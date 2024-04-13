Fagin's Pub 777 Main St
Appetizers
- Handcut French Fries$7.00
- Fried Cauliflower Bites$11.00
- House Made Onion Rings$8.00
- Fried Cheese Curds$11.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
- Jalapeño Poppers$11.00
- Pickle Fries$11.00
- Garlic & Cheese Bread Sticks$13.00
- Popcorn Chicken$11.00
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
- Pretzel Rod with Pub Cheese$12.00
- Nachos$18.00
Tomato, green pepper, onion, mozzarella cheese and seasoned beef
- Dressing$0.50
- Extra Sause$0.50
Soup & Salad
1/4 Lbs Hot Dogs
Specialty Poutines
- Canadian Poutine$12.00
Hand-cut fries, beef gravy and cheese curds
- Kushi Poutine$16.00
Chicken chunks, green peppers, onions, over hand cut fries, house-made bulldog sauce, and cheese curds
- Snakebite Poutine$17.00
Shaved steak, bacon, jalapeños and cheddar cheese over hand-cut fries
- Roadhouse Poutine$16.00
Bacon, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese over hand-cut fries
1/2 Lbs Burgers
- Hamburger$9.00
With lettuce, tomato and onions
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
Lettuce, tomato and onion
- Fagins Burger$11.00
Sautéed onions and mushroom's house sauce with provolone
- Breakfast Burger$12.00
With a fried egg and bacon
- The King Burger$18.00
Topped with lobster and béarnaise sauce
- Chicken Burger$10.00
Lettuce, tomato and onion
Sandwiches
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.00
Lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Lettuce and tomato
- Tuna Salad Melt$12.00
Tuna salad, melted American cheese, grilled
- Chicken Salad Mélt$12.00
Chicken salad, melted American cheese, grilled
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.00
- BLT$8.00
Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo, toasted or in a wrap
- Classic Club$13.00
Fagin your choice of ham or turkey, toasted
- Steak & Cheese Sub$15.00
Add the works! Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
- Steak Tip Sub$18.00
Onions, green peppers and American cheese
- Chicken Finger Sub$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and American cheese
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$14.00
On a toasted sub roll and American cheese
- Meatball Sub$14.00
With mozzarella cheese
- Quesadilla$13.00
Chicken or beef, cheese, peppers, onions and tomato
- Lobster Roll$20.00
Lettuce and mayo on a brioche bun
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Chicken, tomato, romaine and parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Chicken with zesty buffalo and blue cheese, lettuce, celery and tomato
- Turkey Bacon Wrap$16.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, provolone, and tomato with mayo
Kids Menu
Pizza and Calzone
Entrée
- Hamburg Plate$16.00
With gravy, potato, vegetable and a roll
- Chicken Parmesan$17.00
Over a bed a pasta with a salad and roll
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
With a salad and a roll
- Meaty Lasagna$18.00
With salad and a roll
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$16.00
- Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo$18.00
- Marinated & Smothered Steak Tips$22.00
Juicy tips piled with onions and peppers, a side of seasonal vegetables and potato
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$26.00
- Prime$25.95