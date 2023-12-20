Skip to Main content
Salad/Sides
Soup
Kelaguen
Tacos
Sandwiches
Rice Dish
Dessert
Salad/Sides
HOMEY SALAD
$9.25
Truffle Fries
$7.00
Red Rice
$5.50
Finadeni
$1.50
Burger Sauce
$1.50
Soup
Batchoy
$18.25
Corn Soup
$10.50
Kelaguen
Seafood Kelaguen Tostada
$16.25
Tacos
Adobo Tacos
$13.50
Sandwiches
KEWPIE BURGER & FRIES
$14.75
DOUBLE KEWPIE BURGER & TRUFFLES FRIES
$18.75
SINGLE BURGER
$9.00
DOUBLE BURGER
$13.00
Rice Dish
Tinaktak Rice Bowl
$16.75
Bulgogi Rice Bowl
$19.50
Dessert
LAÑABREAD
$9.50
LECHAYS
$9.25
(206) 384-3333
3315 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Closed
• Opens Monday at 5PM
All hours
