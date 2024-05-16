Famous Toastery FT Denver
Pancakes & French Toast
- Breakfast Combo$14.00
Choice of flapjacks or French Toast with two eggs any style and choice of meat
- Flavored Flapjacks$15.00
Three buttermilk flapjacks with flavors mixed right into the batter for flavor in every bite and choice of meat.
- Stuffed French Toast$15.00
Two pieces of thick cut Texas Bread with selected flavor stuffed inside and choice of meat.
- Classic Flapjacks$13.00
Three buttermilk flapjacks topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat
- Classic French Toast$13.00
Classic Texas toast in our housemade batter, topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat
- Classic Waffle$13.00
Our Classic waffle topped with whipped cream and fresh berry compote and choice of meat.
Founder's Favorites
- Biscuit and Gravy Combo$14.00
Two biscuits split and smothered with our famous sausage gravy and a side of two eggs cooked to order
- Huevos Ranchero$18.00
Two eggs any style, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, and cilantro served over a bed of black bean salsa, cheddar, feta, and crispy tortilla strips.
- Breakfast Pizza$12.00
Scrambled eggs, Black Forest ham, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, cheddar, and our famous sausage gravy on a pita pizza crust
- Famous Hash$17.00
A warm crispy blend of our housemade corned beef and shredded red potaotes. Topped with 2 eggs any stule and our housemade Hollandaise sauce wiht a choice of toast.
- Protein Power Bowl$16.00
Quinoa, roasted vegetables with choice of 2 eggs any style, protein and balsamic drizzle.
- Shrimp & Grits$17.00
Sauteed shrimp and smoked sausage in a light Cajun cream sauce over creamy cheddar grits.
- Mac N Cheese$13.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our creamy cheddar & parmesan cheese sauce. Topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.
Egg & Omelets
- 2 Egg Breakfast$9.00
2 Eggs prepared any style with choice of breakfast side and toast
- 3 Egg Breakfast$11.00
3 Eggs prepared any style with choice of breakfast side and toast.
- Avocado Omelet$15.00
Fresh avocado, tomato, chopped bacon, and parmesan wrapped in 3 eggs with choice of breakfast side and toast
- Blah Blah Omelet$14.00
Build your own three-egg omelet with a choice of three ingredients from below: Meat(1) Sausage, bacon, smoked sausage, chorizo, turkey, ham Vegetables Avocado, tomato, spinach, caramelized onions, bell peppers, artichokes, mushrooms Cheeses Cheddar, pepper jack, American, Swiss, mozzarella, feta, goat, parmesan, brie with choice of breakfast side and toast
- Blah Blah Omelet (NO MEAT)$14.00
Build your own three-egg omelet with a choice of three ingredients from below: Meat(1) Sausage, bacon, smoked sausage, chorizo, turkey, ham Vegetables Avocado, tomato, spinach, caramelized onions, bell peppers, artichokes, mushrooms Cheeses Cheddar, pepper jack, American, Swiss, mozzarella, feta, goat, parmesan, brie with choice of breakfast side and toast
- Southwestern Omelet$14.00
Spicy chorizo, tomatoes, roasted peppers & cheddar with choice of breakfast side and toast
- Western Omelet$14.00
Black Forest ham, roasted peppers, caramelized onions and American cheese with choice of breakfast side and toast
- Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Two eggs any style, choice of cheese and breakfast meat served on your choice of toast or English muffin Sub for a biscuit or bagel
Benedicts
- Avocado Benedict$16.00
Split avocado baked with Cajun seasoning, two eggs any style topped with melted pepper jack cheese & pico de gallo with choice of breakfast side
- Cali Benedict$15.00
Two eggs any style, fresh avocado, grilled tomato on a toasted English muffin topped with our housemade Hollandaise and choice of breakfast side
- Classic Benedict$14.00
Two eggs any style and Canadian bacon served on a toasted English muffin topped with our housemade Hollandaise and choice of breakfast side
- Country Benedict$14.00
Two eggs any style, country ham and our famous sausage gravy over a split biscuit with your choice of breakfast side
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Left Coast BLT$15.00
Thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, brie and pesto mayo on whole wheat toast with choice of side
- BLT$13.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast with choice of side
- Club$15.00
Turkey, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo on sourdough toast with choice of side
- Turkey & Brie$14.00
Roasted turkey, melted brie, and raspberry puree served on toasted sourdough with choice of side
- Blackened Chicken Caesar$14.00
Blackened grilled chicken breast, parmesan, and crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with choice of side
- Chicken & Bacon Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, thick-cut bacon, and pepper jack tossed in honey mustard dressing with choice of side
- Reuben$16.00
Housemade corned beef or roasted turkey, kraut, 1,000 island dressing, and melted Swiss on toasted rye with choice of side.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken tossed in spicy buffalo and ranch dressing with choice of side
- Tuna Salad Melt$14.00
Housemade albacore tuna salad and melted pepper jack served on toasted rye with choice of side.
Lifestyle
- Nutella Toast$13.00
Nutella served on 2 pieces of sourdough toast topped with strawberries and banana with choice of breakfast side
- Avocado Toast$14.00
Mashed avocado mixed with our lemon garlic dressing spread over two pieces of multi-grain toast. Topped with creamy goat cheese & pico de gallo with a side of fresh fruit.
- Daybreak Burrito$15.00
Three egg whites, brie, fresh avocado & tomatoes. Served with a side of our housemade salsa Add chopped bacon or sausage Sub a gluten-free wrap
- Cobb Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, fresh avocado, chopped bacon, tomato, and a hard-boiled egg on a bed of field greens. Choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$10.00
- California Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, fresh avocado, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and creamy goat cheese on a bed of field greens with our raspberry dressing served on the side
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$5.50
Vanilla Greek yougurt topped with our housemade granola, strawberries and blueberries.
- Oatmeal Cup$4.00
Housemade oatmeal topped with strawberries, blueberries and brown sugar.
- Oatmeal Bowl$8.00
Housemade oatmeal topped with strawberries, blueberries and brown sugar.
Kids
- Flapjacks$9.00
3 flapjacks with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
- French Toast$9.00
Classic French toast with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
Grilled cheese with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Cheese quesadilla with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips.
- Kraft Mac N Cheese$9.00
Kraft mac n cheese with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
- One Egg & Meat$9.00
One egg preppared any style with 2 pieces of bacon.
- Turkey and Cheese$9.00
House roasted turkey breast, American cheese on white bread with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips.
Local Favorites
Breakfast Sides
- 1 Egg$2.00
One egg prepared any style.
- SIDE Biscuit and Gravy$5.00
- 2 Eggs$3.00
Two eggs prepared any style.
- 3 Eggs$4.00
Three eggs prepared any style.
- Artisanal Toasts$2.50
Hand crafted toasted breads.
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$4.00
Plain or everything bagel with cream cheese.
- Bananas$2.00
- Fruit - Bowl$6.00
- Bowl Grit$4.50
- Breakfast Potatoes$4.50
- Corned Beef Hash$5.00
- Fresh Berry Bowl$8.00
- Fresh Berry Cup$5.50
Fresh strawberries and blueberries
- Fruit - Cup$4.50
- Grilled Tomatoes$2.00
- Grits$4.50
- Sausage Gravy$2.00
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Flapjack$5.00
- Side Flavored Flapjack$6.00
- Side French Toast$5.00
- Side Stuffed French Toast$6.00
- Side Waffle$7.00
- Sliced Tomatoes - Fresh$2.00
- Side Salsa$0.55
- Side Cinnamon FT$7.20
Lunch Sides
- Chicken Breast$6.00
- Cucumber Salad$4.50
Cucumbers, fresh dill and onions in a brine
- Mac N Cheese - SIDE$5.50
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our creamy cheddar & parmesan cheese sauce. Topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.
- Pesto Pasta Salad$4.50
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our housemade pesto, diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese
- Sauteed Spinach$3.00
- Roasted Veggies$5.50
Roased yellow squash, zucchini, red onions and carrots
- Shrimp - side$8.00
- Side Toast Salad$5.50
- Side Chips$2.50
Specialty Coffee
Juices*
Dressings/Sauces
- Side 1000$0.55
- Side Abby's Nut Butter$1.00
- Side Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.55
- Side Berry Compote$0.75
- Side Blue Cheese$0.55
- Side Buffalo Sauce$0.55
- Side Caesar Dressing$0.55
- Side Cream Cheese$0.75
- Side Hollandaise$0.55
- Side Honey Mustard$0.55
- Side Mayo$0.55
- Side Jalapenos$0.55
- Side Nutella$1.00
- Side Peanut Butter$0.75
- Side Pico de Gallo$0.75
- Side Ranch$0.55
- Side Raspberry Vinaigrette$0.55
- Side Salsa$0.55
- Side Sour Cream$0.75
- Side Syrup$1.00
- Side Whipped Cream$0.50