Seville Chicago
Food
Share Plates
- Tuna Carpaccio$21.00
Roasted Chili Pepper & Caper Vinaigrette, Calabria Breadcrumb, Citrus Aioli
- Eggs Diavolo$14.00
Chicharron, Pickled Mustard Seed, Aleppo Pepper
- Beef Tartare$21.00
Shallot, Capers, Egg Yolk, Giardiniera Aioli
- Jamon & Cheese Croquettes$16.00
Roasted Garlic & Bravas Aioli
- Stuffed Peppers$16.00
Goat, Manchego & Smoked Mozzarella Cheese, Calabrian Chili Breadcrumb, Brava Sauce
- Chili Wings$16.00
Celery, Radish, Citrus Dressing
- Chicharrons$14.00
Smoked Salt, Chili, Lime
- Pork Belly$21.00
Grilled Artichoke, Oven Roasted Tomato, Crispy Chickpea, Gastrique
- Crispy rice$18.00
Manchego Cream, Aged Sherry, Chive
- Manchego Bread$14.00
Pull Apart Herb & Manchego Rolls
- Grilled Octopus$21.00
Fingerling Potatoes, Nduja, Shaved Shallot & Celery, Olive Oil
- Papas Brava$12.00
Crispy Rosemary Salted Potatoes, Brava & Roasted Garlic, Aioli, Pickled Fresno Chili
- Bone Marrow$21.00
Pickled Vegetables, Onion Jam, Calabrian Chili Bread Crumb, Charred Lemon, Frisée, Radish, Grilled Bread
- Gambas Al Ajillo$21.00
Shallot, Chili, Herbs, Sherry Vinegar
- Clams & Mussels$24.00
House Boar Sausage, Chili, Herbs, Charred Lemon, Grilled Bread
From The Garden
- Lemon Polenta$12.00Out of stock
Chorizo Sausage, Chive
- Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Nduja, Shallot, Aged Sherry Vinegar
- Heirloom Carrots$12.00
Stracciatella, Truffle Honey, Candied Pistachio
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, Oven Roasted Tomato, Roasted Garlic Lemon Dressing, Shaved Crouton, Manchego
- Beet Salad$18.00
Orange segments, Arugula, Goat Cheese Creme, Candied Pistachio, Shaved Radish, Fennel, Sherry Vinaigrette
- Chop Salad$16.00
Romaine, Spanish Chorizo, Cherry Tomato, Aged Provolone, Mediterranean Olives, Marcona Almonds, Pepperoncini, Chickpea, Chive, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Pinsa & Pasta
- Duck Sausage$24.00
Orecchiette, Charred Fennel, Caramelized Onion, White Wine, Pecorino, Cured Egg Yolk
- Wagyu Bolognese$24.00
Malfadine, Rioja Short Rib Ragu, Pecorino
- Truffle Sachette$22.00
Cheese Filled Purses, Taleggio Cream
- Sausage & Peppers$22.00
Charred Shallot, Olives, Mozzarella, Sugo
- Tomato Confit & Burrata$21.00
Basil, Olive Oil, Cracked Pepper
- Prosciutto$24.00
Arugula, Stracchino, Parmesan Creme, Truffle Honey
Mains
- Ossobucco$38.00
Braised Pork Shank, Citrus Polenta, Pistachio Mint Chimichurri, Pickled Fresno Chili
- 7oz Filet Mignon$52.00
Smoked Chili Butter, Roasted Garlic, Charred Lemon, Market Vegetables
- 20oz Ribeye$65.00
Roasted Garlic, Charred Lemon
- Whole Boneless Chicken$42.00
Citrus Gremolata, Herb Roasted Potatoes
- Paella Style Risotto$28.00
Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Chorizo, Chicken, Saffron
- King Salmon$38.00
Mediterranean Couscous, Tomato Confit, Gastrique
- Seabass$36.00
Charred Fennel, Roasted Fingerling Potato, Eggplant Caponata, Citrus Reduction