Famas Pizza and Pasta
SALAD
- GARDEN SALAD$9.99
Romaine, arugula, tomatoes, onion, cucumber and black olives. With dressing on the side.
- CAESAR SALAD$10.99
Romaine,croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
- GREEK SALAD$12.99
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives, banana pepper and feta cheese
- CAPRESE SALAD$12.99
Slice tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic and olive oil
- FAMAS ANTIPASTO$16.99
Arugula, roasted peppers, artichoke, green olives, kalamata olives, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic and olive oil
APPETIZERS
- BONELESS WINGS$13.99
white-meat boneless wings tossed in your choice of our signature sauces
- BRUSCHETTA$10.99
Italian bread, zesty tomatoes, olive oil
- GARLIC BUTTER BREADSTICKS$10.99
Fresh dough baked to a golden brown then topped with our Special Garlic sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with pizza sauce for dipping.
- GARLIC CHESSE BREAD$12.99
Fresh dough covered with Special Garlic sauce, topped with mounds of real cheese made from mozzarella, then baked to a cheesy, gooey goodness. Served with pizza sauce for dipping!
- MEATBALLS MARINARA$8.99
Five housemade meatball with San Marzano marinara sauce
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.99
Six perfectly crispy and melty Mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara.
- SAUSAGE MARINARA$11.99
Two Italian sausage with San Marzano marinara sauce
- TRADITIONAL WINGS$12.50
Crispy, bone-in wings tossed in your choice of our signature sauces
PANINI
- Panini Chicken Parmigiana$9.99
Crispy breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Panini Meatballs$9.99
Housemade meatball, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Panini Eggplant Parmigiana$9.99
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Panini Sausage Parmigiana$9.99
Italian sausage, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Panini Italian$9.99
Arugula,tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, balsamic and olive oil
- Panini Veggie$9.99
Arugula, roasted peppers, artichoke, tomatoes, balsamic and olive oil
PIZZA
- Pizza Cheese 12"$13.00
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Pizza Cheese 12" Supreme$16.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, italian sausage and pepperoni
- Pizza Cheese 12" All Meat$16.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage and beef
- Pizza Cheese 12" Pesto$16.00
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, ham and mushrooms.
- Pizza Cheese 12" Four Cheese$16.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese and gorgonzola cheese.
- Pizza Cheese 12" Spinach Alfredo$16.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, fresh spinash and tomatoes.
- Pizza Cheese 12" Bbq Chicken$16.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon and onions.
- Pizza Cheese 12" Bianca$16.00
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, fresh basil and olive oil.
- Pizza Cheese 12" Vegetarian$16.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.
- Pizza Cheese 12" Hawaiian$16.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, ham and pineapple.
- Pizza Cheese 12" Capricciosa$16.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, artichokes, green olives and mushrooms.
- Pizza Cheese 12" Caprese$16.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, slice tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil.
- Pizza Cheese 12" Margherita$16.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil.
- Pizza Cheese 12" Arugula & Prosciutto$16.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto and olive oil.
- Pizza Cheese 14"$15.00
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Pizza Cheese 14" Supreme$20.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, italian sausage and pepperoni
- Pizza Cheese 14" All meat$20.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage and beef
- Pizza Cheese 14" Pesto$20.00
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, ham and mushrooms.
- Pizza Cheese 14" Four Cheese$20.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese and gorgonzola cheese.
- Pizza Cheese 14" Spinach Alfredo$20.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, fresh spinash and tomatoes.
- Pizza Cheese 14" Bbq Chicken$20.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon and onions.
- Pizza Cheese 14" Bianca$20.00
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, fresh basil and olive oil.
- Pizza Cheese 14" Vegetarian$20.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.
- Pizza Cheese 14" Hawaiian$20.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, ham and pineapple.
- Pizza Cheese 14" Capricciosa$20.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, artichokes, green olives and mushrooms.
- Pizza Cheese 14" Caprese$20.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, slice tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil.
- Pizza Cheese 14" Margherita$20.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil.
- Pizza Cheese 14" Arugula & Prosciutto$20.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto and olive oil.