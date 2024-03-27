Farley's Fit Kitchen - *NEW Location* 17045 Stuebner Airline Road
Chef's Specials
- Protein Donut of the Week$6.00
(GF)(Contains Nuts) - P17, F26, C19, Fib3, S1, Sodium0, Cal314+ (Macros on this item can slightly vary based upon toppings) Check out our social media for weekly specials posted every Tuesday! Or sign up for our emails to receive the whole month of specials early!
- Pastry of the Week$7.00
Check out our social media for weekly specials posted every Tuesday! Or sign up for our emails to receive the whole month of specials early!
- Soup of the Week$6.00
One of our fan favorites! Papa Farley has a passion for creating and putting his own delicious spin on everyday soups. They are truly a labor of love. This item sells out quickly! Check out our social media for weekly specials posted every Tuesday! Or sign up for our emails to receive the whole month of specials early!
- Chefs Special Meal of the Month$12.00Out of stock
... Coming soon! :)
Breakfast
- Southwest Scramble 2.0$10.00
(GF) - P39, F13, C16, Fib3, S3, Cal345 It's the classic southwest scramble minus the onions and peppers & w/FFK salsa! Scrambled egg whites, taco seasoned ground turkey, black beans, colby-jack cheese, roasted sweet potatoes, cilantro & a side of FFK salsa
- Brisket Breakfast Tacos$7.00
(GF) - P48, F19, C32, Fib3, S5, Cal498 Lightly grilled corn tortillas, smoked brisket, scrambled egg whites, queso fresco, pickled red onion, + thinly sliced jalapenos served with a side of fresh pico de gallo
- Keto Biscuits + Gravy$9.00
(GF)(K)(contains nut flour) - P29, F32, C7, Fib4, S2, Cal416 Two buttery almond flour biscuits with savory turkey sausage patties and a side of country style cream gravy
- Mixed Berry Flax Protein Oatmeal$5.00
(DF) - P14, F8, C37, Fib7, S4, Cal258 A delicious protein-packed oatmeal made with blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, flax seeds, vanilla extract, strawberry protein powder, & stevia extract
- Maple + Brown Sugar Protein Oatmeal$5.00
(DF) - P12, F5, C36, FIb6, S0, Cal208 Protein oatmeal made with a concoction of keto maple syrup, monkfruit, brown sugar, vanilla extract, & vanilla protein powder
- Breakfast Quesadilla$8.00
(K) - P40, F20, C19, Fib8, S1, Cal373 Scrambled egg whites, colby-jack cheese + bacon bits in a toasted low-carb tortilla and served with FFK salsa
- High Protein Breakfast Bagel$10.00
P43, F18, C41, Fib35, S1, Cal405 Cage free eggs, turkey bacon, a slice of cheddar cheese + organic spinach on a high fiber + high protein toasted bagel with a side of house made spicy ketchup
- Chicken N' Waffles$10.00
(K)(GF)(Contains Nuts) - P48, F32, C30, Fib8, S9, Cal591 Our famous keto fried chicken cutlets, fluffy low-carb waffles, with sides of whipped kerrygold butter and sugar-free syrup
- Chocolate Chip Pancake Sticks$7.00
(GF)(Contains Nut Flours) - P26, F19, C31, Fib11, S6, Cal361 Lily’s chocolate chips, fluffy pancake mix made with organic gluten-free flour, almond flour, cage-free eggs, vanilla extract, monkfruit sugar, protein powder + almond milk, with a side of sugar-free maple syrup
- Chia Yogurt Parfait$9.00
(V)(GF)(DF)(Contains Nuts) - P14, F30, C58, Fib19, S20, Cal564 Silky coconut-based vanilla yogurt with chia seeds, a drizzle of local honey, our house-made granola, and blueberries + sliced strawberries
- FFK Granola$6.00
(GF)(DF) P19, F24, C89, Fib14, S30, Cal628 Made with gluten-free oats, pecans, almonds, pumpkin seeds, maple syrup, coconut oil, chia seeds & a touch of cinnamon (5.5oz serving)
Snacks/Small Plates
- Birria Tacos$8.00
(GF) - P26, F15, C30, Fib4, S4, Cal442 Shredded spicy Mexican stew meat with grilled onions and quesadilla cheese. Served with a stew jus and cilantro + onion on the side.
- BBQ Brisket Quesadilla$8.00
(K) - P39, F36, C15, Fib8, S0, Cal531 Smoked brisket, Monterey-Jack cheese, and a drizzle of our sugar-free BBQ sauce in a toasted flax tortilla with a side of extra BBQ sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.00
(K) - P31, F19, C25, Fib11, S5, Cal393 Grilled organic chicken breast tossed in Frank’s buffalo sauce with spring mix, and shredded carrots wrapped in a low-carb flax tortilla and served with celery sticks, cherry tomatoes and a bleu cheese dressing
- Tajin Fruit Cup$6.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P0, F0, C22, Fib4, S13, Cal87 Watermelon, pineapple, + jicama with a lime wedge and a micro bottle of tajin to season to your liking
- Spicy Roasted Cauliflower Tacos$7.00
(V)(GF) - P7, F4, C28, Fib5, S4, Cal171 Spicy roasted cauliflower served in a lightly grilled corn tortilla topped with pickled red onion, thinly sliced jalapenos, cilantro + queso fresco. Served with a vibrant creamy cilantro sauce
- Hummus Snack Pack$8.00
(Vegetarian)(DF) - P7, F12, C28, Fib5, S3, Cal216 Roasted red pepper hummus, mini pita breads with raw organic cucumber, carrots + broccoli
- Chicken Snack Pack$8.00
(GF)(contains nuts) - P34, F36, C16, Fib2, S10, Cal506 Organic chicken breast, Tillamook cheddar, grapes + roasted mixed nuts
- Pepperoni Flatbread$8.00
(GF) - P22, F26, C21, Fib2, S7, Cal417 Gluten-free crust, house marinara, turkey pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, finished with fresh basil
Salads/Soups
- Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad$12.00
(GF)(K) - P28, F27, C14, Fib18, S0, Cal600 Blackened cubes of fresh salmon over a bed of romaine, kale, lemon zest, parmesan + croutons with a side of caesar dressing
- Thai Crunch Salad$10.00
(V)(GF)(DF)(Contains Nuts) - P13, F13, C40, Fib7, S6, Cal335 Shredded kale, napa cabbage, purple cabbage, crispy ramen, carrots, green onion, red bell pepper, cucumber, edamame, and toasted peanuts, with a side of Thai peanut sauce and garnished with Thai basil + micro cilantro
- Keto Fried Chicken Salad$11.00
(GF)(K)(Contains Nuts)(Contains Pork) - P44, F39, C25, Fib7, S8, Cal620 Spring mix, crispy keto fried chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, diced cucumber, cage free hard boiled egg, and bacon bits with our house made ranch
- Beet + Goat Cheese Salad$11.00
(GF)(Contains Nuts) - P36, F14, C28, Fib7, S14, Cal351 Spring mix, baby kale, roasted beets, grilled chicken, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, cucumber, and mandarin oranges with a citrus balsamic vinaigrette
- Taco Salad$11.00
(GF)(K) - P28, F21, C20, Fib5, S4, Cal390 Taco seasoned ground turkey, Colby-Jack cheese, grilled corn, jalapeno, diced tomato, pickled red onion, + cilantro over a bed of spring mix with a side of creamy chipotle dressing
- Loaded Cauliflower$6.00Out of stock
(GF)(K) - P14, F20, C10, Fib4, S0, Cal394 Our healthier take on loaded potato soup, except with cauliflower! Cheddar cheese, chives, bacon, a touch of cream + chicken stock
- Tomato Basil$6.00
(GF)(Vegetarian) - P5, F16, C17, Fib1, S14, Cal324 Onions, garlic, basil and roasted tomatoes simmered then finished with a touch of cream + extra basil
- Farley’s Chicken Salad on Greens$7.00
(GF)(DF)(Contains Nuts) - P22, F19, C13, Fib2, S3, Cal311 Papa Farley’s famous chicken salad made with organic chicken, sliced grapes, toasted pecans, celery, a touch of relish and mayo served on a bed of spring mix
- Farley’s Chicken Salad Double Protein Tub$10.00
(GF)(DF)(Contains Nuts) - P44, F38, C26, Fib5, S7, Cal622 Papa Farley’s famous chicken salad made with organic chicken, sliced grapes, toasted pecans, celery, a touch of relish and mayo served in a double protein tub
Healthy (Low Carb)
- Caprese Chicken$11.00
(GF)(K)(Contains Pine Nuts) - P38, F12, C25, Fib10, S6, Cal435 Organic grilled chicken breast topped with basil pesto, mozzarella, fresh basil + blistered cherry tomatoes over grilled asparagus with a side of sugar-free balsamic reduction
- Hibachi Steak Bowl$12.00
(K)(GF) - P32, F13, C12, Fib5, S5, Cal419 Teriyaki marinated filet mignon with a side of zucchini and our signature low-carb cauliflower fried rice that contains garlic, onion, cage-free egg, peas, carrots + gluten-free soy sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds + scallions
- Keto Fried Chicken$12.00
(GF)(K)(Contains Nuts) - P46, F35, C22, Fib10, S8, Cal591 Our famous keto fried chicken breast served with loaded cauliflower mash -bacon, cheddar, chives, steamed green beans, and a white cream gravy
- Salmon Cakes$11.00
(GF)(DF)(K)(Contains Pork) - P39, F34, C10, Fib3, S3, Cal527 Our savory, low-carb, salmon cakes made with fresh salmon, bell pepper, dill, spices, egg, pork rind dust + a touch of mayo served with steamed broccoli and lemon aioli
- Taco Turkey Stuffed Pepper$11.00
(GF)(K) - P27, F24, C17, Fib6, S8, Cal428 Lightly roasted bell pepper packed with lean, taco-seasoned ground turkey served on a bed of poblano cream sauce with a side of grilled veggies. Finished with Colby-Jack cheese + a sprig of cilantro
- Jalapeno Popper Stuffed Chicken Breast$12.00
(GF)(K) - P34, F15, C16, Fib5, S3, Cal375 Organic grilled chicken breast stuffed with a blend of jalapeno, cream cheese, and cheddar served over a cauliflower rice pilaf with grilled corn, black beans, cilantro, red bell pepper + lime juice
- McFarley’s Burger$12.00
(K) - P54, F30, C39, Fib27, S6, Cal590 Grilled lean ground beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, high protein bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and a healthy mac sauce on the side
- Hawaiian Chicken$11.00
(Low-Carb) - P43, F15, C26, Fib5, S13, Cal403 Chicken thighs marinated in a sweet + savory sauce then grilled to perfection served with grilled pineapple, & steamed broccoli, over a bed of cauliflower rice
- Bison Meatballs and Zoodles$11.00
(GF)(K) - P39, F26, C26, Fib3, S11, Cal504 Zucchini noodles topped with lean ground beef + bison meatballs, house-made marinara, fresh basil and grated parmesan **Make this VEGAN by choosing Beyond Beef Meatballs**
Wholesome (Complex Carb)
- Baja Shrimp Tacos$12.00
(GF)(DF) - P20, F12, C51, Fib6, S11, Cal393 Lightly grilled corn tortillas filled with shrimp and topped with shredded cabbage, carrots & micro cilantro with a side of chili roasted sweet potatoes, mango pico, & chipotle aioli
- Chipotle Burger$12.00
(GF) - P12, F24, C21, Fib3, S7, Cal342 Grilled turkey patty over a bed of arugula topped with pepper jack, jalapenos, + bacon, served with a side of sweet fries + chipotle aioli
- Tilapia Puttanesca$11.00
(GF)(DF) - P47, F10, C27, Fib15, S5, Cal385 Fresh tilapia seared and then simmered in a savory tomato sauce with olives, herbs, and capers. Served over a bed of soybean spaghetti and finished with fresh herbs
- Garlic Butter Steakhouse$13.00
(GF) - P32, F21, C31, Fib5, S4, Cal456 Grilled filet mignon, roasted red potatoes, grilled asparagus and (a garlic-lovers dream) whipped butter on the side *Vegan Option Available* Select Cauliflower Steak w/chimichurri option for a delightful vegan alternative
- Peruvian Chicken$12.00
(GF) - P45, F19, C45, Fib5, S9, Cal539 Aromatic chicken thighs grilled and served over steamed quinoa with a side of creamy cilantro sauce, fresh mango, pickled red onions & cilantro
- Salmon Loco$12.00
(GF)(DF) - P33, F13, C57, Fib5, S2, Cal452 Seared blackened salmon, fiesta style succotash (Beans, corn, bell pepper, green onion, cilantro) steamed basmati rice, finished with a lime wedge
- Lemon Pepper Salmon$12.00
(GF)(DF) - P34, F27, C37, Fib7, S3, Cal506 Hand-cut salmon filets baked with lemon pepper spice served with steamed green beans, roasted red potatoes and a side of lemon aioli
- BBQ Sweet Potato Baker$11.00
(GF) - P42, F18, C35, Fib6, S8, Cal469 BBQ Brisket, roasted sweet potato, Kerrygold grass fed butter, sugar-free BBQ sauce, chives and a small side of steamed broccoli
- Chicken Fajita Plate$11.00
(GF)(DF) - P34, F12, C41, Fib8, S2, Cal414 Grilled chicken fajita with sauteed bell pepper + onions, steamed brown rice, black charro beans, a sprig of cilantro & a side of chimichurri
- Steak Fajita Plate$13.00
(GF)(DF) - P46, F22, C41, Fib8, S2, Cal531 Grilled filet mignon steak fajita with sauteed bell pepper+onions, steamed brown rice, & black charro beans, finished with a sprig of cilantro & a side of chimichurri
- Verde Chicken Enchiladas$11.00
(GF) - P45, F22, C74, Fib7, S2, Cal649 Shredded chicken simmered & covered in a mildly spiced poblano cream sauce served over a bed of cilantro-lime rice pilaf garnished with queso fresco and cilantro
Sweet Treats
- S’mores Collagen Rice Crispies$7.00
(GF) - P9, F14 C68, Fib6, S14, Cal440 Gluten-free rice cereal, collagen peptides, Kerrygold butter, marshmallow, graham cracker bits & sugar-free chocolate chips
- Flourless PB Banana Muffins$6.00
(GF)(DF)(Paleo)(Contains Nut Butter) - P14, F22, C52, Fib7, S32, Cal436 Organic bananas, free-range eggs, peanut butter, maple syrup, and a dash of vanilla
- Date + Nut Energy Bites$10.00
(GF)(DF)(V)(Paleo)(Contains Nuts) - P17, F33, C58, Fib21, S35, Cal609 dates, toasted almonds, pecans, chia seeds, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt + cinnamon (macros are for entire container, each container is 4 servings)
- Oreo Cheesecake Cup$6.00
(K)(GF) - P22, F24, C15, Fib1, S11, Cal371 A blend of cream cheese, almond milk, protein powder, cottage cheese, gluten-free oreos, vanilla extract + monk fruit sugar over an oreo crust
Farley's Fit Kids
- Chocolate Chip Pancake Sticks$7.00
(GF)(contains nut flours) - P26, F19, C31, Fib11, S6, Cal361 Lily’s chocolate chips, fluffy pancake mix made with organic gluten-free flour, almond flour, cage-free eggs, vanilla extract, monk fruit sugar, protein powder + almond milk, with a side of sugar-free maple syrup
- PB+J Plate$7.00
(GF)(DF) - P5, F11, C46, Fib6, S21, Cal289 gluten-free bread, real peanut butter, grape jam, gluten-free pretzels, & baby carrots
- Chicken Nuggets$7.00
(GF)(DF) - P17, F10, C35, Fib4, S9, Cal294 organic grain-free chicken nuggets served with oven-baked sweet potato fries and a side of sugar-free BBQ sauce
- Pep + Cheese Lunchable$8.00
(GF) - P24, F28, C108, Fib10, S26, Cal754 build it yourself - gluten-free crust, Farley’s marinara, turkey pepperoni, and shredded mozzarella cheese
Protein by the Pound
- 1lb Organic Grilled Chicken Breast$14.00
(GF)(DF)(K) - P26, F4, C0, Fib0, S0, Cal140
- 1lb Peruivian Chicken Thighs$16.00
P34, F11, C0, Fib0, S0, Cal243
- 1lb Keto Fried Chicken$17.00
(Contains Nuts)(Contains Pork) - P35, F18, C7, Fib4, S3, Cal292
- 1lb Ground Turkey (93/7)$14.00
(GF)(DF)(K) - P21, F8, C0, Fib0, S0, Cal170
- 1lb Oven Baked Salmon$20.00
(GF)(DF)(K) - P25, F7, C0, Fib0, S0, Cal166
- 1lb Ground Beef (90/10)$14.00
(GF)(DF)(K) - P34, F15, C0, Fib0, S0, Cal277
- 1lb Beyond Beef$16.00
(GF)(DF)(K)(V)
- 1lb Baked Tilapia$14.00
(GF)(DF)(K) - P23, F4, C0, Fib0, S0, Cal128
Bulk Sides
- Steamed Broccoli (SMALL)$5.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P4, F1, C6, Fib2, S2, Cal41 Small contains roughly 2 servings (cups)
- Steamed Broccoli (LARGE)$9.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P4, F1, C6, Fib2, S2, Cal41 Large contains roughly 4 servings (cups)
- Steamed Green Beans (SMALL)$5.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P3, F1, C7, Fib4, S2, Cal44 Small contains roughly 2 servings (cups)
- Steamed Green Beans (LARGE)$9.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P3, F1, C7, Fib4, S2, Cal44 Large contains roughly 4 servings (cups)
- Cauliflower Rice (SMALL)$4.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P2, F3, C5, Fib2, S2, Cal47 Small contains roughly 2 servings (cups)
- Cauliflower Rice (LARGE)$8.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P2, F3, C5, Fib2, S2, Cal47 Large contains roughly 4 servings (cups)
- Mashed Cauliflower (SMALL)$5.00
(GF) - P2, F2, C4, Fib2, S2, Cal36 Small contains roughly 2 servings (cups)
- Mashed Cauliflower (LARGE)$9.00
(GF) - P2, F2, C4, Fib2, S2, Cal36 Large contains roughly 4 servings (cups)
- Grilled Veggies (SMALL)$5.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P0, F2, C6, Fib2, S3, Cal55 Small contains roughly 2 servings (cups)
- Grilled Veggies (LARGE)$9.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P0, F2, C6, Fib2, S3, Cal55 Large contains roughly 4 servings (cups)
- Grilled Asparagus (SMALL)$6.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P3, F5, C5, Fib2, S2, Cal70 Small contains roughly 2 servings (cups)
- Grilled Asparagus (LARGE)$11.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P3, F5, C5, Fib2, S2, Cal70 Large contains roughly 4 servings (cups)
- Roasted Red Potatoes (SMALL)$5.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P3, F1, C24, Fib3, S2, Cal118 Small contains roughly 2 servings (cups)
- Roasted Red Potatoes (LARGE)$9.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P3, F1, C24, Fib3, S2, Cal118 Large contains roughly 4 servings (cups)
- Roasted Sweet Potato (SMALL)$5.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P2, F4, C32, Fib5, S12, Cal172 Small contains roughly 2 servings (cups)
- Roasted Sweet Potato (LARGE)$10.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P2, F4, C32, Fib5, S12, Cal172 Large contains roughly 4 servings (cups)
- Basmati Rice (SMALL)$4.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P5, F4, C40, Fib1, S0, Cal191 Small contains roughly 2 servings (cups)
- Basmati Rice (LARGE)$8.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P5, F4, C40, Fib1, S0, Cal191 Large contains roughly 4 servings (cups)
- Brown Rice (SMALL)$4.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P5, F2, C45, Fib4, S1, Cal215 Small contains roughly 2 servings (cups)
- Brown Rice (LARGE)$8.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P5, F2, C45, Fib4, S1, Cal215 Large contains roughly 4 servings (cups)
- Quinoa (SMALL)$6.00
P8, F6, C42, Fib4, S0, Cal249 Small contains roughly 2 servings (cups)
- Quinoa (LARGE)$10.00
P8, F6, C42, Fib4, S0, Cal249 Large contains roughly 4 servings (cups)
- Black Charro Beans (SMALL)$4.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P27, F0, C74, Fib45, S4, Cal217 Small contains roughly 2 servings (cups)
- Black Charro Beans (LARGE)$8.00
(GF)(DF)(V) - P27, F0, C74, Fib45, S4, Cal217 Large contains roughly 4 servings (cups)
Sauces
Gift Cards
Delivery Items
- Green Insulated Delivery Bag (LG)$35.00
- Ice Pack Sm (1)$5.00
This is one ice pack. Best for 1-5 items.
- Ice Pack Md Bundle (2)$8.00
This bundle is 2 ice packs and is best bundled with an insulated bag and 5-10 items
- Ice Pack Lg Bundle (4)$14.00
This bundle is 4 ice packs and is best bundled with an insulated bag and 15-30 items.