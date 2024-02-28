Fajita Grill Togo - S Union Sq
Full Menu
Specials All Week
Plates
- Carne Asada$14.95
An 8oz juicy and tender steak grilled with Mexican seasonings. Served with rice and beans, and tortilla
- Barbacoa Plate$13.95
Served with rice, and beans
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$15.95
Cooked shrimp in a velvety rich garlic sauce
- Flautas Supreme$14.95
Four deep-fried tortillas rolled up with your choice of beef, chicken, or cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
- Pollo Special$12.95
Grilled chicken breast marinated with our special sauce, served with rice and beans
- Camarones a La Diabla$15.95
Shrimp served with exquisite Mexican hot sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Camarones Chipotle$15.95
Shrimp cooked with our special cheese chipotle sauce, served with rice, and beans
- Chimichanga$13.95
Deep-fried flour tortilla, filled with steak strips or chicken and topped with white cheese sauce. Served with rice and salad
- Chiles Rellenos$12.95
Two Anaheim peppers stuffed with ground beef, chicken, or cheese. Covered with white cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Asada Fries$13.95
Smothered cheese fries topped with 4oz. Carne asada, and guacamole, and sour cream
- Tacos Supreme$13.95
One grilled chicken, one grilled steak, and one carnitas taco. Served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, avocado, and chipotle sauce
- MENUDO$19.99
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$17.95
Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomato smothered with cheese, served with rice, beans, and a small salad sour cream
- Steak Fajitas$18.95
Cooked with bell pepper, onions, and tomato smothered with cheese. Served with rice, beans and a small salad with sour cream
- Shrimp Fajitas$18.95
Cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomato smothered with cheese. Served with rice and beans and a small salad sour cream
- Fajitas Mixta$20.95
Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomato smothered with cheese. Served with rice and beans and a small salad sour cream. Steak, shrimp, chicken
- Mushroom Steak Fajitas$19.95
Cooked with bell pepper, onions, and tomato smothered with cheese. Served with rice and beans, and a small salad with sour cream. Mushroom and steak topped with cheese
- Portobello Veggie Fajitas$17.95
Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomato smothered with cheese. Served with rice, beans and a small salad with sour cream
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Texana$14.95
Chicken, steak, shrimp, bell pepper, and onions, in an 8oz. Tortilla. Served with rice and beans
- Veggie Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes, in an 8inch tortilla. Served with rice and beans
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla$7.95
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
Rice and beans, salad sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Steak Quesadilla$12.95
Served with rice and beans, salad, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Fajita Quesadilla$12.95
Your choice of chicken or steak. Served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream
- Single Steak Quesadilla$7.95
- Single Chicken Quesadilla$7.95
Street Tacos
Salads
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pico, guacamole, and ranch dressing
- Fajita Taco Salad$14.95
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak
Shrimp served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pico, guacamole, and ranch dressing
- Steak Salad$13.95
Your choice of grilled chicken and steak. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pico, guacamole, and ranch dressing
- Veggie Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce topped with green peppers, red peppers, avocado, red onions, cheese, cucumber, and ranch dressing
Nachos
- Cheesy Nachos$8.95
The classic. Fresh tortillas chips topped with lots of cheese!
- Chicken Nachos$12.95
Loaded with our juicy, flavorful chicken!
- Chile Verde Nachos$12.95
Covered with our pork chili Verde sauce, beans, and cheese
- Bean Nachos$9.95
Fresh tortilla chips topped with beans and cheese
- Supreme Nachos$13.95
Shredded chicken or ground beef topped with cheese, lettuce, pico, and sour cream
- Fajita Nachos$14.95
Fresh tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken or steak, bell peppers, onion, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Kids Menu
Side Orders
Burritos
- Bean, Cheese Burrito$6.95
- Veggie Burrito$12.95
Grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Fajita Burrito$13.95
Your choice of chicken or steak. Mixed with bell peppers and onions. Topped with white cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Creamy Chicken Chipotle Burrito$12.95
Grilled chicken smothered in chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Grilled Chicken Burrito$11.95
Wrap burrito filled with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, and beans
- Super Carne Asada Burrito$12.95
Burrito is filled with Carne asada or chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream, rice, and beans
- Shrimp Burrito$14.95
Shrimp, bell peppers, and onions. All mixed together. Topped with our white cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Mexicano$12.95
Chicken mixed with Mexican sausage. Topped with our white cheese sauce. Served rice and beans
- Giant Burrito$13.95
Your choice of chicken or steak. Topped with onions, bell peppers. Salad on the side, smothered in red sauce
- Chili Verde Smothered Burrito$12.95
Pork chucks in tomatillo sauce mixed with pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- El Gordo Burrito$12.95
Your choice of chicken or steak, mixed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Topped with white cheese sauce
- Barbacoa Burrito$12.95
Packed with juicy shredded beef, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and topped with red salsa and sour cream
Tortas
Breakfast
Breakfast Burritos
- Burrito California$12.95
Wrap burrito filled with Carne asada, potato, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cheese
- Portabello Veggie Burrito$12.95
Wrap burrito filled with eggs, cheese, potatoes, veggies, bell peppers, and mushrooms
- Breakfast Burrito Mixto$12.95
Filled with ham, bacon, potato, egg, and cheese
- Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Filled with ham, bacon, chorizo, potato, eggs, and cheese
- Super Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Burrito filled with Carne asada, eggs, ham, bacon, potato, and cheese
- House Burrito$12.95
Burrito filled with ham, bacon, eggs, chorizo, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and cheese
Breakfast Plates
- Huevos Con Jamon$12.95
Three scrambled eggs mixed with Mexican sausage. Served with rice and beans
- Huevos Con Chorizo$12.95
Three scrambled eggs mixed Mexican sausage. Served with rice and beans
- Huevos Estrellados$12.95
Two fried eggs. Served with rice and beans
- Huevos Rancheros$12.95
Two fried eggs covered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Huevos a La Mexicana$11.95
Three scrambled eggs mixed with onions, jalapeños, and tomato. Served with rice and beans
- Huevos Con Tocino$12.95
Three scrambled eggs mixed with bacon. Served with rice and beans
- Carne Asada Con Dos Huevos$13.95
6oz. Of Carne asada topped with two fried eggs. Served with rice and beans
- chilaquiles$15.95
Lunch Menu
- Double Enchiladas$11.95
Two enchiladas, one chicken one cheese, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice
- Enchilada Supreme$13.95
Four enchilada supreme. 2 chicken, 1 cheese, and 1 beans topped with red or green sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Enchiladas De Mole$12.95
Four enchiladas your choice of chicken or cheese or beans. Topped with our delicious mole sauce
- Cecina Plate$15.95
Grilled beef slice with onions, and cactus. Served with rice and your choice of black or pinto beans
- Asada Steak Plate$15.95
Grilled beef slice with onions and cactus. Served with rice and your choice of black or pinto beans
- Chicken Lunch Fajitas$13.95
5oz. Of chicken fajitas, cooked with bell pepper and onion: served with rice and beans and flour or corn tortillas
- Combination Tacos$12.95
Four tacos made with corn tortilla, two chicken, one beef, onepork carnitas. Served with rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas
- Steak Lunch Fajitas$14.95
6oz. Of tender steak fajitas cooked with bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and beans and tortillas
- Quesabirrias$15.95
3 quesabirrias made with homemade corn tortilla filled with shredded beef, cheese, onion, and cilantro
- Quesabirrias Combination$14.95
1 quesabirria, 3 street tacos made with our homemade corn tortilla filled with shredded beef, cheese, onions, and cilantro. Includes consome!
- Tamal Plate$12.95
Two tamales, one chicken and one pork. Served with rice and beans and sour cream
- 3 Mulitas 1 Consome$12.95
- Chile Relleno$14.95
Fried in egg batter, filled with cheese. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, salad, and sour cream
- Chicken Salad$13.95
6 oz. chicken, spring mix, tomato, carrot, cucumber, raisins, and dressing
- 51. Steak Salad$13.95
6 oz. steak, spring mix, tomato, carrot, cucumber, raisins, and dressing
- Shrimp Salad$13.95
Shrimps, spring mix, tomato, carrot, cucumber, raisins, and dressing
Dinner
Dinner Menu
- Chile Verde Smothered Burrito$13.95
Pork chunks in a tomatillo salsa mixed with pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Barbacoa Burrito$12.95
Packed with juicy shredded beef, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and topped with red salsa and sour cream
- Chicken Mozzarella$18.95
6 oz. chicken in marsala sauce in a mix of spinach, sweet potatoes, and asparagus
- Fresh Buffalo Wings$16.95
10 pieces. Bufallo and BBQ wings, served with carrot, celery, onions, and dressing
Drinks Menu
Drinks
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Dr.Pepper$2.95
- Ice Tea Sweet$2.95
- Ice Tea Unsweet$2.95
- cafe$2.95
- Sidral Mundet Apple$3.50
- Coca-Cola Bottle$3.50
- Fanta Bottle$3.50
- Sprite Bottle$3.50
- Jarritos Fruit Punch$3.50
- Jarritos Tamarindo$3.50
- Jarritos Limon$3.50
- Jarritos Mandarin$3.50
- Jarritos Grapefruit$3.50
- Jarritos Guava$3.50
- Jarritos Pineapple$3.50
- Sangria$3.50
- Miner Agua$3.50
- Squrit$3.50
- Piña$4.50
- Jamaica$4.50
- Limonada$4.50
- Horchata$4.50