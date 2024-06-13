Edible Art Bakery & Dessert Cafe` North Hills, Raleigh, NC
Drinks
- Affagato
2oz Espresso with 1 Scoop of Ice Cream$4.50
- Americano
2oz Espresso with 8oz of Hot Water$4.00
- Cafe` au Lait
Equal Parts Coffee with Steamed Milk (5oz of Each)$4.25
- Cafe` Latte`
2oz Espresso with 6oz Steamed Milk and a Thin Layer of Foam$5.00
- Cappuccino
2oz Espresso with 4oz Steamed Milk and a Thick Layer of Foam$4.75
- Caramel Latte
2oz Espresso with 6oz Steamed Milk, Caramel Syrup and a Thin Layer of Foam$5.75
- Chai Tea Latte
Equal Parts Chai Tea & Steamed Milk (5oz of Each)$5.00
- Drip Coffee
Locally sourced from "Larry's Coffee" of Raleigh. Your choice of Small or Large.$3.00
- Cortado
2oz Espresso with 2 oz Steamed Milk, No Froth$4.50
- Espresso
2oz Espresso extracted from Larry's locally roasted "Bean Martin"...Elegantly Dark (chocolate, blackberry & walnut)$3.50
- Flat White
2oz Espresso with 4oz Steamed Milk and very minimal Foam (Flat)$5.00
- Hot Chocolate
Fresh made using our Baker's secret chocolate blend!$3.50
- Hot Tea
your choice of 7 popular tea flavors$3.50
- Iced Americano
16 oz. Iced Espresso & Cold Water$5.00
- Iced Cappuccino
12 oz. Iced Espresso & Cold Milk$5.00
- Iced Coffee
16 oz. Iced Medium Roast Brewed Coffee$4.25
- Iced Latte
16 oz. Iced Espresso & Cold Milk$5.50
- London Fog
Earl Grey tea bag steeped in 4oz of Hot Water, with Vanilla & 6oz of Steamed Milk$5.00
- Macchiato
2oz Espresso w/ tiny amount of Steamed Milk & Foam$4.50
- Mocha
2oz Espresso with 6oz Steamed Milk, with Chocolate Syrup and a Thin Layer of Foam$5.75
- Seasonal Latte
12 oz. Honey & Lavender Latte$5.75
- Bottled Soda
20 oz. Bottle. Your choice of Pepsi or Diet Pepsi.$2.50
- Larry's Canned Nitro Cold Brew
Your choice from 3 of "Larry's" most popular canned brews.$4.00
- Milk
Your choice of Whole Mike, Almond Milk or Oat Milk. 12 oz cup.$2.50
- Pure Leaf Iced Tea
18.5 oz. Bottle of "Real Brewed Tea"$3.25
- Water
20 oz. Aquafina$2.25