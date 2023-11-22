Fairway Social - Alpha Fairway Social - Alpha
Starters
- CHIPS, SALSA & QUESO$9.50
house-made tortilla chips with fresh ingredient salsa and local IPA beer queso
- PRETZEL BITES$9.50
hot pretzel bites with cheese fondue and house-made honey mustard
- CRISPY SHRIMP$13.50
crispy fried shrimp with choice of a house-made buffalo, zinger, peach bbq, and ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce
- SMOKED WINGS$12.50
six jumbo smoked wings served with buffalo, zinger, or peach bbq, and ranch or blue cheese, celery and carrots
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.50
grilled chicken and a shredded cheese blend served with pico, sour cream and salsa
- CHEESE CURDS$11.50
real wisconsin fried cheese curds with house-made marinara sauce
- PICKLE SPEARS$7.50
fresh fried pickle spears with house-made seasoning and ranch
- DEVILED EGGS$11.50
pickle relish deviled eggs topped with pulled pork & paprika dusting
- CAULIFLOWER BITES$12.50
crispy cauliflower bites with a side of house-made buffalo sauce and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- PORK BELLY$13.50
braised pork belly tossed in hot honey sauce served with ranch
- BUFFALO CHX DIP$11.50
creamy buffalo dip with shredded grilled chicken and hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles with freshly made corn tortilla chips
- SPINACH/ARTICHOKE DIP$11.50
creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese with freshly made corn tortilla chips
- PIMENTO CHZ DIP$11.50
pimento cheese dip with warm naan bread
- MARGHERITA FLATBREAD$12.00
roma tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella, house-made marinara sauce, fresh basil served on a flatbread
- PEPPERONI PIZZA$12.00
pepperoni topped with sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, house-made marinara sauce served on a flatbread
- BBQ CHX FLATBREAD$14.00
grilled chicken with house-made peach bbq sauce, red onion, cilantro served on a flatbread
Entrees
- DOUBLE STACK$17.00
an (8) oz mouthwatering double stack burger made from a premium blend of beef, topped with all-american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a toasted brioche bun
- BBQ SANDWICH$13.00
slow smoked pork shoulder that is hand pulled and served on a brioche bun with a side of georgia peach bbq sauce
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$17.00
a philly-style sub, served with tender steak, swiss cheese, (3) pepper mix and caramelized onions served on an amoroso hoagie roll
- CHICKEN TENDERS$15.00
(4) crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders served with a choice of house-made honey mustard, buffalo, zinger, peach bbq sauce and ranch or blue cheese
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
hand-tossed buffalo chicken sandwich, served crispy or grilled and topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a toasted brioche bun
- CHICKEN WAFFLE$15.00
crispy hand breaded chicken tenders served on top of a belgian waffle with maple syrup, *does not include a side item
- Veggie Burger$15.00
Chili/Salad
- CUP CHILI$5.00
savory house-made chili, topped with cheese and sour cream served with a side of corn bread
- CAESAR SALAD$9.00
crisp hearts of romaine, fresh parmesan cheese and made-from-scratch croutons tossed with our zesty caesar dressing
- CAPRESE SALAD$12.00
spring mix, romaine lettuce, fresh mozzarella, fire roasted tomatoes, and fresh basil & balsamic reduction
- BOWL CHILI$7.00
savory house-made chili, topped with cheese and sour cream served with a side of corn bread
- House Salad$12.00
Sides
Desserts
- Donut Holes$11.00
donut holes tossed in powder sugar and served with chocolate and raspberry sauce
- Cookie Skillet$8.00
cookie skillet on top of caramel sauce, topped with chocolate and raspberry sauce and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Cinnamon Pretzels$9.00
hot pretzel bites tossed in cinnamon sugar served with cream cheese icing