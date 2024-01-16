Pick-Up Instructions
Facci Ristorante Baltimore
DINNER
Appetizers
- Tagliere Misto$27.00
- Calamari Fritti$19.00
Lightly breaded, flashed fried calamari. Served with a duo dipping sauce.
- Shrimp Gondola (5)$19.00
Jumbo shrimp / Roasted garlic parmigiano reggiano cream sauce / Toasted Italian bread
- Polpette Casserole (4)$19.00
House-made Italian meatballs / Zesty tomato sauce / Grilled flatbread / Shaved parmigiano reggiano
- Stuffed Eggplant$18.00
Italian eggplant / Spinach/ D.O.P San Marzano marinara sauce / Blend of 3 cheeses
- Burrata Caprese$18.00
- Polipo alla Griglia$22.00
- Bruschetta Napule è$16.00
Salads
- Bistro (side)$10.00
iceberg and romaine lettuce / tomato quarters / cucumbers / pitted kalamata olives / prpperoncini / red onions / balsamic vinaigrette
- Romana Salad$13.00
hearts of romaine lettuce / creamy Caeser dressing / homemade croutons / shaved parmigiano reggiano
- Aruguletta$14.00
baby arugula / thinly sliced pears / strawberries / parmigiano reggiano / lemon olive oil dressing
- Mediterranea$15.00
iceberg and romaine lettuce / tomatoes / cucumbers / red onions / pepperonchini / pitted kalamata olives / feta cheese / pistachios / red wine vinaigrette
- Insalata Primavera$14.00
field greens / sun-dried cranberries / candied walnuts / goat cheese / raspberry vinaigrette
- Facci Wedge$15.00
- Roasted Beet$16.00
Pasta Classica
- Lasagna$24.00
Layered homemade pappardelle pasta / Bolognese meat ragu / 3 cheese blend D.O.P San Marzano tomato sauce / Melted Grande mozzarella on top
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$24.00
Home-made meatballs spaghetti / zesty D.O.P San Marzano marinara sauce / Fresh Basil
- Angel Hair “Sophia Loren”$25.00
Angel hair pasta / Baby spinach / Mushrooms / Wood-fire peppers / Roasted red pepper ragu / Goat cheese / Walnuts
- Spaghetti Marinara$20.00
Spaghetti pasta / D.O.P San Marzano marinara sauce
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$19.00
Spaghetti pasta / House-made Meat marinara sauce
- Spaghetti Amatriciana con Burrata$27.00
- Veal Parmigiana$26.00
- Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana$24.00
- Baked Ziti Rigate$24.00
From the Sea
- Frutti di Mare$36.00
Combination of calamari / little neck clams / Maine mussels / seared scallops / jumbo lump crab meat / shrimp / D.O.P San Marzano marinara sauce / linguine pasta / organic cherry tomatoes / EVOO
- Linguine alle Vongole$28.00
Fresh little neck clams / organic cherry tomatoes / garlic white wine sauce / linguine pasta / EVOO
- Shrimp Scampi$28.00
- Shrimp Fradiavola$28.00
- Fettuccine Calabrese$35.00
- Penne Louisiana$34.00
Penne pasta / chicken / Louisiana andouille sausage / shrimp / broccoli / organic cherry tomatoes / creamy spicy creole sauce
- Pappardelle allo Zafferano$35.00
- Penne allaVodka conPolpa di Granchio$35.00
- Linguine alla Cozze$28.00
From the Land
Fresh House - Made Pasta
Pizza
- Margherita$20.00
D.O.P San Marzano tomato sauce / Fresh Grande mozzarella / fresh basil
- Romina$22.00
Our Margherita topped with Italian fennel sausage / wood-fired red and yellow peppers / onions
- Italian Garden$23.00
- Diavola$22.00
- Wild Mushroom$22.00
White pizza / Grande ricotta / parmigiano reggiano / fresh Grande mozzarella / wild mushrooms / spinach / truffle oil drizzle
- Franco Palma$23.00
Our Margherita topped with salamino / imported Italian ham / Italian fennel sausage
- Bianca Neve$22.00
- Genova Pesto$23.00
Wood - Fire Grille
Lite & Healthy
Sides
Vittorio & Valentino’s Menu
LUNCH
Grilled Flatbread
- Veggie Flatbread$22.00
GrilledFlatBread/OliveOilAndGarlicBrushing/Tomatoes/Zuchini/ArtichokeHearts/WoodFirePeppers/mozzerela/Goatcheese/BalsamicVinagretGlaze
- Sausage & Peppers Flatbread$22.00
Grilled flatbread brushed with olive oil and garlic / Grande Mozzarella / Italian fennel sausage / wood-fire peppers / onions / D.O.P San Marzano marinara sauce
Pranzo
- Lasagna$19.00
Layered homemade pappardelle pasta / Bolognese meat ragu / 3 cheese blend D.O.P San Marzano tomato sauce / Melted Grande mozzarella on top
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$19.00
Home-made meatballs spaghetti / zesty D.O.P San Marzano marinara sauce / Fresh Basil
- Angel Hair “Sophia Loren”$20.00
Angel hair pasta / Baby spinach / Mushrooms / Wood-fire peppers / Roasted red pepper ragu / Goat cheese / Walnuts
- Linguine alla Vongole$23.00
- Spaghetti Marinara$18.00
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$19.00
- Seafood Marebella$30.00
- Pollo Marsala$23.00
- Pollo alla Veneziana$26.00
- Pappardelle Bolognese$21.00
- Ravioli con Prosciutto E Ricotta$20.00
- Gnocchi Caprese$19.00
- Salmone alla Mugnaia$35.00
- Penne Louisiana$29.00
- Veal Parmigiana$21.00
- Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana$19.00
- Gnocchi Sorrentina$19.00
- Baked Ziti Rigate$19.00
- Pappardelle allo Zafferano$30.00
- Pollo Trentino$23.00
- Pollo Limone$23.00
- Shrimp Scampi$23.00
- Shirimp Fradiavola$23.00
- Vitello Granchio$26.00
- Penne alla Vodka con Polpa di Granchio$28.00
- Sacchetti Ai Fichi$23.00
- Ravioli Pavarotti$23.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo$20.00
- Vitello Pizzaiola$30.00
Sides
Lite & Healthy
Pizza
- Margherita$20.00
D.O.P San Marzano tomato sauce / Fresh Grande mozzarella / fresh basil
- Romina$22.00
Our Margherita topped with Italian fennel sausage / wood-fired red and yellow peppers / onions
- Italian Garden$23.00
- Diavola$22.00
- Wild Mushroom$22.00
White pizza / Grande ricotta / parmigiano reggiano / fresh Grande mozzarella / wild mushrooms / spinach / truffle oil drizzle
- Franco Palma$23.00
Our Margherita topped with salamino / imported Italian ham / Italian fennel sausage
- Bianca Neve$22.00
- Genova Pesto$23.00
Vittorio & Valentino’s Menu
Panini
DESSERT
Desserts
Dessert Drinks
- Dow's Fine Ruby Porto GLS$8.00
- Dow's 20 year Tawny Port GLS$15.00
- Grand Marnier 100 yr GLS$25.00
- Grand Marnier Cuvee GLS$35.00
- Pallini Raspicello GLS$7.00
- Amaro Montenegro$10.00
- Amaro Lucano$8.00
- Amaro Jefferson$10.00
- Amaro Del Capo$7.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$8.00
- Limoncello GLS$7.00
- Orancello GLS$7.00
- Grappa Maramiero GLS$20.00
- Grappa Amarone GLS$20.00
- Grappa "Le Dic'otto Lune" GLS$15.00
- Hennessy VS$14.00
- Hennessy VSOP$17.00
- Hennessy XO$35.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$15.00
- Remy Martin 1738$19.00
- Moscarto d'Asti "Ciombo" GLS$10.00
- Moscarto d'Asti "Ciombo" BTL$40.00
- Brachetto d'Arqui GLS$12.00
- Brachetto d'Arqui BTL$48.00
DRINKS
Facci Signature Drinks
Liquor
- Belvedere$12.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Kettle One$12.00
- Titos$12.00
- Wheatly$12.00
- Absolut$12.00
- Deep Eddys$11.00
- The Botanist$10.00
- Bombay Saphire$12.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire Dry$12.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Beefeater$12.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Captian Morgan$10.00
- Malibu Coconut$9.00
- Meyer’s$9.00
- Pilar Rum$10.00
- Clase Azul Repasado$30.00
- Clase Azul Gold Leaf$35.00
- Casamigos Blanco$11.00
- Casamigos Reposado$12.00
- 1800 Repasado$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Patron Silver$11.00
- 1800 Silver$11.00
- Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- Don Julio 1942$20.00
- Illegal Jovel$10.00
- Illegal Repasado$11.00
- Avion 44$15.00
- Tres Agaves$11.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- FireBall$9.00
- Screw Ball$9.00
- Gentleman Jack$12.00
- Red Label$10.00
- Black Label$12.00
- Blue Label$35.00
- Dewars$15.00
- Balvenie 12$15.00
- Glenfiddich 12$15.00
- Glenlivet 12$15.00
- Macallan 12$18.00
- Macallan 18$38.00
- Hibiki$30.00
- Yamazaki 12$50.00
- Talisker 12$15.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Campari$7.00
- Averna$8.00
- Cointreau$5.00
- Drambuie$7.00
- Frangelico$7.00
- Godiva Chocolate$7.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- B & B$7.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Chambord$8.00
- Dry Vermouth$6.00
- Sweet Vermouth$6.00
- Midori$7.00
- Pama$7.00
- Peach Snapps$5.00
- Sambuca$8.00
- Sambuca Black$8.00
- St Germain$7.00
- Baileys$7.00
- Chambord$8.00
- Angels Envy$15.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Blantons$20.00
- Buffalo Trace$15.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$11.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Elijah Craig$12.00
- Jim Beam$10.00
- Pappy Van Winkle 10 yrs$75.00
- Pappy Van Winkle 12 yrs$90.00
- Knob Creek$12.00
- Old Forester$12.00
- Widow Jane$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Sagamore Rye$12.00
- Rabbit Hole Cavehill$18.00
- Hennessy VSOP$20.00
- Hennessy XO$35.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$15.00
- E&J Brandy$10.00
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$11.00
- Appletini$11.00
- Bay Breeze$9.00
- Bloody Mary$11.00
- Blue Lagoon$12.00
- Champagne Cocktail$8.00
- Cosmopolitan$11.00
- Cucumber Mule$12.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$11.00
- Espresso Martini$13.00
- Gimlet$9.00
- Greyhound$7.00
- Hot Toddy$8.00
- Hurricane$11.00
- Irish Coffee$10.00
- Kentucky Mule$7.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$13.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea Top Shelf$14.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$11.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Martini$11.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mint Julep$9.00
- Mojito$11.00
- Moscow Mule$11.00
- Old Fashioned$11.00
- Orange Crush$11.00
- Rob Roy$11.00
- Screwdriver$9.00
- Sea Breeze$9.00
- Sidecar$11.00
- Strawberry mojito$11.00
- Tequila Sunrise$11.00
- Titos Mule$12.00
- Tom Collins$11.00
- Watermelon Mojito$11.00
- Whiskey Smash$11.00
- Whiskey Sour$11.00
- White Russian$11.00
- Reg. Old Fashioned$15.00
Beer
- Flying Dog$9.00
- Hazy Cannon$8.00Out of stock
- Miller light$7.00Out of stock
- Peroni$7.00Out of stock
- Blue Moon$8.00Out of stock
- Stella$8.00
- Hazy Little Thing$8.00Out of stock
- DBB Vienna Lager$8.00
- Angry Orch$6.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Budwiser$4.00Out of stock
- Coors Light$6.00
- Guiness$7.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Heineken Light$7.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Moretti$7.00Out of stock
- Omission$6.00Out of stock
- Yuengling$6.00
- Corona Extra$7.00
- Corona Light$6.00Out of stock
- Non - Alcoholic Beer$7.00
- Miller Lite$6.00
Wine
- 111 Chianti Facci GLS$11.00
- 112 Marche Rosso GLS$11.00
- 113 Pedirosso GLS$11.00
- 114 Valpolicella GLS$12.00
- 115 I MORI GLS$12.00
- 116 Montepulciano GLS$13.00
- 117 Lacryma Red GLS$14.00
- 118 Super Tusca Mora GLS$14.00
- 119 Chanti Classico GLS$16.00
- 128 Colores del Sol GLS$11.00
- 129 Natura Malbec GLS$11.00
- 130 Merlot Cantina GLS$12.00
- 131 Pinot N Joel Gott GLS$14.00
- 132 Shiraz GLS$13.00
- 133 Cab Cantina GLS$12.00
- 134 Cab Joel Gott GLS$14.00
- 135 Cab Louis Martini GLS$15.00
- 136 Zinfandel GLS$15.00
- 137 Pinot N St Fra GLS$16.00
- 111 Chianti Facci BTL$44.00
- 112 Marche Rosso BTL$44.00
- 113 Pedirosso BTL$48.00
- 114 Valpolicella BTL$48.00
- 115 I Mori BTL$48.00
- 116 Montepulciano BTL$52.00
- 117 Lacryma Red BTL$56.00
- 118 Super Tuscan Mora BTL$56.00
- 119 Chanti Classico BTL$64.00
- 128 Colores del Sol BTL$44.00
- 129 Natura BTL$44.00
- 130 Merlot Cantina BTL$48.00
- 131 Pinot N Joel Gott BTL$56.00
- 133 Cab Cantina BTL$48.00
- 134 Cab Joel Gott BTL$56.00
- 135 Cab Louis Martini BTL$60.00
- 136 Zinfandel BTL$60.00
- 137 Pinot N St Francis BTL$64.00
- 501 Gattinara 3 Liter$400.00
- 502 Incanto 3 Liter$450.00
- 503 Inferi 3 liter$500.00
- 200 Barbera Cascina A BTL$56.00
- 201 Dolcetto Bovio BTL$56.00
- 202 Langhe Rosso TC BTL$76.00
- 300 Il Bacialé BTL$86.00
- 301 Langhe Nebbiolo Schia BTL$92.00
- 400 Nizza La Mia Nuda BTL$104.00
- 401 Gattinara BTL$172.00
- 402 Bricco dell" Uccellone$248.00
- 302 Giacone Cascina BTL$100.00
- 403 Barbaresco Gaja BTL$1,044.00
- 404 Barolo Broglio BTL$152.00
- 405 Barolo Tenuta Cucco BTL$160.00
- 203 Muretti BTL$52.00
- 303 Pinot Nero Carillo BTL$76.00
- 406 Rosso Riserva Anamari BTL$128.00
- 304 Ripasso Musella BTL$92.00
- 407 Amarone Montigoli BTL$116.00
- 408 Amarone Vallena 148$148.00
- 409 Amarone Riserva M BTL$204.00
- 410 Amarone Dal Forno BTL$1,168.00
- 305 Riserva del Conte BTL$104.00
- 411 Pinot Noir Mason BTL$164.00
- 204 Notturno Drei Doná BTL$64.00
- 306 Vivi San V BTL$108.00
- 413 Magnificat Drei Doná BTL$140.00
- 205 Morellino Ghiaccio BTL$56.00
- 206 Vino Nobile BTL$76.00
- 307 Il Sasso Piaggia BTL$116.00
- 308 Chianti Monsanto BTL$90.00
- 414 Chianti Gran Selez BTL$300.00
- 309 Caburnio BTL$72.00
- 310 Bruciato BTL$100.00
- 311 Murtas BTL$132.00
- 312 Volpolo BTL$124.00
- 415 Tignianello BTL$536.00
- 313 Rosso di Montalcino BTL$96.00
- 416 Brunello Donna Olga BTL$120.00
- 417 Brunello Mastrojanni BTL$208.00
- 418 Brunello Castello R BTL$264.00
- 412 Pruno Drei Doná BTL$132.00
- 419 Brunello Filo di Seta BTL$480.00
- 420 Brunello Biondi Santi BTL$800.00
- 314 Montefalco Perticaia BTL$72.00
- 421 Sagrantino Tabarrini BTL$172.00
- 315 Bosco delle Guardie BTL$92.00
- 316 Incanto BTL$72.00
- 317 Inferi BTL$116.00
- 207 Calabrise BTL$56.00
- 208 Colli del Mancuso BTL$72.00
- 209 Aglianico Fontana BTL$64.00
- 318 Taurasi BTL$160.00
- 319 Frupa BTL$168.00
- 210 Aglianico Yellow Label BTL$67.00
- 320 Valle del Noce BTL$160.00
- 321 Cento Sassi BTL$128.00
- 422 Es BTL$296.00
- 211 Cannonao Corash BTL$72.00
- 212 Lintori BTL$76.00
- 213 Rossojbleo BTL$64.00
- 214 Etna Rosso BTL$72.00
- 215 Santagostino BTL$72.00
- 423 Stags Leap BTL$160.00
- 424 Silver Oak BTL$312.00
- 425 Worthy BTL$360.00
- 426 Quintessa BTL$840.00
- 132 Shiraz BTL$52.00
- 101 Badilante GLS$12.00
- 102 Falanghina GLS$12.00
- 103 Mare Chiaro GLS$12.00
- 104 Pinot Grigio Cantina GLS$13.00
- 105 Pinot Grigio Alturis GLS$14.00
- 106 Chardonnay Cantina GLS$12.00
- 107 Chardonnay Alturis GLS$14.00
- 108 Gavi GLS$13.00
- 109 Lacryma White GLS$14.00
- 122 Riesling Chateau SM GLS$11.00
- 123 Sauvignon Blanc JG GLS$11.00
- 124 Matua GLS$12.00
- 125 Chardonnay Greg N GLS$13.00
- 126 Chardonnay La Crema GLS$14.00
- 127 Chardonnay Sanoma C GLS$16.00
- 101 Bialento BTL$48.00
- 102 Falanghina BTL$48.00
- 103 Mare Chiaro BTL$48.00
- 104 Pinot Grigio Cantina BTL$48.00
- 105 Pinot Grigio Alturis BTL$56.00
- 106 Chardonnay Cantina BTL$48.00
- 107 Chardonnay Alturis BTL$56.00
- 108 Gavi BTL$52.00
- 109 Lacryma White BTL$56.00
- 122 Riesling Chateau SM BTL$44.00
- 123 Sauvignon Blanc JG BTL$48.00
- 124 Matua BTL$48.00
- 125 Chardonnay Greg N BTL$52.00
- 126 Chardonnay La Crema BTL$48.00
- 127 Chardonnay Sanoma C BTL$64.00
- 166 Cinque Terre Bianco$92.00
- 167 Pinot Grigio Santa Marguerita$80.00
- 168 Eichhorn Manincor BTL$132.00
- 169 Greco Quintodecimo$180.00
- 170 Fiorduva MC$344.00
- 100 Prosecco De Faveri GLS$13.00
- 110 Mabilia GLS$12.00
- 120 Moscato GLS$13.00
- 121 Brachetto GLS$14.00
- 100 Prosecco De Faveri BTL$52.00
- 110 Mabilia BTL$48.00
- 120 Moscato BTL$52.00
- 121 Brachetto BTL$56.00
- 160 Brut Marramiero$90.00
- 161 Brut Rose Marramiero$90.00
- 162 Brut TrentoDOC Letrari$90.00
- 163 Brut Moet & Chandon$228.00
- Nectar Moet & Chandon$244.00
- 164 Dom Perignon 2013$764.00
- 165 Cristal Louis Roederer$1,208.00
Brunch Drinks
Dessert Drinks
- Amaro Montenegro$10.00
- Amaro Lucano$8.00
- Amaro Jefferson$10.00
- Amaro Del Capo$7.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$8.00
- Limoncello GLS$7.00
- Orancello GLS$7.00
- Grappa Maramiero GLS$20.00
- Grappa Amarone GLS$20.00
- Grappa "Le Dic'otto Lune" GLS$15.00
- Hennessy VS$14.00
- Hennessy VSOP$17.00
- Hennessy XO$35.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$15.00
- Remy Martin 1738$19.00
- Moscarto d'Asti "Ciombo" GLS$10.00
- Moscarto d'Asti "Ciombo" BTL$40.00
- Brachetto d'Arqui GLS$12.00
- Brachetto d'Arqui BTL$48.00
- Dow's 20 year Tawny Port GLS$15.00
- Dow's Fine Ruby Porto GLS$8.00
- Grand Marnier 100 yr GLS$25.00
- Grand Marnier Cuvee GLS$35.00
NA Beverages
- San Pellegrino 750 ml$7.00
- 1 Liter Acqua Panna$7.00
- Acqua panna 500ml$5.50
- Cappuccino$5.50
- Chocolate milk$4.50
- Club soda$3.50
- Coffee$4.00
- Decaf coffee$4.00
- Cranberry juice$3.75
- Double espresso$6.50
- Diet pepsi$3.50
- Espresso$4.50
- Decaf espresso$4.00
- Fresh orange juice$6.00
- Ginger ale$3.50
- Ginger beer$6.00
- Hot tea$4.00
- Lemonade$3.50
- Milk$3.75
- Mountain dew$3.50
- Orange juice$5.00
- Orange soda$3.50
- Pepsi$3.50
- Pineapple juice$3.75
- Rasp iced tea$3.50
- Rootbeer$3.50
- Shirley temple$4.00
- Sierra mist$3.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Unswt iced tea$3.50
- Mocktail$8.00
- San Pellegrino 500ml$5.00