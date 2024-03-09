Skip to Main content
Fair Dinkum Coffee 13620 Ranch Road 12
Drinks
Food
Retail
Coffee
Smoothies
Redbull Roo's
Lemonade
Tea
Specialty Drinks
Coffee
Americano
$4.50
Breve
$5.50
Macchiato
$5.50
Cold Brew
$5.50
Frappe
$6.00
Cappuccino
$5.50
Chai Latte
$6.00
Dirty Chai Latte
$6.50
Espresso
$3.50
Drip
$3.00
Boba Latte
$6.00
Smoothies
Mean Green
$8.00
Starter
$8.00
Power House
$8.00
Blueberry Banana
$8.00
Redbull Roo's
Kangroo Island
$7.75
The Dingo
$7.75
The Acca Dacca
$7.75
The Bloody Oath
$7.75
She'll Be Apples
$7.75
Lemonade
Infused Lemonade
$6.00
Tea
Green Tea
$4.00
Black Tea
$4.00
Matcha Tea
$6.00
Specialty Drinks
Roasters Special
$6.50
Russes Redeye
$6.50
Aussie Hot Cocoa
$6.00
Food
Breakfast
Sausage Egg and Cheese Engligh Muffin
$7.50
Avocado Toast
$4.50
Breakfast Taco
$4.00
Blueberry Muffin
$4.00
Croissant
$4.00
Turn Over
$4.00
Cookie Bar
$4.00
Retail
12oz bag
$14.00
Compost Bag
$3.00
Fair Dinkum Coffee 13620 Ranch Road 12 Location and Ordering Hours
(832) 638-4365
13620 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX 78676
Closed
All hours
