 8" Breakfast Roadhouse Specialty$12.99
Homemade Pizza Crust with BBQ and Ranch sauce, topped with Chorizo, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone Cheeses.
- 8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$10.99
- 8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$10.99
- 8" Veggie Pizza$10.99
Pizza sauce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and green olives
- 8" Meat Lover's Pizza$10.99
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef & Italian sausage
- 8" Barbecue Chicken Pizza$10.99
Barbecue sauce with shredded chicken, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
- 8" House Special Pizza$10.99
Fabiano's delicious pizza topped with pepperoni, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- 8" Cheeseburger Pizza$10.99
Pizza sauce topped with Hamburger, onions, tomatoes with a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- 8" Dill Pickle Pizza$10.99
Our fresh dough, with ranch sauce, ham, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, topped with dill pickle slices and a splash of Carolina gold sauce
- 8" Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza$10.99
Our fresh dough with sweet chili sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses
- 8" Hawaiian Pizza$10.99
Homemade Crust topped with pizza sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 8" Hawaiian BBQ Pizza$11.99
- 8" Sweet Hawaiian Fire Pizza$11.99
Homemade crust topped with sweet chili sauce, ham, jalapeños, pineapple, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 8" Roadhouse Specialty Pizza$11.99
Homemade Crust topped with BBQ and Ranch sauce, Chorizo, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone Cheese
- 8" BLT Pizza$11.99
Homemade Crust topped with Mayo, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Mozzarella and Provolone cheese
Cauliflower Specialty Pizza
- Cauliflower Crust House Breakfast Pizza$23.99
Our delicious cheese sauce topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, onion, scrambled eggs, and potatoes
- Cauliflower Meat Lovers Breakfast Pizza$23.99
Our specialty cheese sauce topped with ham, breakfast sausage, bacon, potatoes, & scrambled eggs
- Cauliflower Sausage Gravy Specialty Breakfast Pizza$23.99
Our delicious homemade dough topped with sausage gravy, bacon, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Sausage Pepperjack Breakfast Pizza$23.99
Cauliflower Crust topped with cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, Breakfast Sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Southwest Breakfast$23.99
Cauliflower crust topped with cheese and enchilada sauce, chorizo, jalapeños, diced potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Sweet and Spicy Sausage Breakfast Pizza$23.99
Cauliflower Crust topped with sweet chili sauce, Breakfast Sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$22.99
- Cauliflower Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$22.99
- Cauliflower Crust Veggie Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and green olives
- Cauliflower Crust Meat Lover's Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef & Italian sausage
- Cauliflower Crust Barbecue Chicken Pizza$22.99
Barbecue sauce with shredded chicken, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
- Cauliflower Crust House Special Pizza$22.99
Fabiano's delicious pizza topped with pepperoni, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- Cauliflower Crust Cheeseburger Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce topped with Hamburger, onions, tomatoes with a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Dill Pickle Pizza$22.99
Our fresh dough, with ranch sauce, ham, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, topped with dill pickle slices and a splash of Carolina gold sauce
- Cauliflower Crust Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza$22.99
Our fresh dough with sweet chili sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses
- Cauliflower Crust Hawaiian Pizza$21.99
- Cauliflower Crust Hawaiian BBQ Pizza$22.99
- Cauliflower Crust Sweet Hawaiian Fire Pizza$22.99
Cauliflower Crust topped with sweet chili sauce, Ham, Pineapple, jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Roadhouse Speciality Pizza$22.99
Cauliflower Crust topped with BBQ and Ranch sauce, Chorizo, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Cauliflower Crust BLT Pizza$22.99
Cauliflower Crust topped with mayo, Bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Gluten Free Specialty Pizza
- Gluten Free House Breakfast Pizza$23.99
Our delicious cheese sauce topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, onion, scrambled eggs, and potatoes
- Gluten Free Meat lovers Breakfast$23.99
Gluten Free Crust topped with cheese sauce, ham, bacon, breakfast sausage, diced potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free Sausage Gravy Specialty Breakfast Pizza$23.99
Our delicious homemade dough topped with sausage gravy, bacon, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese
- Gluten Free Sweet and Spicy Sausage Pizza$22.99
Gluten Free Crust topped with sweet chili sauce, Breakfast Sausage, diced jalapeños, scrambled eggs, red pepper flakes, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free Southwest Breakfast Pizza$22.99
Gluten Free Crust topped with cheese and enchilada sauce, chorizo, jalapeños, diced potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, Mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free Sausage Pepperjack Breakfast Pizza$22.99
Gluten Free Crust topped with cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, Breakfast Sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$22.99
- Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$22.99
- Gluten Free Veggie Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and green olives
- Gluten Free Meat Lover's Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef & Italian sausage
- Gluten Free Barbecue Chicken Pizza$22.99
Barbecue sauce with shredded chicken, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
- Gluten Free House Special Pizza$22.99
Fabiano's delicious pizza topped with pepperoni, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- Gluten Free Cheeseburger Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce topped with Hamburger, onions, tomatoes with a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Gluten Free Dill Pickle Pizza$22.99
Our fresh dough, with ranch sauce, ham, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, topped with dill pickle slices and a splash of Carolina gold sauce
- Gluten Free Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza$22.99
Our fresh dough with sweet chili sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses
- Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza$21.99
Gluten Free crust, homemade pizza sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, cheddar, Mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free Hawaiian BBQ Pizza$22.99
Gluten Free Crust topped with BBQ sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free Sweet Hawaiian Fire Pizza$22.99
Gluten Free crust topped with sweet chili sauce, Ham, jalapeños, pineapple, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free Roadhouse Specialty$22.99
Gluten Free Crust topped with BBQ and Ranch sauce, Chorizo, Bacon, Cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free BLT Pizza$22.99
Gluten Free Crust topped with mayo, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Appetizers
- Comet Bites
Our homemade dough fried to perfection, topped with butter and garlic seasoning. Sweet bites - our homemade dough fried to perfection, tossed in butter, sprinkled with sugar, and topped with cream cheese frosting
- Bread Sticks
Our fresh dough cut into sticks, baked to perfection with butter, garlic, and Parmesan cheese
- Cheese Bread$11.99
Our homemade dough topped with provolone and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
6 pieces. Golden mozzarella sticks with your choice of dipping sauce
- French Fries$5.49
Our delicious french fries are deep fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!
- Chili & Cheese Crispitos$2.19
Filled tortilla wraps deep fried to perfection
- Chicken & Cheese Crispitos$2.19
Filled tortilla wraps deep fried to perfection
- Onion Rings$6.49
Delicious golden fried onion rings
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.49
Breaded cream cheese jalapeño poppers
- Breaded Mushrooms$5.99
8 pieces. Mushrooms fried to perfection
- Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites$5.99
8 pieces. Cooked macaroni pasta and cheese sauce. A family favorite recipe, loved by both children and adults
- Spicy Pickle Chips$5.99
Delicious Spicy Pickle chips breaded and deep fried to perfection
Dinner Baskets
- Chicken Tenders Dinner$9.99
3 pieces. Chicken tenders with french fries
- Cod Basket Dinner$10.49
3 pieces. Cod fillets with french fries
- Shrimp Basket Dinner$10.49
8 pieces. Large shrimp with french fries and cocktail sauce
- Deluxe Chicken Sandwich Basket$9.99
Breaded Chicken Basket. A delicious breaded chicken fillet fried to perfection, with a side of fries
Salads
- Chef's Salad$8.99
Lettuce, chopped ham, chopped Turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cheese
- Tossed Salad$5.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese
- Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shredded Parmesan cheese
- Side Salad$3.99
Small Side salad with Romaine lettuce, Grape tomatoes, cucumber, and cheddar cheese