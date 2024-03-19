Fare Game Clayton
Classic Pizza's
- Claytona Beach$11.00
Mozzarella, smoked provolone, cheddar.
- Ms. Pep Man$13.00
Cup & char pepperoni, hot honey.
- Northstar Neo$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil.
- The Forager$13.00
Mushrooms, olives, peppers, onions, jalapenos, balsamic vinaigrette.
- The Lady Bro$13.00
Pesto, bacon, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, ranch.
- Piebald$13.00
White base, prosciutto, garlic, olives and fresh Mozzarella.
Premium Pizza's
- Pick-y People$16.00
White base, pickles, ranch, micro greens, dill.
- El Conquistador$16.00
Creama Base, birria, red onions, cilantro, consume dipping sauce
- South Bound and Down$16.00
White sauce, chorizo, corn, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onions, cotija cheese, Tajin.
- The Expedition$16.00
White base, Elk sausage, mushrooms, capers, garlic butter.
- Bayou Buggy$16.00
Crawfish, remoulade, parsley, micro greens, Old Bay.
- Duck-Alo Bill$16.00
BBQ sauce, duck confit, pickled onions
Create Your Own
Starters
- Bambi Bites$9.00
Bavarian pretzel bites covered in garlic butter with your choice of beer cheese or Dijon honey mustard.
- High Flyer$10.00
A classic dip with a twist, duck!
- Cheat Code$7.00
Ooey, gooey, cheesy goodness. Garlic cheese bread with your choice of marinara or garlic butter dip.
- 12 Point Mac & Cheese$10.00