Cloudburst Brewing - Much of a Muchness (Hazy IPA)

$6.25

They say a lot of cheeky shit in Australia, some of which we cannot repeat, but some of which we can name a beer after. One of our favorite colloquialisms they use is ‘much of a muchness’ often describing something being too much, too extra, too fussy, too big of a deal. On that note, we learned a fun fact while we were down there last Spring: the majority of the best Australian IPAs and Pales we tasted were actually loaded with….CITRA?! And…um….MOSAIC?!? And yeah, some have GALAXY in there too, but not as many as you’d think. And we were all like “OH piss off - fair dinkum?” and they were like “Fair Dinkum!” and we were like “GOOD ON YA MATE.” So as homage to the Cobbers and the Bruces and the Dags and the Drongos, here’s an IPA with all 3 of those hops (mostly Galaxy) in it plus a little Golden Naked Oats so that it’s pretty easy to skull a slab of. CHEAHS!