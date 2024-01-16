Fair Winds Bar & Grill
Golfers Menu (Promo Code required at checkout!)
PLEASE NOTE: This menu is exclusively for golfers on the green today. Promo Code issued with score card & required at checkout.
- The Ace Hot Dog
Jumbo and all beef served on a toasted Italian hotdog bun$8.00
- The Turn Smash Burger
Smash burger, served with melted American cheese, crisp lettuce, and pickles.$13.99
- The Rose Hill Club Sandwich
Roasted turkey, ham, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo layered between toasted bread$12.99
- The Green Jacket Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, creamy caesar dressing all wrapped in a flour tortilla with perfectly grilled chicken.$11.99
- The Par Three Grilled Cheese
Choice cheese on toasted bread$8.00
- The Birdie Chicken Salad Sandwich
House made pesto chicken salad served with crisp romaine lettuce on toasted bread.$12.99
- Water$2.00
- Soda$3.00
- Sport Drink$4.50
Fair Winds Bar & Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(843) 422-2421
Closed • Opens Thursday at 10:45AM