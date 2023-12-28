Falansai
Take Out Food
- Dad's Egg Rolls$10.00
You'll want to crush a 100 of these! Berkshire pork, wood ear mushrooms, and vermicelli for a satisfyingly loaded bite. Don’t be shy with that fish sauce vinaigrette. 2pc per order
- Beef & Shiitake Dumplings$12.00
Is there a person on the planet that doesn't like dumplings?! Identify yourself, please. Six per order, steamed to perfection! Comes with fermented ginger hot sauce!
- Vegetable Dumplings$12.00
4pc per order. Hand made koginut squash and cabbage steamed dumplings. Comes with ginger hot sauce.
- Confit Duck Necks$18.00
Step 1. Wash your hands Step 2. Roll up your sleeves. Step 3. Destroy duck necks. Fall-off-the-bone tender duck necks that are sweet, sour, spicy, salty, and umami. Your new game day go-to.
- Lemongrass Beef Skewers Bowl$18.00
Lemongrass Beef Skewers 2pc per order. Build your own Bowl! Choose Vietnamese broken rice or vermicelli noodles (GF) All dishes come with pickle slaw, crunchy herb bomb, nuc cham (spicy fish sauce vinaigrette)
- Blazed and Glazed Pork Bowl$20.00
Grilled Berkshire pork shoulder that’s been slathered in a mouth watering honey glaze. Build your own Bowl! Choose Vietnamese broken rice or vermicelli noodles (GF) All dishes come with pickle slaw, crunchy herb bomb, nuc cham (spicy fish sauce vinaigrette)
- Grilled Vegetable Bowl$18.00
Nappa Cabbage, Eggplant, Bean Sprouts. Build your own Bowl! Choose Vietnamese broken rice or vermicelli noodles (GF) Comes with pickle slaw (contains egg), crunchy herb bomb, ginger hot sauce
- Spicy Vegetable Curry$18.00
Coconut red curry with mushrooms, cabbage, and NYC greenmarket finds. Comes with a side of Vietnamese broken rice. *Vegan*
- Dad's Fried Rice$24.00
Because Papa Tran knows best. Vietnamese mortadella, Chinese sausage, fluffy egg, charred onion. Hangover heaven! Gluten-free. **this month $2 from this dish will be donated to City Harvest for Hunger Action Month
- Market Veggie Fried Rice$24.00
Chef Eric goes on a field trip to the green market and boom! ~~> Greenmarket fried rice with all the best seasonal veggies on offer (happy dance)! Gluten-free. Vegetarian (can be made Vegan). **this month $2 from this dish will be donated to City Harvest for Hunger Action Month
- Ginger Hot Sauce$1.00
Bright and packs a punch! Grab an extra to do naughty things with.
- Salsa Verde$1.00
Pickled tomatillos and spicy long hot chilis. Bright with some smoke. A devilish and delicious decision.
- Fish Sauce Vinaigrette$1.00
Tangy, savory, and super-charged umami! Grab an extra to pour over rice or season up your soup!
- Broken Rice$3.00
For moppin’ up that sauce. Topped with fried garlic & toasted flax. “Broken rice” - literally the fragments of broken grains that are separated during milling and sorting - was traditionally consumed by the humble rice farmers themselves while the full grain rice was sold at market. It has now since become a delicacy. Broken grain = fluffier rice.
- Vermicelli Salad$5.00
Noodles with a bounty of veggies and herbs. Fish sauce vinaigrette!
- Pickle Slaw$5.00
Crunchy, sweet n’ tangy pickled carrots, papaya, and daikon + fresh shaved cabbage. Half pound portion.
- Chopsticks
- Iced Coffee$6.00
Brewed in house with Nguyen Coffee Supply’s sustainable “True Grit.” Sweetened with a touch of condensed milk. Lighter in color, but still packs a punch. 12 oz. bottle. The condensed milk is already in there, and cannot be removed.
- BKE Kombucha - Vanilla Cinnamon$6.00
- Spare Tonic Probiotic$6.00
Pantry
Party Packs
- 25 pcs Rotating Dumplings$55.00
A rotation of dumplings at our whim. Dietary restrictions? Ask before you order. Otherwise, trust us, you won’t regret it.
- 15 pcs Confit Duck Necks$50.00
Fall-off-the-bone tender duck necks that are sweet, sour, spicy, salty, and umami. Your new game day go-to.
- Dad’s Fried Rice for 10$75.00
Because Papa Tran knows best: Vietnamese mortadella, Chinese sausage & charred onion.
- Veggie Fried Rice for 10$75.00
- 20 pcs Dad's Egg Rolls$80.00
Berkshire pork, wood ear mushrooms, and vermicelli egg rolls with farmer’s market lettuces to wrap and Chef Eric’s famous fish sauce vinaigrette.
- 20 pcs Honey Glazed Beef Skewers$95.00
Honey glazed lamb skewers with pickles and herbs.