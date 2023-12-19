Fahrenheit Asian
Appetizers/Shareables/Tapas 小吃
- Handmade Dumplings 手工水饺.$12.99
12 Fresh handmade dumplings. These dumplings are incredibly juicy, and they taste similar to soup dumpling buns (xiao long bao). Coupled with your choice of dumpling sauce.
- Handmade Potstickers 锅贴.$14.99
12 Fresh handmade fried dumplings. Every order is made to order to ensure the freshness. Coupled with your choice of dumpling sauce.
- Onions Cake 葱油饼.$10.50
This is the Chinese version of the Indian Paratha bread with Scallions.
- Leek Cake 韭菜盒子.$13.99
A Chinese traditional dish. Filled with fresh chives and eggs. 4 Pieces.
- Spring Rolls (3 Pieces) 上海素卷$4.99
- Liang Pi Noodles 凉皮.$7.99
- Cold Spicy Beef 夫妻肺片.$14.99
aka fu qi fei pian. One of the most underrated dishes outside of Sichuan. The tender beef slices are served in a rich, spicy hot sauce and topped with peanut flakes and cilantro. Every bite is bursting with flavor. You need to try this one out if you’re into real-deal Sichuan food
- Cold Spicy Noodles 四川凉面.$11.99
Spicy. Don't be fooled by the average looking picture. These cold noodles are chilled handmade noodles w/ Szechuan spicy sauce which make these noodles a must have on a warmer day. Hosting a party or picnic? Get a party tray size and your guests will be pleased.
- Cucumber Salad 凉拌黄瓜.$7.99
- Pickled Veggies 四川泡菜.$6.99
- Bamboo Salad 凉拌竹笋$9.99
- Monday's Special Soup Wontons 清汤抄手 Mondays Only$11.99
Available Mondays only! Fresh made to order. 11-12 Wontons.
- Soy Milk 豆浆.$3.50
House-made fresh soy milk. For to go order, we give you the cold version of the drink. If you like your soymilk hot, microwave for one minute.
- Monday's Special Spicy Wontons 红油抄手$11.99
Available Mondays only! Fresh made to order. 11-12 Wontons.
- Youtiao 油条.$3.50
One piece Youtiao
- Spicy Tofu Noodles 凉拌豆腐干$11.99
- Langya Potatoes 狼牙土豆$12.99
A popular Sichuan snack food
- Chinese Sausage 辣香肠 small.$9.99Out of stock
- Chinese Sausage 辣香肠 Large.$18.99Out of stock
- Powdered Sugar Tomatoes 白糖番茄$7.99
Hot Soups 锅
- #1 Beef Hot Soup. 牛肉锅$14.99
Sliced beef, fish ball, tomatoes, corn, tofu, vermicelli, Napa, and Korean cabbage.
- #2 Lamb Hot Soup. 羊肉锅$15.99
Sliced lamb, Napa, wild caught short necked clam, fried tofu, tofu, and pickled vegetables.
- #3 Spiced Beef Hot Soup. 香辣牛肉锅$14.99
Sliced beef, fish ball, tomatoes, corn, tofu, glass noodles, Napa
- #4 Seafood Tofu Hot Soup. 海鲜豆腐汤火锅$15.99
Shrimp, tofu, octopus, fish ball, squid, crayfish, wild caught short necked clam and vermicelli.
- #5 Thai Hot Soup. 泰式酸辣锅$15.99
Shrimp, fish ball, wild caught short necked clam, sliced pork, Napa, pickled vegetables, and cucumber.
- #6 Garden Veggie Tofu Soup. 蔬菜锅$14.99
Napa, carrots, tofu, glass noodles, tomatoes, broccoli, and button mushrooms
- #11 Keto Diet Soup. 11 号$14.99
- #1C Chicken Hot Soups. 鸡肉锅$14.99
- Organic Winter Melon and Meatballs Soup. 有机冬瓜圆子汤(D)$13.99
- Enoki Mushroom Chicken Fat Burning Soup. 金针菇鸡肉减脂汤.$13.99
Fat Fighting Enoki Mushroom Soup. Looking to lose belly and gut fat, diet is an effect way of achieving that result for you. Try our specialty soup designed for weight control. Ingredients include Enoki Mushrooms, Tofu Rolls, Sliced Chicken Breast and Tofu Noodles.
Noodles 面
- Build Your Own.$11.99
- #7 Chongqing SN 重庆小面.$12.50
- #8 Beef SN 清汤牛肉面.$13.99
If you like medium or very spicy version of #8 please order #9 instead of #8
- #8A Chicken Soup Noodles 清汤鸡肉面$13.99
If you like medium or very spicy version of #8 please order #9 instead of #8
- #9 Spicy Beef SN 香辣牛肉面.$13.99
Our spicy level is Asian spicy, higher than American standards. If you like a milder version of this, order #8 and choose mild spicy. #9 spicy level starts at a medium.
- #10 Jajangmyeon 炸酱面.$12.50
- #12 肥肠粉 Spicy Potato Noodles with Chitterlings.$14.99
Popular Add-on for this dish, More Chitterlings. 加肥肠食客点评超赞
- #16 酸辣粉 Spicy Potato Noodles.$10.99
- #13 Dan Dan Noodles 正宗担担面.$12.50
Szechuan Style Dan Dan Noodles, with your choice of Ground pork or Chicken
- #14 Pork Ribs Noodles 清汤肉丸子面.$13.99
Home-style pork rib noodles. If we run out of Pork rib Noodles, we will give you home-style meatballs instead. 如果没有排骨了， 我们会给你手工肉丸子，不另通知。
- #15 肥肠面 Spicy Noodles with Chitterlings.$14.99
- #17 Pickled Veggies Noodles with Chitterlings 酸菜肥肠面$14.99
- #18 Pickled Veggies Potato Noodles with Chitterlings 酸菜肥肠粉$14.99
- #19 Chitterlings with Dan Dan Noodles 肥肠担担面$18.49
Dessert 甜点
Authentic Sichuan Entrees 正宗川菜
- Ants on the Tree 蚂蚁上树$14.99
- Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐$13.99
- Kungpao Chicken 宫保鸡丁$15.99
- Twice cooked pork 回锅肉$18.99
- Kungpao Beef 宫宝牛$21.99
- Eggplant in Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子.$15.99
- Shuizhu Beef 水煮牛$21.99
- Shuizhu Fish 水煮鱼$21.99
- Steamed Bacon 江湖扣肉$18.99
- Pickled Long Beans w/ Pork 酸豇豆肉末$16.99
- Pork Belly Potatoes 华氏度葵花宝典粉蒸肉$19.99
- Pork Belly w/ Garlic (served Cold, No Rice) 蒜泥白肉$19.99
- Stir Fry Bokchoy 炒上海青$12.99
- Minced Pork with Button Mushrooms 蘑菇炒肉末$14.99
- Stir Fried Button Mushrooms 炒蘑菇$13.99
- Beef with Broccoli 芥兰炒牛肉$21.99
- Stir Fry Shredded Potatoes 炒土豆丝$11.99
- New Style Chicken in Garlic Sauce 鱼香鸡丁$15.99
- Cashew Chicken 腰果鸡$15.99
- Mongolian Beef 葱爆牛$21.99
- Twice Cooked Shrimp 回锅虾$21.99
- Vinaigrette Shredded Potatoes 醋溜土豆丝$12.99
- Chicken and Broccoli 芥兰鸡丁$19.99
- Szechuan String Beans. 干煸四季豆$13.99
- String Beans with Chicken 四季豆鸡丁$16.99
- String Beans with Beef 四季豆牛肉$21.99
- Szechuan Crispy Fish Fillet 香辣鳕鱼片$24.99
- Shuizhu Tofu 水煮豆腐..$18.99
- Beef with Broccoli 芥兰炒牛肉$21.99
- Handmade Smoked Pork Sausages 蒜苗香肠$19.99Out of stock
- Handmade Chinese Smoked Pork Belly with Leek 蒜苗腊肉$20.99Out of stock
- Limited Time! Bamboo Shoots with Minced Meat 鲜笋炒肉末$14.99
- Limited Time! Stir Fried Bamboo Shoots 炒鲜笋$12.99
- Limited Time! Bamboo Shoots with Shrimp 鲜笋虾仁$21.99
- Limited Time! Fresh Bamboo Shoots with Beef 鲜笋炒牛肉$21.99
- Limited Time! Fresh Bamboo Shoots with Smoked Pork Belly 鲜笋炒腊肉$20.99Out of stock
- Limited Time! Fresh Bamboo Shoots with Beef 鲜笋炒牛肉$21.99
- Limited Time! Fresh Bamboo Shoots with Chicken 鲜笋炒鸡丁$16.99
- Limited Time! Winter Melon with Shrimp 冬瓜虾仁$21.99
- Stir Fried Winter Melon 炒有机冬瓜$12.99
- Stir Fried Napa 炒大白菜$11.99
- Stir Fried Broccoli 炒西兰花$12.99
- Shui Zhu Chitterlings 水煮肥肠$24.99
- Twice Cooked Chitterlings 回锅肥肠$24.99
- String Beans with Chitterlings 四季豆肥肠$24.99
- Bamboo Shoots with Chitterlings 鲜笋肥肠$24.99
- Bell Pepper Chitterlings 青椒肥肠$24.99
- Spicy Hot Chitterlings 香辣肥肠$24.99
Fried Rice 炒饭, 盖饭
- Fried Rice 炒饭.$9.99
- Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭.$16.99
- Rice with Minced Pork 炸酱饭.$12.50
- Pickled Long Beans Fried Rice 酸豇豆炒饭.$18.99
- Twice Cooked Pork Belly Fried Rice 回锅肉炒饭$21.99
- Beef Over Rice 牛肉盖饭$12.50
- Spicy Beef Over Rice 香辣牛肉饭$12.50
- Spicy Sausage Fried Rice 香肠炒饭.$14.99Out of stock
- Smoked Pork Belly Fried Rice 腊肉炒饭$21.99
Chow Fen (Drunken Noodles similar.) 河粉
Extra Rice, Extra Noodles and Add Ons
Beverages 饮料
- Asian Pear Drink 冰糖雪梨$4.35
- Bottled Water 矿泉水$1.75
- Diet Coke.$2.50
- Coke Glass Bottle 玻璃瓶可口可乐$3.25
- Fanta Glass Bottle 玻璃瓶芬达$3.25
- Sprite Glass Bottle 玻璃瓶雪碧$3.25
- Fresh Made Soy Milk Sweet 自制新鲜甜豆浆.$3.50
- Fresh Made Soy Milk UnSweetened 自制新鲜无糖豆浆.$3.50
- Herbal Drink (Jiaduobao) 嘉多宝.$3.50
- Fresh Hot Leaf Tea$5.00
- Iced Tea (Kang Shifu) 康师傅冰红茶.$4.35
- Banana Milk Tea 香蕉牛奶$4.75
- Papaya Milk 木瓜牛奶$4.50
- Pellegrino 气泡水$3.25
- Perrier Mineral Water.$3.25
- Soda Can 汽水.$2.50
- True Plum Juice 老北京酸梅汤.$4.99
- Fresh Watermelon Slush 鲜榨西瓜冰沙$5.00
- Fresh Mango Slush 鲜榨芒果冰沙$5.00
- POCAS Brand Bubble Tea 黑糖珍珠奶茶 (back in stock)$5.00
Classic Taiwan Style Milk Tea with Tapioca Pearls. Ready to serve boba tea, World’s best tasting Boba Tea. 16.5FL OZ
- Plum Juice Kangshifu Brand 康师傅酸梅汤$4.35