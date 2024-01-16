Far East Pizza Co.
Far East Menu
Specialty Pizza Menu
- Butter Chicken Pizza$12.00+
Ancient Indian spices, creamy yellow chicken sauce, mozzarella, & Fresh Thai Basil
- Tikka Tikka Time Pizza$12.00+
Mild South Eastern Indian Curry with Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken topped with Mozzarella,
- Butter Paneer Masala Pizza$12.00+
Ancient Indian spices, creamy yellow paneer sauce, mozzarella, & Fresh Thai Basil
- Far East Veggie spectacular$13.00+
Far East Pesto, Roasted Paneer, Roasted Cauliflower, Red Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Pear Tomatoes, & Thai Basil
- Tropical Chicken Pizza$13.00+
Chicken tikka, pine apples, pickled jalapeños, red onions, cilantro, creamy curry tomato sauce, mozzarella, & fresh cilantro.
- Beef Sausage & Beef Pepperoni$11.00+
Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Beef Sausage, Beef Pepperoni, mozzarella, & Fresh Thai Basil
- Build Your Own Pizza$9.00+
Comes with Shredded Mozzarella, Choose Your Sauce and additional toppings
- Tropical Veggie Pizza$13.00+
Roasted Paneer, pine apples, pickled jalapeños, red onions, cilantro, creamy curry tomato sauce, mozzarella, & fresh cilantro.
Far East Pastas (Served with Garlic Bread)
- Tikka Tok Pasta$15.00
Mild South Eastern Indian Curry with Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken, Cremini Mushrooms, and Spinach Tossed in Rigatoni Pasta
- Butter Paneer Pasta Alfredo$15.00
Ancient Indian spices, creamy yellow curry Alfredo, Roasted Paneer, Cremini Mushrooms, & Rigatoni Pasta
- Far East Baked Ziti$16.00
Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Beef Sausage, Rigatoni Pasta, Baked with mozzarella & Asiago Cheese
- Pasta Primadonna$15.00
Red Bell Peppers, Baby Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Pear Tomatoes, Thai Basil & Asiago Cheese
Far East Curries
- Butter Paneer Curry$14.00
Creamy tomato and yogurt curry sauce with cubes of Indian cheese, paneer. All curries come with basmati rice and grilled naan.
- Butter Chicken Curry$15.00
Creamy tomato and yogurt curry sauce with seasoned roasted chicken. All curries come with basmati rice and grilled naan.
- Lemon Zest Curry$15.00Out of stock
Creamy yogurt and coconut milk curry sauce with roasted seasoned chicken. All curries come with basmati rice and grilled naan.
Field of Greens
- Hello Dahli$14.00
Chopped Romain Lettuce, A medley of Lentils, Pickled onions, and Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken, Pear Tomatoes, with Roasted Paneer
- Auntie Pasta Salad$15.00
Penne Pasta, Beef Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella,Pickled onions, Pear Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Thai Basil, Asiago Cheese, and tossed in Turmeric Vinaigrette
- Far East Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped Romain Lettuce, Shaved Asiago, Naan Crotons, House Made Creamy Caesar Dressing with a hint of Turmeric
Delhi Sandwiches (Served with House Made Plantain Chips)
- Chicken Seekh Meatball Sandwich$8.00
Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Well Seasoned Chicken Meat Balls, with mozzarella & Asiago Cheese
- The Grilled Cheesiest$8.00
Fresh Mozzarella, asiago, Spinach, & Tomatoes Grilled in Fluffy Naan w/ Butter
- The Ultimate Delhi Sandwich$9.00
Beef Pepperoni, Shaved Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Olive Tapenade, Pesto, Tomatoes, & mozzarella
Far East Desserts
- Kashmir Creamy Rice Custard$5.00
Also known as Phirini, This Creamy lightly Sweet North East Indian Rice Custard With a hint of Safron is served chilled and topped with sliced almonds
- Tiramisu Cup$5.00
A Coffee infused Custard with a light cookie crisp Layered and Chilled in a clear dessert cup
- Fudge Brownie Kashmir Cup$5.00
Our Creamy chilled Rice Custard Layered with Decadent Fudge Brownie in a in a clear dessert cup
Drinks and Such
- Masala Lemonade (Copy)$5.00
Lemon, Lime, & Sugary Sweet with a hint of salty Cumin
- Mango Yogurtlicious (Copy)$5.00
A Creamy Banana, Mango & Yogurt Succulent Smoothy
- Masala Iced Tea$5.00
Lemon, Lime, & Sugary Sweet with a hint of salty Cumin infused With Texas Iced Tea
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Fountain Drinks$2.50
- Bottled Drinks$2.09