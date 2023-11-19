From our wings to our pizza, we take pride in our made to order food using simple, fresh ingredients
Farley's Pizzeria Ballantyne
Pizza & Calzones
10'' Pizza
- 10'' New Yorker$9.99
Pepperoni, meatball, sausage, green peppers, onions, mozzarella
- 10'' Lotsa Meat$9.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, ham, mozzarella
- 10'' Buffalo Chicken$9.99
Oven roasted chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, topped with medium buffalo sauce
- 10'' White$9.99
Garlic, ricotta, parmesan mozzarella, olive oil and garlic base
- 10'' Garden$9.99
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers, parmesan, mozzarella
- 10'' Gutbuster$9.99
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, mushooms, onions, green peppers,black olives, mozzerella
- 10'' BBQ Chicken$9.99
oven roasted Chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, onions, topped with BBQ sauce
- 10'' Hawaiian$9.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple, drizzel of honey,mozzarella
- 10'' Margherita$9.99
Tomato, Basil, parmesan, and mozzarella
- 10'' Build Your Own$6.99
Mozzarella cheese
14'' Pizza
- 14'' New Yorker$18.99
Pepperoni, meatball, sausage, green peppers, onions, mozzarella
- 14'' Lotsa Meat$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, ham, mozzarella
- 14'' Buffalo Chicken$18.99
Oven roasted chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, topped with medium buffalo sauce
- 14'' White$18.99
Garlic, ricotta, parmesan mozzarella, olive oil and garlic base
- 14'' Garden$18.99
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers, parmesan, mozzarella
- 14'' Gutbuster$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, mushooms, onions, green peppers,black olives, mozzerella
- 14'' BBQ Chicken$18.99
oven roasted Chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, onions, topped with BBQ sauce
- 14'' Hawaiian$18.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple, drizzel of honey,mozzarella
- 14'' Margherita$18.99
Tomato, Basil, parmesan, and mozzarella
- 14'' Build Your Own$12.99
Mozzarella cheese
16'' Pizza
- 16'' New Yorker$21.99
Pepperoni, meatball, sausage, green peppers, onions, mozzarella
- 16'' Lotsa Meat$21.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, ham, mozzarella
- 16'' Buffalo Chicken$21.99
Oven roasted chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, topped with medium buffalo sauce
- 16'' White$21.99
Garlic, ricotta, parmesan mozzarella, olive oil and garlic base
- 16'' Garden$21.99
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers, parmesan, mozzarella
- 16'' Gutbuster$21.99
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, mushooms, onions, green peppers,black olives, mozzerella
- 16'' BBQ Chicken$21.99
oven roasted Chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, onions, topped with BBQ sauce
- 16'' Hawaiian$21.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple, drizzel of honey,mozzarella
- 16'' Margherita$21.99
Tomato, Basil, parmesan, and mozzarella
- 16'' Build Your Own$14.99
Mozzarella cheese
Pastas
- Baked Spaghetti$11.99
Spaghetti noodles covered with marinara sauce, 6oz of meatballs, 1 complimentary veggie, topped of with mozzarella cheese. Served with 2 bread sticks
- Baked Alfredo$11.99
Penne pasta covered with homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, 1 complemintary veggie, topped with mozzarella. Served with 2 breadsticks
- Baked Tortellini$11.99
Cheese Tortelli with a pink cream sauce, sausage, 1 complemintary veggie, topped with mozzarella. Served with 2 Bread sticks
- Baked Ziti$11.99
Penna pasta covered in marinara sauce, ground beef, 1 complemintary veggie, topped with mozzarella. Served with 2 breadsticks
- Family Baked Spaghetti$24.99
Spaghetti noodles covered with marinara sauce, 6oz of meatballs, 1 complimentary veggie, topped of with mozzarella cheese. Served with 6 bread sticks
- Family Baked Alfredo$24.99
Penne pasta covered with homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, 1 complemintary veggie, topped with mozzarella. Served with 6 breadsticks
- Family Baked Tortellini$24.99
Cheese Tortelli with a pink cream sauce, sausage, 1 complemintary veggie, topped with mozzarella. Served with 6 Bread sticks
- Family Baked Ziti$24.99
Penna pasta covered in marinara sauce, ground beef, 1 complemintary veggie, topped with mozzarella. Served with 6 breadsticks
Salads
- Garden Salad$7.99
Fresh cut tomatoes, cucumbers,and onions, served on a fresh cut bed of lettuce and topped with cheddar cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Topped with cheddar cheese, croutons, and breaded fried chicken tossed in our medium buffalo sauce
- BLT Ranch Salad$9.99
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Topped with cheddar cheese, croutons, egg, and bacon chunks.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Fresh cut lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, croutons, and oven grilled chicken
- Caesar Salad (no chicken)$7.99
Fresh cut Lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, and croutons
- Greek Salad$9.99
Fresh cut Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and topped with croutons and feta cheese
- Side Garden Salad$2.59
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucmbers, and toppped with cheddar cheese, and croutons
- Side Caesar Salad$2.59
Fresh cut lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons
Appetizers
- Cheese Bread (8-10peices)$7.49
- Bread Sticks (6)$6.99
6 bread sticks brushed with garlice butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce
- Pepperoni Rolls (8)$7.99
Lots of mozzarella and pepperoni rolled up in pizza dough, baked to perfection and served with a marinara dipping sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.99
Breaded mozzarella deep fried and served with marinara dipping sauce
- Crispy Fries$3.49
Crispy golden fries, served with ketchup
- Cheese Fries$4.49
Our crispy fries smothered in mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, served with ketchup
- Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries$6.99
Our crispy fries smothered in mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, topped with bacon chuncks and served with a side of homemade ranch