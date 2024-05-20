Falls Local
Food
Appetizers
- Fried Pickles
Fried pickle chips served with ranch dipping sauce$10.00
- Nachos
House Chips topped with cheddar cheese, black olives, red onions & scallions$10.00
- Charcuterie Board
Cured meats, local cheeses, bread, crackers, house whole grain mustard, jellies, olives & mixed nuts$26.00
- Greek Fries
House fries topped with feta, black olives & pepperoncini$13.00
- House Pretzel
House made pretzel seasoned with salt with house whole grain mustard or add beer cheese$9.00
- Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Philly steak egg rolls served with Thai chili sauce$13.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
Cheese sticks served with house made marinara$12.00
- Chicken Tenders
House made chicken tenders served with your choice of wing sauce and choice of side$13.00
- 6 Wings
Crispy seasoned wings served with your choice of wing sauce served with ranch or blue cheese$9.00
- 12 Wings
Crispy seasoned wings served with your choice of wing sauce served with ranch or blue cheese$15.00
- Small Boneless Wings
No bones, juicy crispy wings tossed with our choice of wing sauce served with ranch or blue cheese$9.00
- Large Boneless Wings
No bones, juicy crispy wings tossed with our choice of wing sauce served with ranch or blue cheese$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKGarlic Knots
House made dough fried and seasoned with garlic, parmesan & parsley served with homemade marinaraOUT OF STOCK$11.00
- Falls Firecracker Shrimp
Fried Shrimp tossed in bang sauce$10.00
Sandwiches
- Italian
Ham, Genoa salami, soppressata, capacollo, Swiss, lettuce, banana peppers, tomato, red onion, oil & vinegar$14.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken on a brioche bun topped with lettuce tomato and your choice of wing sauce$15.00
- Pastrami Reuben
Seasoned pastrami topped with swiss cheese & house mustard on sourdough$16.00
- OUT OF STOCKSteak Sandwich
Choice grade ribeye seasoned and cooked perfectly served on a brioche bunOUT OF STOCK$19.00
- Philly Cheese Steak
Philly meat grilled with onions, peppers, mushrooms and white American served on a fresh hoagie$15.00
- Chicken Cheese Steak
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, peppers & white american on a hoagie$15.00
- Hot Ham & Swiss
Panini-pressed, with house sauce$14.00
- Shrimp Po Boy
Fried Shrimp tossed in bang sauce, lettuce, tomato on a fresh hoagie$15.00
- Cuban
Panini-pressed tight, with cuban marinated pork, ham, swiss, mustard, and house pickles$14.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKVeggie Sandwich
Tomato, swiss, pickled peppers, onion, mushroom, olives, pickle and artichoke served with friesOUT OF STOCK$12.00
Salads
- House Salad
Mixed greens tomato, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions with your choice of dressing$12.00
- Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, egg, avocado, cheddar and bacon topped with fried chicken served with your choice of dressing$16.00
- Caesar salad
Chopped romaine, fresh parmesan, house croutons, creamy caesar topped with grilled chicken$16.00
Pizza
Burgers
Kids
- Kids Sliders
2 oz sliders topped with cheese$6.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders
4 tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce and kids drink$6.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese
Yellow American cheese on sourdough bread served with side and kids drink$6.00
- Kids Mac & Cheese
Cheesy Macaroni served with your choice of side and kids drink$6.00
Sides
- House Fries$4.00
- House Chips$5.00
- Side House
Your choice of a house or caesar salad$5.00
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKSeasonal Vegetable
6oz Fresh broccoliOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKHouse Soup
Rotating soup of the dayOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- Side Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing Garnished with Croutons$5.00
Dessert
Drinks
Sauces
Non Alc
Beer
Draft
- 2. Great Divide Barrel-Aged Yeti 13.5oz$9.00
- 3. Unibroue Don de Dieu 13.5oz$7.00
- 4. Clouds Mean Girl Blackberry 16oz$7.00
- 5. Original Sin Blackberry Cider 16oz$6.00
- 6. Hopfly Red Rock 16oz$7.00
- 7. Hi Wire Pollen Bomb 16oz$7.00
- 8. Von Trapp Dunkel Lager 16oz$6.00
- 9. Stone Delicious 16oz$6.00
- 11. Guinness Draught 16oz$6.50
- 14. Foothills Jade 16oz$7.00
- 21. Bells Amber 16oz$6.00
- 22. Victory Dirt Wolf 13.5oz$6.00
- 23. Tucher Hefeweissbier 16oz$6.00
- OUT OF STOCK24. Narragansett 16ozOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- 25. Miller Lite 16oz$4.50
- 26. Paulaner Lager 16oz$6.00
- 27. Heist Blurred Way Up 13.5oz$7.00
- 28. Delirium Tremens 13.5oz$9.00