The Farehouse O'Hare Plaza
Café
Coffee & Teas
- Americano$1.75+
Espresso, Water
- Cappuccino$2.50+
Steamed Milk, Foam, Espresso
- Caramel Macchiato$3.25+
Milk, Caramel Sauce, Espresso
- Chai Tea Latte$3.25+
- Cold Brew$5.00+
- Dirty Chai Tea Latte$3.25+
- Flat White$3.50+
Extra Foamed Milk, Espresso
- Fresh Brewed Pure Canopy Coffee$2.50+
- Iced Pure Canopy Coffee$2.25+
- Latte$2.50+
- Mocha$3.50+
Mocha Syrup, Steamed Milk, Whipped Cream
- Black Tea$3.00+
- Green Tea$2.50+
Pastries
Fresh Made Salads & Soups
Grab & Go
- Chicken Caesar (GG)$10.50
Romaine, Oven Baked Chicken, Tomato, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
- Buffalo Chicken (GG)$10.50
Oven Baked Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Ranch Dressing & Blue Cheese
- Turkey, Bacon, Ranch (GG)$10.50
Romaine Lettuce, Turkey, Bacon and Ranch
- Protein Pack (GG)$5.00
Grapes, Almonds, Cheese Cubes and Hard Boiled Egg
- Hummus Cup (GG)$2.00
Assorted Fresh Veggies & Hummus
- Fruit Cup (GG)$3.50
Assorted Seasonal Fruit
- Veggie Cup (GG)$2.50
- Pretzel Hummus Cup (GG)$4.00
- Veggie Hummus Cup (GG)$4.00
Beverages
- AHA Orange Grapefruit$2.00
- Caddy Shack Tea$4.00
- CELSIUS - Tropical Vibe - Starfruit Pineapple$3.50
- Coke - 12 oz Can$2.00
- Diet Coke 12 oz Can$2.00
- Coke Zero 12 oz Can$2.00
- Gold Peak Iced Tea$2.75
- Water$2.00
- Minute Maid Apple Juice$3.00
- Minute Maid Orange Juice$3.25
- Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa$3.25
- Perrier$3.00
- Reign Storm$3.50
- Smart Water 20oz$3.50
Chips -n- More
- Great Lakes - Michigan Cherry BBQ$2.00
- Great Lakes - Parmesan Ranch$2.00
- Great Lakes - Salt-Pepper-Onion$2.00
- Great Lakes - Salt -n- Vinegar$2.00
- Miss Vickies - Salt -n- Vinegar$2.00
- Miss Vickies - Jalapeno$2.00
- Miss Vickies - SmokeHouse BBQ$2.00
- Rolled Gold Pretzels$2.00
- Stacy's - Pita Chips$2.00
- Sun Chips - Garden Salsa$2.00
- Sun Chips - Harvest Chedder$2.00
- Smartfood - White Chedder Popcorn$2.00
Restaurant – O’Hare Plaza
Starters
- Beer Battered Cheese Curds$9.00
Served with house made ranch or jalapeno dipping sauce
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
(4) Tenders served with fries and your choice of barbeque, buffalo, mango habanero, sweet chili, honey mustard sauce and a side of ranch or blue cheese
- Chili$4.50+
- Fried Cauliflower$9.00
Crispy battered cauliflower tossed in sweet thai chili sauce served with house made ranch dressing
- Jumbo Chicken Wings$12.00
Jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of barbeque sauce, buffalo sauce, mango habanero sauce or sweet chili sauce and served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Pulled Pork Sliders$12.00
(3) Mini rolls topped with house smoked pulled pork, onion straws, coleslaw, sweet barbeque sauce and a side of pickles
- Quesadilla$9.00
Melted chihuahua cheese, tomato, onion, cilantro served with salsa and sour cream
- Soup of Day$4.50+
Burgers
- BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$14.00
All beef patty with bacon, barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese with your choice of house made chips or fries
- Cali Burger$14.00
All beef patty, arugula, avocado, roasted red pepper aioli with your choice of house made chips or fries
- Diablo Burger$15.00
All beef patty, habanero jack cheese, cajun spices, fried jalapenos with your choice of house made chips or fries
- Shroom Burger$14.00
All beef patty with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, truffle aioli with your choice of house made chips or fries
- The Farehouse Burger$13.00
All beef patty with choice of cheese with your choice of house made chips or fries
Flatbreads
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$8.00+
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, blue cheese and ranch dressing
- Cheese Flatbread$6.00+
Classic style flatbread made with our house made marinara & cheese
- Margherita Flatbread$7.00+
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and house made marinara sauce
- Mushroom & Goat Cheese Flatbread$6.00+
Sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat cheese, arugula and truffle aioli
- Pepperoni Flatbread$6.00+
Classic style flatbread made with our house made marinara, pepperoni & cheese
- Pepporoni and Sausage Flatbread$7.00+
Classic style flatbread made with our house made marinara sausage & cheese
- Sausage Flatbread$6.00+
Classic style flatbread made with our house made marinara sausage & cheese
Salads
- BBQ Chicken Salad$15.00
Barbeque grilled chicken, avocado, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, red onion, tomato, onion straws, house made ranch dressing
- Brussels Sprout Salad$13.00
Shaved brussels sprouts, bacon, apple, walnuts, parmesan cheese, citrus vinaigrette
- Burrata Beet Salad$14.00
Burrata Italian cheese, roasted beets, arugula, toasted almond vinaigrette and served with a crispy baguette
- Signature Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine, avocado, grilled chicken, blue cheese, bacon, egg, tomato with a green goddess dressing
Sandwiches
- Grown Up Grilled Cheese$11.00
Brie, cheddar and muenster cheese with pear slices, jalapeno jam on toasted rustic Italian bread with your choice of house made chips or fries
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken, tomatoes, pickles with a Nashville hot sauce served with a side of house made ranch and your choice of house made chips or fries
- Tuna Melt$12.00
House made tuna salad, tomatoes, habanero jack cheese on toasted rustic rye bread with your choice of house made chips or fries
- Turkey Club Sandwich$12.00
Fresh shaved turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted rustic Italian Bread with your choice of house made chips or fries
- Veggie Sandwich$10.00
Thinly sliced red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, arugula, green goddess aioli on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of house made chips or fries