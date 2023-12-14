Farm Burger Dunwoody
FB Snacks
Burgers
- Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)$10.99
Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.
- Daily Burger$10.35
This is not a build your own burger. This is a chef daily specialty. Call your local Farm Burger for details.
- Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!$7.60
Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
- Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.60
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
- Build Your Own Vegan Burger$7.60
Start with our delicious vegan patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
- Build Your Own BEYOND Burger$10.35
Start with your own Beyond Burger (vegan, GF). Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
- Build Your Own Spicy Cheddarwurst Dog$7.50
Start with our Spotted Trotter Spicy Cheddarwurst Dog. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
- No. 1 - Farm Burger$9.75
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
- No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.75
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
- No. 3 Spicy Cheddarwurst$9.75
Spotted Trotter jalapeño cheddarwurst, pastured bacon, jalapeño mustard, chili ketchup, spicy garlic pickles
- No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.75
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
- No. 5 - Sunny-Side Burger$10.99
100% Grassfed Beef, Pasture-Raised Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sunny-Side Up Egg*, Salsa Verde.
- No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles, dijon mustard.
Fries & Rings
- Basket of FB Fries$5.50
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
- Basket of Fries$4.50
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
A basket of crispy, hand-cut sweet potato fries.
- Panko Breaded Onion Rings$6.00
Panko breaded onion rings with a side of our smoked paprika mayo.
- Rings & Fries$6.00
The best of both crispy worlds! A basket of our hand-cut fries alongside our panko breaded onion rings. Served with our smoked paprika mayo.
- Greek Feta Fries$6.50
Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with lemon-feta-oregano dressing and pickled onions.
Seasonal Salads
- Farm Salad - Side$4.35
Local lettuces + arugula, cucumber, radishes, ricotta salata, green goddess dressing (green goddess dressing contains anchovies)
- Farm Salad$9.75
Local lettuces + arugula, cucumber, radishes, ricotta salata, green goddess dressing (green goddess dressing contains anchovies)
- Farm Salad with Patty$14.60
Local lettuces + arugula, cucumber, radishes, ricotta salata, green goddess dressing (green goddess dressing contains anchovies). Add your favorite protein!
- Superfood Salad - Side$4.35
Local kale, black rice salad, mango, pickled red onion, local feta, honey-ginger dressing
- Superfood Salad$9.75
Local kale, black rice salad, mango, pickled red onion, local feta, honey-ginger dressing
- Superfood Salad with Patty$14.65
Local kale, black rice salad, mango, pickled red onion, local feta, honey-ginger dressing. Add your favorite protein!
Lil Farmers Menu
- Lil Cheeseburger Meal$6.75
100% grassfed beef burger topped with yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
- Lil Cheeseburger$5.75
100% grassfed beef slider topped with yellow cheddar.
- Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal$6.75
Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
- Crispy Chicken Tenders$5.75
Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard.
- Grilled Cheese Meal$6.75
Yellow cheddar cheese melted on Texas toast. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.75
Yellow cheddar cheese melted between two crispy grilled slices of white bread.
Beverages
Morelli's Floats & Shakes
- Root Beer Float$5.99
Local Red Hare root beer and Morelli's homemade vanilla ice cream.
- Coke Float$5.99
Classic Coca-Cola and Morelli's homemade vanilla ice cream.
- Chocolate Shake$5.99
Made with Morelli's Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream and Whole Milk.
- Vanilla Shake$5.99
Made with Morelli's rich and decadent Bourbon Madagascar Vanilla and Whole Milk.
- Mexican Malt$6.99
Chocolate ice cream, malt milk powder, cinnamon and chocolate syrup.
- Mudslide$6.99
Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, Oreo pieces, and coffee.
- Chocolate Cherry Malt Shake$6.99
Chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup, malt powder, maraschino cherries and Whole Milk.
- Seasonal Shake$6.99
For details, check our Facebook page or please call the store.
Morelli's Pints & Desserts
- Chocolate Pint$9.00
1 Pint. Made with the finest dark chocolate from Guittard.
- Vanilla Pint$9.00
1 Pint. Made with rich and decadent Bourbon Madagascar Vanilla.
- Brooklyn Cheesecake Pint$9.00Out of stock
1 Pint. Delicious cheesecake ice cream base with a buttery graham cracker swirl.
- Salted Caramel Pint$9.00
1 Pint. Caramel ice cream base with Mediterranean sea salt.
- Oreo Pint$9.00Out of stock
1 Pint. Oreo infused ice cream base with whole Oreo pieces.
- Butter Pecan Pint$9.00
1 Pint. Nutty & savory ice cream blended with the right amount of buttery goodness and fresh Georgia pecans.
- Sorbet (Non Dairy) Pint$9.00
1 Pint. NON DAIRY. For flavors, check our Facebook page or please call the store.
- Brownie Sundae$8.00
Comes with one chocolate chip brownie, Morelli's vanilla ice cream, fudge, whip cream, and a cherry. NO NUTS.
- 7 UP Pound Cake Slice$3.75
A slice of buttery pound cake made with 7 Up.
- Chocolate Chip Brownie (no nuts)$2.50Out of stock
One homemade chocolate chip brownie. NO NUTS. Ice cream not included.
- Waffle Cone$1.00
One waffle cone
- Hot Fudge$0.50
- Rainbow Sprinkles$0.50
- Chocolate Sprinkles$0.50
- Oreo Crumbles$0.90
- Peanuts$0.99