Farm Burger Memphis
Popular Items
FB Snacks
Burgers
- Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)$10.99
Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.
- Daily Burger$10.35
This is not a build your own burger. This is a chef daily specialty. Call your local Farm Burger for details.
- Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!$7.60
Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
- Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.60
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
- Build Your Own Vegan Burger$7.60
Start with our delicious vegan patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
- Build Your Own BEYOND Burger$10.35
Start with your own Beyond Burger (vegan, GF). Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
- Build Your Own Spicy Cheddarwurst Dog$7.50
Start with our Spotted Trotter Spicy Cheddarwurst Dog. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
- No. 1 - Farm Burger$9.75
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
- No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.75
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
- No. 3 Spicy Cheddarwurst$9.75
Spotted Trotter jalapeño cheddarwurst, pastured bacon, jalapeño mustard, chili ketchup, spicy garlic pickles
- No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.75
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
- No. 5 - Sunny-Side Burger$10.99
100% Grassfed Beef, Pasture-Raised Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sunny-Side Up Egg*, Salsa Verde.
- No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles, dijon mustard.
Fries & Rings
- Basket of FB Fries$5.50
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
- Basket of Fries$4.50
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
A basket of crispy, hand-cut sweet potato fries.
- Panko Breaded Onion Rings$6.00Out of stock
Panko breaded onion rings with a side of our smoked paprika mayo.
- Rings & Fries$6.00Out of stock
The best of both crispy worlds! A basket of our hand-cut fries alongside our panko breaded onion rings. Served with our smoked paprika mayo.
- Greek Feta Fries$6.50Out of stock
Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with lemon-feta-oregano dressing and pickled onions.
Seasonal Salads
- Farm Salad - Side$4.35
Local lettuces + arugula, cucumber, radishes, ricotta salata, green goddess dressing (green goddess dressing contains anchovies)
- Farm Salad$9.75Out of stock
Local lettuces + arugula, cucumber, radishes, ricotta salata, green goddess dressing (green goddess dressing contains anchovies)
- Farm Salad with Patty$14.60Out of stock
Local lettuces + arugula, cucumber, radishes, ricotta salata, green goddess dressing (green goddess dressing contains anchovies). Add your favorite protein!
- Superfood Salad - Side$4.35
Local kale, black rice salad, mango, pickled red onion, local feta, honey-ginger dressing
- Superfood Salad$9.75
Local kale, black rice salad, mango, pickled red onion, local feta, honey-ginger dressing
- Superfood Salad with Patty$14.65
Local kale, black rice salad, mango, pickled red onion, local feta, honey-ginger dressing. Add your favorite protein!
Lil Farmers Menu
- Lil Cheeseburger Meal$7.50
100% grassfed beef burger topped with yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
- Lil Cheeseburger$5.75
100% grassfed beef slider topped with yellow cheddar.
- Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal$7.50Out of stock
Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
- Crispy Chicken Tenders$5.75
Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.
- Grilled Cheese Meal$7.50
Yellow cheddar cheese melted on Texas toast. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.75
Yellow cheddar cheese melted between two crispy grilled slices of white bread.
Beverages
Floats & Shakes
- Vanilla Shake$5.75Out of stock
Craft ice cream, made with rich and decadent Madagascar Vanilla and a pinch of sea salt. Simple and delicious!
- Chocolate Shake$5.75Out of stock
Craft ice cream, made with the finest dark chocolate. Simple, decadent and delicious.
- Cola Float$5.75
Ice-cold cola poured over a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Root Beer Float$5.75
Refreshing draft root beer fizzing atop a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream. An American classic!