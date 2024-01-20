Fajita Jacks
Full Menu
Fajitas
- Combo Fajitas for 1$20.99
Hand rubbed char-grilled fajita steak and marinated chicken breast
- Combo Fajitas for 2$30.99
Hand rubbed char-grilled fajita steak and marinated chicken breast
- Chicken Fajita for 1$16.99
Marinated chicken breast
- Chicken Fajita for 2$30.99
Marinated chicken breast
- Steak Fajitas for 1$22.99
Hand rubbed char-grilled fajita skirt steak
- Steak Fajita for 2$40.99
Hand rubbed char-grilled fajita skirt steak
- Ultimate Fajita for 1$27.49
Hand rubbed char-grilled fajita steak, marinated chicken breast, jumbo shrimp, and bacon wrapped corpus shrimp diablo
- Ultimate Fajita for 2$48.99
Hand rubbed char-grilled fajita steak, marinated chicken breast, jumbo shrimp, and bacon wrapped corpus shrimp diablo
- Mushroom Jack Fajita for 1$22.99
Chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon, and Monterey Jack cheese
- Mushroom Jack Fajita for 2$39.99
Chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon, and Monterey Jack cheese
- Fiesta Fajita for 1$22.99
Fajita Steak, chicken Breast, gulf shrimp and tequila butter sauce
- Fiesta Fajita for 2$39.99
Fajita Steak, chicken Breast, jumbo shrimp and tequila butter sauce
- Shrimp Fajita for 1$19.99
Jumbo gulf shrimp and tequila butter sauce
- Shrimp Fajita for 2$34.99
Sautéed jumbo shrimp and tequila butter sauce
- Vegetarian Fajita for 1$13.99
A blend of seasonal vegetables
- Vegetarian Fajita for 2$21.99
A blend of seasonal vegetables
- El Capitan$75.99
Marinated chicken breast, char grilled steak, firecrackers, jalapeño Cheddar sausage, and jumbo grilled shrimp
- El Ganadero$82.99
Marinated chicken breast, char-grilled steak,house made pork tamales, bacon wrapped jalapeño poppers, and bacon wrapped shrimp diablos
Apps/Nach/Dillas
- Medium Queso$7.99
Yellow queso with pico de gallo or white queso with chilis
- Large Queso$9.99
Yellow queso with pico de gallo or white queso with chilis
- Medium Guacamole$8.99
Avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro, and lime juice
- Large Guacamole$10.99
Avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro, and lime juice
- Blue Crab Queso$15.99
White queso with blue crab & pico and crispy flour tortilla chips
- Habanero Salsa$3.99
House made habanero salsa. Warning! Spicy. A great addition to any dish
- Firecrackers$12.99
Grilled jalapeño peppers wrapped in bacon, stuffed cream cheese and fajita chicken. Served with ranch
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$14.99
Jumbo shrimp, campechana sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, and crispy corn tortilla chips
- Ceviche$14.99
Citrus juice cured shrimp & tilapia, cilantro, tomato, red onion, jalapeño, mango, avocado and crispy corn tortilla chips
- Deconstructed Lettuce Wraps$14.99
Iceberg lettuce cups, fajita chicken, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, and limes
- Popper Platter$14.49
Bacon wrapped cream cheese stuffed with jalapeño peppers with ranch
- FJ Sampler$21.99
Chicken quesadilla, bacon wrapped poppers, ground beef nachos, and chicken flautas, guacamole, sour cream,and chili con queso
- Medium Queso$7.99
Yellow queso with pico de gallo or white queso with chilis
- Medium Guacamole$8.99
Avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro, and lime juice
- Large Queso$9.99
Yellow queso with pico de gallo or white queso with chilis
- Large Guacamole$10.99
Avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro, and lime juice
- 1/2 Original Quesadilla$12.99
Fajita chicken & mixed cheese. Quesadillas served with guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Full Original Quesadilla$15.49
Fajita chicken & mixed cheese. Quesadillas served with guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Mushroom Jack Quesadilla$17.49
Fajita chicken, Jack cheese, bacon, and sautéed mushrooms. Quesadillas served with guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Cancun Quesadilla$16.49
Fajita chicken, bacon, mixed cheese, and fresh sautéed spinach. Quesadillas served with guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Brisket Quesadilla$18.99
Slow roasted brisket, Jack cheese and BBQ sauce on side. Quesadillas served with guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.99
Fajita chicken & mixed cheese. Quesadillas served with guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- 1/2 Nachos$11.99
Thick corn chips, ground beef, chili con queso, mixed cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, and sour cream
- Full Nachos$14.99
Thick corn chips, ground beef, chili con queso, mixed cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, and sour cream
- Presidente Nachos$16.99
Individual corn chips, fajita chicken, refried beans, mixed cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, jalapeños, and sour cream
- Brisket Nachos$19.99
Individual corn chips, slow roasted brisket, queso Blanco, Jack cheese, candied jalapeños, coleslaw, topped with barbecue sauce, guacamole, and sour cream
- Bean & Cheese Nachos$10.99
Thick corn chips, ground beef, chili con queso, mixed cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, and sour cream
Ench/Burritos/Chimis
Tacos
- Tacos Al Carbon$15.99
Flour tortillas with fajita chicken, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Fireman Tacos$17.99
Flour tortillas, grilled shrimp, bacon, jalapeños, Jack cheese, avocado and baja cream sauce
- Baja Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Flour tortillas, crispy or grilled shrimp, coleslaw, lettuce, pico de gallo & baja cream sauce drizzle
- Mexican Tacos$17.49
Yellow corn tortillas, fajita steak, cilantro, onion, tomatillo sauce, and pico de gallo
- Brisket Tacos$18.99
Flour tortillas, slow roasted brisket, coleslaw, crispy onions; chipotle aioli, and candied jalapeños
- Fish Tacos$14.99
Flour tortillas, crispy or grilled tilapia, coleslaw, lettuce, pico de gallo & baja cream sauce drizzle
- Al Pastor Tacos$16.99
Specialty Enchiladas & Burritos
- FJ's Signature Enchiladas$15.99
Flour tortillas, fajita chicken, poblano mushroom cream sauce, and pico de gallo
- Seafood Enchiladas$18.99
Flour tortillas, shrimp, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, tequila lime butter sauce, blue crab & pico de gallo
- La Flama Enchiladas$15.99
Flour tortillas, fajita chicken, bell peppers, white queso, and habanero salsa drizzle
- Texas Enchiladas$18.49
Flour tortillas, slow roasted brisket, chili con queso, and pico de gallo
- Steakhouse Enchiladas$18.49
Flour tortillas, fajita steak, grilled mushrooms & onions, queso Blanco, and pico de gallo
- Florida Burrito$17.99
Grilled shrimp, bacon, jalapeños, and Jack cheese. Topped with queso Blanco and pico de gallo on the side
- Texas Burrito$18.99
Fajita steak, grilled onions, refried beans, & shredded cheese. Topped with chili gravy and pico de gallo on the side
- California Burrito$19.49
Slow roasted brisket, Monterey Jack cheese, fries, avocado, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli
Tex-Mex Specialties
- Corpus Shrimp Diablo$23.99
Bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with Jack cheese, jalapeño, rice and beans
- Avocado Jack Burger$15.99
Fresh 1/2 lb beef patty, jalapeño, sourdough bun, jack cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce & tomato, French fries and chipotle aioli
- Original Chiles Relleno$15.99
Battered fire roasted poblano chili stuffed with ground beef and Jack cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese, rice and beans
- Marco Pollo$16.99
Chicken breast stuffed with shrimp, jack cheese and minced vegetables. Topped with ranchera sauce, Jack cheese, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime rice, and seasonal vegetables
- Carne Asada$26.99
8oz. Fajita Skirt Steak on a Skillet with Sauteed Onions. Served with Rice & Beans , Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, and Tortillas
Combos
- Red Sombrero$22.99
Fajita beef steak, bacon wrapped corpus shrimp diablo, crispy beef taco, and pico de gallo
- Little Gringo$16.99
Chicken flautas, cheese enchilada, crispy beef taco and small cup of chili con queso
- Juanito's Trio$16.99
Crispy ground beef taco, cheese enchilada, and pork tamale
- Laughing Pedro$16.99
Bean & cheese chalupa, crispy ground beef taco, and ground beef enchilada
- Speedy Gonzalez$16.49
Original Chiles Relleno stuffed with ground beef & jack cheese, One Crispy Beef Taco
Seafood
- Blackened Salmon$25.99
Blackened grilled salmon, cilantro lime rice, seasonal vegetables, mango pico, and baja cream sauce
- Tilapia Del Mar$21.99
Blackened tilapia, grilled shrimp, tequila lime butter sauce, cilantro lime rice, seasonal vegetables, and mango pico
- Fisherman's Platter$20.99
Tender fried tilapia, crispy popcorn shrimp, and French fries
- Popcorn Shrimp Basket$14.99
Crispy popcorn shrimp and French fries
Soup & Salads
- Spinach Salad$15.49
Fajita chicken, fresh baby spinach, cotija cheese, strawberries, sliced almonds, cucumber, red onion, and house made lemon poppy seed dressing
- Santa Fe Salad$15.49
Fajita chicken, corn, poblano peppers, mixed lettuce, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, tortilla strips, Jack cheese and Santa Fe ranch
- Taco Salad$14.49
Ground beef, guacamole, sour cream, mixed lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes, refried beans and ranch
- Burrito Bowl$15.49
Fajita chicken, black beans, cilantro lime rice, shredded lettuce, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, roasted corn, shredded cheese, guacamole, tortilla strips, and creamy cilantro dressing drizzle
- Side Salad$3.99
Fajita chicken, corn, poblano peppers, mixed lettuce, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, tortilla strips, Jack cheese and Santa Fe ranch
- Bowl Tortilla Soup$10.99
Large bowl of chicken broth based tortilla soup, shredded chicken, avocado, Jack cheese, vegetables, tortilla strips, rice, and pico de gallo
- Cup of Tortilla Soup$6.99
Gluten Free / Lighter Choice
- GF Vegetarian Fajita for 1$13.99
A blend of seasonal vegetables, black beans and cilantro lime rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and gluten free corn tortillas
- GF Vegetarian Fajita for 2$21.99
A blend of seasonal vegetables, black beans and cilantro lime rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and gluten free corn tortillas
- GF Chicken Fajita for 1$16.99
Marinated chicken breast, black beans and cilantro lime rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and gluten free corn tortillas
- GF Chicken Fajita for 2$30.99
Marinated chicken breast, black beans and cilantro lime rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and gluten free corn tortillas
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$14.99
Jumbo shrimp, campechana sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, and crispy corn tortilla chips
- Ceviche$14.99
Citrus juice cured shrimp & tilapia, cilantro, tomato, red onion, jalapeño, mango, avocado and crispy corn tortilla chips
- Deconstructed Lettuce Wraps$14.99
Iceberg lettuce cups, fajita chicken, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, and limes
- GF Blackened Salmon$25.99
Blackened grilled salmon, cilantro lime rice, black beans, seasonal vegetables and mango pico
- GF Chicken Dillas$15.49
Gluten free corn tortillas filled with fajita chicken & mixed cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños
- Ceviche Tostadas$15.49
Crispy corn tostadas, ceviche, guacamole, avocado, and black beans and cilantro lime rice
- GF Miromar Tacos$26.99
Gluten free corn tortillas, grilled salmon, roasted corn, coleslaw, cotija cheese, avocado, baja cream sauce, black beans and cilantro lime rice
- GF Chicken Al Carbon$15.99
Gluten free corn tortillas with fajita chicken, guacamole & pico de gallo. Served with cilantro lime rice & black beans
- GF Fireman Tacos$17.99
Gluten free corn tortillas, grilled shrimp, bacon, jalapeños, Jack cheese, avocado, and baja cream sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice & black beans
- GF Shrimp N' Veggies$19.99
Grilled jumbo shrimp, seasonal vegetables, black beans, ranchera sauce, and pico de gallo
- GF Chicken N' Veggies$16.99
Marinated chicken breast, seasonal vegetables, black beans, ranchera sauce, and pico de gallo
Desserts
- Bananas Foster Chimichanga$7.99
Stuffed with banana custard
- Churro/Sopapilla Combo$5.99
Puffed Mexican pastries and brown cinnamon sugar coated churros
- Sopapillas$4.99
Puffed Mexican pastries with powdered sugar
- Ice Cream$3.99
Vanilla bean ice cream
- Seasonal Special$7.99
Ask your server about the current specialty dessert
- Churros$4.99
Kids Menu
- Kids Taco$6.99
Bean & cheese, shredded chicken, or ground beef. Comes with shredded cheese, no charge to add lettuce and tomato
- Kids Enchilada$6.99
Cheese or ground beef with chili gravy
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$6.99
White meat chicken nuggets with French fries
- Kids Corn Dogs$6.99
With French fries
- Kids Quesadilla$6.99
- Kids Hamburger$6.99
With French fries
- Kids Popcorn Shrimp$6.99
With French fries
- Kids Burrito$6.99
- Kids Nachos$6.99
Sides & Add-Ons
- Sd Taco$3.49
- Sd Ench$3.49
- Sd Spec Taco/Ench$7.49
- Sd Rice & Beans$3.49
- 1/2 Avocado$3.49
- Full Avocado$5.99
- Sd Bacon$2.49
- Sd Baja Sauce$0.75
- Sd Bean Chalupa$3.49
- Sd Bean/Chz Burrito$6.99
- Sd Beef Faj (5.5 Oz)$10.99
- Sd Bell Pepper$1.99
- Sd Black Onions$0.99
- Sd Black Beans$2.49
- Sd Black/Rice$3.99
- Sd Candied Jalapenos$1.49
- Sd Charro$1.99
- Sd Chili Gravy$1.00
- Sd Cilantro$0.69
- Sd Cilantro Rice$2.49
- Sd Ckn Faj (5.5 Oz)$7.99
- Sd Cocktail Sauce$0.75
- Sd Combo Faj (5.5oz)$7.99
- Sd Corn Tort (3)$1.49
- Sd Corpus Shrimp (2)$10.99
- Sd Cotija Cheese$1.49
- Sd Diced Onions$0.99
- Sd Fajita Setup$3.49
- Sd Fish Taco$6.99
- Sd Flauta (2)$3.99
- Sd Flour Tort (3)$1.49
- Sd Fresh Japs$1.29
- Sd Fries$4.49
- Sd Gr Beef$1.99
- Sd Gr Pineapple$1.99
- Sd Gr Shrimp (3)$5.99
- Sd Grilled Onions$0.99
- Sd Grilled Japs$2.49
- Sd Habanero Salsa$3.99
- Sd Jack Chz$1.49
- Sd Lettuce$0.59
- Sd Mex Butter$1.00
- Sd Mex Rice$2.49
- Sd Mushrooms$1.69
- Sd Orig Relleno$12.99
- Sd Pickled Japs$1.49
- Sd Pico$1.49
- Sd Poblano Sauce$1.00
- Sd Poppers (4)$5.99
- Sd Quesa Setup$3.49
- Sd Ranch$0.25
- Sd Refried$2.49
- Sd Shred Chz$1.49
- Sd Shrimp Taco$6.99
- Sd Sour Cream$1.49
- Sd Spinach$1.99
- Sd Tamale$4.49
- Sd Tequila Butter$1.00
- Sd Tomatillo Sauce$0.75
- Sd Tomato$1.29
- Sd Veggies$4.49
- Sm Guacamole$2.99
- Sm Reg Queso$2.99
- Sm White Queso$2.99
- 4oz. Red Salsa$1.50
- 4oz. Green Salsa$1.50
- Sm Bag Chip$2.50
- Md Bag Chip$5.00
- Lg Bag Chip$10.00
- Sd. Blue Crab$5.49
Weekend Specials
Bar Menu
Margaritas
- House Rita$9.00
Rocks or frozen
- Skinny Rita$12.00
Jarana 108% agave tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime juice, and served on the rocks
- Flavor Rita$10.50
Rocks or frozen. Strawberry, mango, peach, raspberry, prickly pear, or watermelon
- Moonshine Rita$11.50
Rocks or frozen. House Rita topped with blackberry ole smokey moonshine
- Mexican Flag$11.00
Frozen House Rita, strawberry puree, and melon liqueur
- Sangria Swirl$11.50
Rocks or frozen. House-made red sangria
- Marnier Rita$9.00
Rocks or frozen. House Rita topped with Grand Marnier
- The Jacked Up Rita$12.00
Frozen margarita with a mini Jack Daniels on top
- Spicy Cucumber Rita$12.00
Rocks or frozen. House margarita topped with 21 Seeds Jalapeño Cucumber tequila
- Meltdown$11.00
Rocks or frozen
- Cuervo Rita$11.00
- Pitcher House Rita$38.00
- Pitcher Top Shelf$46.00
Bulldogs
- The Original Bulldog$10.00
Tequila Triple Sec, Coronita, and lemon-lime slush
- The Moon Dog$13.00
Pinnacle whipped vodka, Naranja orange liqueur, orange juice, blue moon, and margarita slush
- The Bullin'$13.00
House made red sangria, peach schnapps, peach puree, mini cooks champagne, and margarita slush
- The Bichon Frisé$13.00
Western Sons blueberry vodka, raspberry puree, strawberry guava Topo Chico seltzer, and margarita slush
- The Shipwreck$13.00
Bacardi coconut rum, peach schnapps, blue curacao, margarita slush, and sunken sugar free Red Bull
Cocktails
- Private Cask Old Fashioned$15.00
Fajita Jacks exclusive Don Julio private cask tequila, jalisco orange liqueur, agave nectar, and orange bitters
- Aperol Refresher$12.00
Aperol American honey whiskey, lime juice, agave nectar, and tajin
- Tito's Mule$12.00
Tito's handmade vodka, craft ginger beer fresh squeezed lime juice, and fresh mint
- Bloody Mary Especial$12.00
Tito's handmade vodka, fresh bloody Mary, mix with a tajin rim
- Palomo Chico$12.00
Deep Eddy grapefruit vodka, Topo Chico, agave nectar, and tajin rim
- Traditional Old Fashioned$12.00
Makers Mark whiskey, Grand Marquette orange liqueur, agave nectar, and orange bitters
- Tripleberry Lemonade$12.00
Western Sons blueberry vodka, Ole Smokey blackberry moonshine lemonade, and fresh razzberries
- Ranch Water$12.00
Jarana 100% agave tequila, bottle of Topo Chico sparkling mineral water, and lime juice, salt
- Mojito$12.00
Muddled mint leaves, agave nectar, soda, and your choice of bacardi silver, dragon berry, coconut, or mango chill
- House-Made Sangria$11.00
Red sangria - red wine & brandy based and blend of fruits
- Daiquiri$12.00
Bacardi dragon berry rum, strawberry puree, and ice cream
- Pina Colada$12.00
Bacardi coconut rum, pineapple juice, pina colada puree, and ice cream
Signature Ritas
- The Private Cask$16.00
Fajita Jacks exclusive Don Julio Private Cask reposado tequila, jalisco Mexican orange liqueur, and fresh squeezed lime juice - rocks or frozen
- The Boss$13.00
Patrón Silver, Naranja premium orange liqueur and fresh squeezed lime juice - rocks or frozen
- The Potion$13.00
Lalo Blanco, Naranja premium orange liqueur, hibiscus tea, agave nectar, and fresh squeezed lime juice - rocks or frozen
- The Don$16.00
Don Julio 70 carbon filtered ultra premium Anejo, watermelon puree, and fresh squeezed lime juice
- The People's Rita$13.00
Teremana Reposado tequila, lime juice, agave nectar, pineapple juice, shaken, and tajin rim
- The Stallion$13.00
Hornitos Silver, Disaronno Italian liqueur, and fresh squeezed lime juice - rocks or frozen
- The Strait$13.00
Codigo Blanco, Chambord raspberry liqueur, and fresh squeezed lime juice - rocks or frozen
- Custom Rita
Liquor
- Patrón Silver$10.00
- Don Julio Silver$10.00
- Hornitos Silver$9.00
- Jarana Silver$9.00
- Codigo Silver$10.00
- Ghost Tequila$9.00
- Lalo Silver$10.00
- Patrón Repo$11.00
- Don Julio Repo$11.00
- Casamigos Repo$11.00
- Teremana Repo$10.00
- Don Julio 70$12.50
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Don Julio Private Cask$12.00
- Well Tequila$5.50
- Tito's$7.00
- Ketel One$8.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$7.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$7.00
- Western Sons Blueberry$8.00
- Pinnacle Whipped$6.50
- Well Vodka$5.50
- Captain Morgan$6.50
- Bacardi Superior$6.50
- Bacardi Dragonberry$6.50
- Bacardi Coconut$6.50
- Bacardi Chili Mango$6.50
- Myer's Dark$6.50
- Well Rum$5.50
- Maker's Mark$9.00
- Jack Daniel's$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.50
- Jameson$7.50
- Jim Beam$7.00
- American Honey$8.00
- Well Whiskey$5.50
- TX Whiskey$9.00
- Dewar's$9.00
- Glenfiddich 12 Yr$9.00
- The Glenlivet 12 Yr$10.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Well Scotch$5.50
- Well Gin$5.50
- Hennessy$8.00
- Kahlua$6.50
- Frangelico$6.50
- Jägermeister$7.00
- Grand Marnier$7.00
- Grand Marquette$6.00
- Naranja$7.00
- Bailey's$7.00
- Disaronno$7.00
- Rumchata$7.00
- Fireball$5.00
Beer
- Coors Light$4.75
- Miller Lite$4.75
- Budweiser$4.75
- Bud Light$4.75
- Yuengling Flight$4.75
- Heineken 0.0$4.75
- Dos XX Lager$5.75
- Corona$5.75
- Corona Premier$6.00
- Modelo Especial$5.75
- Negra Modelo$5.75
- Sol$5.75
- Pacifico$5.75
- Tecate$5.75
- Stella Artois$6.75
- Michelob Ultra$5.25
- Shiner Bock$5.25
- Heineken$5.75
- Angry Orchard Cider$5.75
- Saint Arnold Art Car IPA$5.50
- Karbach Love Street$5.50
- Karbach Crawford Bock$5.50
- Coors Lt DRFT$4.50
- Yuengling DRFT$4.50
- Coors Lt 23oz$5.25
- Yuengling 23oz$5.25
- Dos XX DRFT$5.50
- Mich Ultra DRFT$5.25
- Blue Moon DRFT$5.50
- Blue Moon 23oz$6.25
- Mich Ultra 23oz$6.00
- Dos XX 23oz$6.25
- Domestic Bucket$25.00
- Import Bucket$30.00
Wine
Drinks
- Pepsi$2.89
- Pepsi Zero$2.89
- Starry$2.89
- Dr. Pepper$2.89
- Mountain Dew$2.89
- Sweet Tea$2.89
- Iced Tea$2.89
- Tropicana Lemonade$2.89
- Coffee$2.89
- Hot Tea$2.89
- St. Arnold's Root Beer$3.75
- Topo Chico$3.75
- Mexican Coca-Cola$4.25
- Red Bull$4.25
- Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiri$5.00
- Non-Alcoholic Pina Colada$5.00
- Kids Drink$0.99
- Apple Juice$0.99
- Orange Juice$2.89
- Pineapple Juice$2.89
- Water
Mixology Shots
Catering
Catering & Bulk
- Ultimate Cat$30.99
- Fiesta Catering$27.99
- 1 Combo Catering$24.99
- 12 Corpus Diablo$40.00
- 12 Jumbo Shrimp$26.00
- 12 Enchiladas$30.00
- 12 Tamales$26.00
- 12 Flautas$26.00
- 12 Firecrackers$36.00
- 20 Poppers$22.00
- 16 Oz Queso$12.00
- 32 Oz Queso$18.00
- 16 Oz Guacamole$12.00
- 32 Oz Guacamole$22.00
- 12 Flour Tortilla$3.99
- 12 Corn Tortilla$3.99
- 16 Oz Red Salsa$4.00
- 32 Oz Red Salsa$8.00
- 4 Oz Green Salsa$1.50
- 16 Oz Green Salsa$6.00
- 32 Oz Green Salsa$12.00
- 16 Oz Charros$4.00
- 32 Oz Charros$7.00
- 16 Oz Refried$4.00
- 32 Oz Refried$7.00
- 16 Oz Pico$6.00
- 32 Oz Pico$10.00
- 16 Oz SC$6.00
- 32 Oz SC$10.00
- 16 Oz Shredded Cheese$7.00
- 32 Oz Shredded Cheese$12.00
- Small Bag Chips$2.00
- Large Bag Chips$8.00
- 116 Chicken Fajita$15.00
- 116 Beef Fajita$25.00
- 116 Combo Fajita$19.00
- 32 Oz Rice$7.00
- 1 Kids Buffet$12.50
- 16 Oz Black Beans$4.00
- 32 Oz Black Beans$7.00
- 1 Cat Tong$1.00
- 1 Cat Spoon$1.00
- 1 Cat Stand$10.00
- 1 Sterno Fuel$6.00
- 1/2 Pan Taquitos$22.00
- 1 Gallon Unsweetened Tea$8.00
- 1 Gallon Sweetened Tea$8.00
- 1 Gallon Lemonade$9.00