Far East Pizza - Allen 2023 W McDermott Dr Suite 220
Far East Menu
APPETIZER
- Chicken Meat Balls$10.00
Finely chopped chicken and traditional Indian Spices roasted to perfection.
- Chicken Tikka Skewers$10.00
Oven Roasted Boneless Chicken Marinated overnight in yogurt with traditional Indian Spices and Served with Cilantro Mint Sauce.
- PANEER TIKKA SKEWERS$10.00
Oven Roasted firm Indian Cheese marinated in yogurt with traditional Indian Spices and Served with Cilantro Mint Sauce.
Wings
- Citrus Chili Pomegranate Chicken Wings$11.00
Crispy wings tossed in a tangy sweet citrus pomegranate sauce & lightly dusted with chili powder served with Far East Ranch.
- Chili Coriander Chicken Wings$11.00
Wings tossed in traditional Indian spices served with Mango Chutney sauce.
- Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings$11.00
Wings tossed in roasted garlic & lemon pepper infused olive oil served with Far East Ranch.
- Tika Tika Chicken Wings$11.00
Crispy Tandoori style wings dusted with tika seasoning served with mint sauce.
Specialty Pizza Menu
- Butter Chicken Pizza$12.00+
Indian style Alfredo sauce with roasted chicken, mozzarella, shaved asiago & Fresh Thai Basil.
- Tikka Tikka Time Pizza$12.00+
Indian style Alfredo sauce with Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken topped with Mozzarella, red onion, shaved asiago and Thai basil.
- Butter Paneer Pizza$12.00+
Indian style Alfredo Sauce roasted paneer sauce, mozzarella, Shaved Asiago & Fresh Thai Basil
- Far East Veggie spectacular$13.00+
Far East Pesto, Roasted Paneer, Roasted Cauliflower, Red Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Pear Tomatoes, Shaved Asiago & Thai Basil
- Tropical Chicken Pizza$13.00+
Chicken tikka, pineapples, pickled jalapeños, red onions, cilantro, creamy curry tomato sauce, mozzarella, & fresh cilantro.
- Beef Sausage & Beef Pepperoni$13.00+
Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Beef Sausage, Beef Pepperoni, mozzarella, Shaved Asiago & Fresh Thai Basil
- Build Your Own Pizza$9.00+
Comes with Shredded Mozzarella, Choose Your Sauce and additional toppings
- Tropical Veggie Pizza$13.00+
Roasted Paneer, pineapples, pickled jalapeños, red onions, cilantro, creamy curry tomato sauce, mozzarella, Asiago cheese & fresh cilantro.
- Roasted Chicken Vegan Pizza$13.00+
Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Vegan Shredded Chicken topped with Vegan Mozzarella & Fresh Thai Basil
Far East Pastas (Served with Garlic Bread)
- Tikka Tok Pasta$17.00
Mild South Eastern Indian Curry with Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken, Cremini Mushrooms, and Spinach Tossed in Rigatoni Pasta
- Butter Paneer Pasta Alfredo$17.00
Ancient Indian spices, creamy yellow curry Alfredo, Roasted Paneer, Cremini Mushrooms, & Rigatoni Pasta
- Far East Baked Ziti$18.00
Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Beef Sausage, Rigatoni Pasta, Baked with mozzarella & Asiago Cheese
- Pasta Primadonna$17.00
Red Bell Peppers, Baby Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Pear Tomatoes, Thai Basil & Asiago Cheese
- Pasta Primadonna- Vegan$17.00
Red Bell Peppers, Baby Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Pear Tomatoes, Thai Basil
Delhi Sandwiches (Served with French Fries)
- Chicken Seekh Meatball Sandwich$15.00
Well-Seasoned Chicken Meat Balls in Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce with mozzarella & Shaved Asiago Cheese
- The Grilled Cheesiest$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, asiago, Spinach, & Tomatoes Grilled in Fluffy Naan.
- The Ultimate Delhi Sandwich$16.00
Beef Pepperoni, Roasted Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Olive Tapenade, Pesto, Tomatoes & Mozzarella
Far East Curries
- Butter Paneer Curry$15.00
Creamy tomato and yogurt curry with cubes of Indian paneer. All curries come with basmati rice and grilled naan.
- Butter Chicken Curry$15.00
Creamy tomato and yogurt curry with seasoned roasted chicken. All curries come with basmati rice and grilled naan.
- Combo Curry$16.00
Creamy tomato yogurt curry with Paneer and seasoned chicken. All curries come with basmati rice and grilled naan.
Field of Greens
- Hello Dahli$10.00
Chopped Romain Lettuce, A medley of Lentils, Pickled onions, and Roasted Chicken, Pear Tomatoes, Baby Spinach with Roasted Paneer & Far East Pesto dressing on the side.
- Auntie Pasta Salad$10.00
Rigatoni Pasta, Beef Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Pickled onions, Pear Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Thai Basil, Asiago Cheese, and tossed in Turmeric Vinaigrette
- Far East Caesar Salad$8.00
Chopped Romain Lettuce, Shaved Asiago, Naan Crotons, House Made Creamy Caesar Dressing with a hint of Turmeric
Far East Desserts
- Kashmir Creamy Rice Custard$5.00
Also known as Phirini, This Creamy lightly Sweet North East Indian Rice Custard With a hint of Safron is served chilled and topped with sliced almonds
- Tiramisu Cup$5.00
A Coffee infused Custard with a light cookie crisp Layered and Chilled in a clear dessert cup
- Fudge Brownie Kashmir Cup$5.00
Our Creamy chilled Rice Custard Layered with Decadent Fudge Brownie in a in a clear dessert cup
Drinks and Such
- Masala Lemonade$5.00
Lemon, Lime, & Sugary Sweet with a hint of salty Cumin
- Mango Yogurtlicious$5.00
A Creamy Banana, Mango & Yogurt Succulent Smoothy
- Masala Iced Tea$5.00
Lemon, Lime, & Sugary Sweet with a hint of salty Cumin infused With Texas Iced Tea
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Fountain Drinks$3.00
- Baby Pom$6.00
Pomegranate, lime Juice, Alcohol Free Tequila with a splash of Sparkling Water.
- Ginger-Bee$6.00
Fresh Mint, Ginger Beer, lime Juice & Alcohol-free Tequila Mocktail.