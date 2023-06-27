Far From France
Dinner
Les Salades
Caesar Salad
Traditional caesar salad. Items Undercooked. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Meats Poultry, Seafood, Shellfish, or Eggs May Increase Your Risk of Foodborne Illness
Goat Cheese Salad
Crispy warm goat cheese, Parma ham and pine nuts on a bed of baby greens
Mediterranean Salad
Salad with feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, and olives with red wine dijon vinaigrette
Tomato and Burrata Salad
Tomato and burrata with pesto and balsamic vinaigrette
Les Hors D'Oeuvres
Osetra Caviar
Toasts, Garniture and a Shot of Vodka
Charcuterie Plate
Assorted hams and saucissons
Country Style Pate
Country style pâté
Cheese Plate
Assorted cheese plate
Foie Gras en Terrine
Duck liver terrine with sauternes aspic
Snails with Garlic, Butter and Parsley
Snails with garlic, butter and parsley
Steamed Mussels with Saffron
Steamed mussels in white wine cream and saffron
Sea Scallops
Sea scallops sautéed with tomatoes and basil
Smoked Salmon Tartare
Smoked salmon tartare with shallots, sour cream, dijon mustard and cucumber salad with crostini
Napoleon of Mushrooms
Mixed mushrooms served in pastry
Les Viandes
Tournedos Félix Faure
Beef tenderloin with cracked black pepper, mushrooms, cognac and cream sauce served with matchstick fries and sautéed asparagus. Items Undercooked. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Meats Poultry, Seafood, Shellfish, or Eggs May Increase Your Risk of Foodborne
Rib-Eye Steak
Rib-eye steak with merlot butter served with matchstick fries and sautéed asparagus. Items undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
New York Strip
New York strip with king oyster mushrooms and artichokes with bordelaise sauce served with matchstick fries. Items undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Rack of Lamb with Ratatouille
Rack of lamb with rosemary sauce served with ratatouille
Duck Breast with Blackcurrant
Duck breast with cassis sauce served with wild rice
Chicken Breast
Roasted chicken breast with olive sauce served with mashed root vegetables
Pork Tenderloin with Lavender Honey
Pork tenderloin with lavender honey sauce served with mashed root vegetables
Vegetarian
Bowtie Pasta and Mix Vegetables
Bowtie pasta with cherry tomatoes and mix vegetables in a light butter sauce
King Oyster Mushroom Scallop
King oyster scallop with white miso beurre Blanc sauce served with carrot purée and mix vegetables
Eggplant Steak
Eggplant steak with vegetarian demi-glace sauce served with mashed root vegetables and sautéed asparagus
Les Poissons
Fillet of Salmon
Fillet of salmon with a creamy pesto sauce served with basmati rice
Seafood in Pastry Shell
Jumbo shrimp, scallops, spinach, and mushrooms in a cream sauce and a pastry shell
Sauteed Trout
Sautéed trout in butter with capers, lemon, and croutons served with turned potatoes and sautéed asparagus
Fisherman Pasta
Fettuccine with salmon, sea scallops, shrimp and mussels
Branzino with Crab Meat
Pan seared branzino with crab meat served with turned potatoes in a lemon beurre Blanc sauce
1962 Maxim's Special
Les Desserts
Creme Brulee
Caramelized infused cream with lavender
Chocolate Profiteroles
Vanilla ice cream in pastry with chocolate sauce
Apple Tarte (Order Upfront)
Baked apple tart with vanilla ice cream
Soufflé (Order Upfront)
Soufflé served with grand marnier sauce and whipped cream
Beignets (Order Upfront)
Beignets served with raspberry, chocolate and crème anglaise sauces