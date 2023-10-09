Skip to Main content
The Farehouse 111 N Main St.
Snacks
Beer Cheese
$11.00
Boiled Peanuts
$5.00
Loaded Wedges
$11.00
Smoked Wings
$10.00
Meatballs
$10.00
Burrata Ensalada
$13.00
Spreads
$5.00
Soups
Soup du Jour
$5.00+
Sarah's Tomato Basil
$5.00+
Salads
Farehouse Salad
Caesar Salad
Wedge Salad
Kale Salad
Greek Salad
Buffalo Salad
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken
$13.00
The Italian
$13.00
Meatball Sub
$13.00
Turkey BLT
$12.00
Grilled Pimento Cheese
$11.00
Flatbreads
The Alison
$13.00
"Peg Leg" Bates
$13.00
Cedar Falls
$14.00
Smoke Stack
$14.00
Aunt Het
$14.00
Stagecoach Stop
$15.00
BYO Flatbread
$10.00
Pasta
Pasta Primavera
$19.00
Chicken Marsala
$19.00
Not Your Mom's Alfredo
$24.00
Spaghetti and Meatballs
$19.00
Kids Menu
Hot Dog
$6.00
Grilled Cheese
$6.00
Chicken Tenders
$8.00
Spaghetti and Red Sauce
$9.00
Entrees
Farehouse Jerk
$18.00
Eggplant Parmesan
$18.00
Chicken Parmesan
$18.00
Shrimp N Grits
$23.00
Grilled Salmon
$23.00
Seared Duck
$26.00
Smoked Pork Belly
$24.00
Butcher Block
$39.00
Pan Seared Trout
$22.00
Desserts
Peanut Butter Pie
$7.00
Key Lime Pie
$7.00
Cheesecake
$7.00
Chocolate Overload
$7.00
Cinnamon Roll
$10.00
Sides
Sd Asparagus
$6.00
Sd F Potatoes
$6.00
Sd Mushrooms
$6.00
Sd Broccoli
$6.00
Sd Seasonal Veggies
$6.00
Sd Potato Wedges
$6.00
Sd Couscous
$6.00
Sd Fruit
$6.00
Sd Chips
$3.00
Sd Toast Points
$3.00
NA Bev
Soda
Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Dr.Pepper
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Hi-C
$2.50
Water
$2.50
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Unsweet Tea
$2.50
Retail
Shirt
$20.00
Pint Glass
$6.00
Bar
Liquor
Fris (House)
$6.00
The Farehouse 111 N Main St.
(864) 325-8300
111 N Main st, Fountain Inn, SC 29644
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
